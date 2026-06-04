Reader Poll: Shorter or Longer, Frequent or Rarer Posts?

You will have noticed these last few weeks a switch to bi-weekly posts, longer and (I hope) more informative than the old way of having three to four short, standard column-length posts. Plus the Thursday Class—which I do not expect most want to read, but which I believe is utterly crucial for all working scientists to understand.

I had thought this switch would be better for you, Dear Reader, since I noticed the articles I myself read were longer and were receiving lots of interaction. But I also thought switching to two-long would save time that I could use to finish the two important books I’m working on (because I can leave behind physical copies after I go under). However, I find that it takes just as much time to do two long as three or four short posts.

Perhaps one thoughtful article per week is best. You tell me.

I’ve also added video to nearly every post, but I think the audience for these is different than for reading. Not a large audience, either. Mostly because I have obviously not mastered, or even minored, the genre. (I only recently, and this is pathetic, learned how to do picture-in-picture.)

In any case, which would you prefer each week?

* Two longer, deeper posts

* Three to four shorter, column length posts

* Two shorter, column length posts

* One long post

* One short post.

Or maybe a mix of all. For instance, I am already working on two for next week, and it is necessary (as you will see) that they be a bit long. Both are, for me anyway, a bit thrilling and absolutely fundamental.

Topics

The focus is still Science, especially the philosophy, misuses and politics of the same. There are more sites than you can count that sing its praises and are full of gape-jawed wonder at thrilling new “Research Shows” headlines, and you don’t need more from me. But if you’d like to see things adjacent, let me know.

Timing

For years I’ve scheduled posts to go out at 7 AM. No reason went into that. I picked it once and stayed with it. I wonder, though, if the emails sent that early in the day get lost.

Is this a good time? Later? Earlier?

Your Support

When we were starting out on our own, I kept a small bookkeeping journal that tracked every penny coming and going. This is not a euphemism or metaphor. I mean every single cent. Money was tight. It’s not so loose now, especially given my trio of cancellations, but I can afford my necessary bottles of Winking Owl.

My point is that I know what it is like to have next to nothing and want to have access to information I could not afford. So I don’t ever want to charge anybody who can’t pay to read or watch material here. The books I have cost a little, but most of the charge goes into printing. And you get a good idea what’s in them from these openly available posts.

This is why your support is necessary and voluntary, motivated by your desire to help others out. I can’t write grants, universities are (obviously) out of the question, and no corporation in its right mind would hire me. What’s left is right here. I am profoundly grateful for every bit of support I get from my dear readers, and even more thankful for your making it possible for everybody to benefit. God bless you all for your many years of support.

The Class & Office Hours

The Class progresses on its course (what a good joke!). A few take all. Most take some to none, which is what I expected and which is fine. I believe, and prove, that that standards of evidence used in Science are deeply flawed, lead to vast over-certainty, error, and scientism. However, these problems are easily fixed—if you know there are problems. That’s what they Class is all about. And why it is so necessary.

There are two difficulties, though:

The Class is now rather mature and its length intimidating. Those curious won’t know where to start, or can be disheartened. So I need to figure some way to make standalone mini-lessons. All ideas welcomed. Office Hours. I believe I have enough subscribers at YouTube now—but subscribe anyway—to go Live. When they still let me in the classroom, I learned more from excellent questions than any other way. If there is an interest from a good number of people, we can try to do live sessions.

Anything Else?

What am I forgetting?

Here are the various ways to support this work:

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