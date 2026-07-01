Never Use Or Trust P-values (Pagan-Values)

There will be no Class this week or next because of the Fourth. But to tide you over, this short video instructing you never to use of trust “P-values”.

P(agan)-values are a holdover from our pagan days when we thought Chance was real and that Probability imbued things with life, and Fate has causal powers. In particular, almost all medical research relies on Pagan-values. Which is why one week we see the headline “Chocolate cures heart disease” and the next we see “Chocolate causes heart disease”, all the result of P(agan)-values.

https://youtu.be/ZXjlo5MezKo

Here are the various ways to support this work:

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