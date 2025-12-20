Is Powerball A “Fair Game”?

Just a fun bonus post on my mistaken idea that this Powerball has a record jackpot. Merry merry, don’t gamble, it’s scary.
Here are the various ways to support this work:
- Subscribe at Substack (paid or free)
- Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs
- Zelle: use email: matt@wmbriggs.com
- Buy me a coffee
- Paypal
- Other credit card subscription or single donations
- Hire me
- Subscribe at YouTube
- PASS POSTS ON TO OTHERS
Discover more from William M. Briggs
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
Briggs was such a power house 20 -25 years ago and it is disappointing to see his present day email publications.
Dixon,
Say. I have a marvelous idea. Can you guess what is it?