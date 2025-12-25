Dear Readers,

A most joyous and happy Christmas to you all. I could not be here without you, my friends. I, and all of us, owe a special debt to my mighty and kindly and loyal, most-generous patrons who have supported our efforts over the years. My most profound thanks.

We’ll catch up next week, on New Year’s Day. Meanwhile, enjoy the Holy Day, remembering we are celebrating when God himself was born a man. Why he did this, and even why we are here, I do not know. But as we are, you and I together, let’s make the best of it.

Merry Christmas,

Briggs

