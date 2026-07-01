Never Use Or Trust P-values (Pagan-Values)

There will be no Class this week or next because of the Fourth. But to tide you over, this short video instructing you never to use of trust “P-values”.
P(agan)-values are a holdover from our pagan days when we thought Chance was real and that Probability imbued things with life, and Fate has causal powers. In particular, almost all medical research relies on Pagan-values. Which is why one week we see the headline “Chocolate cures heart disease” and the next we see “Chocolate causes heart disease”, all the result of P(agan)-values.
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Sometimes the “P” is silent, as in “swimming pool”.
I just read an article that claimed ice cream is healthy food. I love ice cream, but for the last seventy years all I’ve heard is that it will make me fat and fill my blood with sugar. I suppose there’s a wee p in there somewhere.
@Cary, actually I heard the P values were actually really good in that study, but then the scientist couldn’t believe it and wouldn’t publish it as the leading conclusion.
Never mind P values, follow the money.