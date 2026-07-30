The Wee P Boogie: The Song That’s Sweeping the Nation!

https://youtu.be/PnW39ywWotc

Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Oh the scientists are publishin’, crankin’ out those papers fast

They got a tiny pee-value, think they made it at long last

Point oh five or lower, they shout it from the roof

But did they check the power, or just cook up some spoof?

[Chorus]

P-value, p-value, what you tryin’ to prove?

You say it’s significant, but I ain’t got the groove

One in twenty chance, my friend, that it’s just noise

You’re dancin’ with the devil of that publish-or-perish choice!

[Verse 2]

They cherry-pick the data, tweak it till it looks so fine

Multiple comparisons, but they forgot to draw the line

“Statistically significant!” they cry with such delight

While the effect size whispers, “Honey, this ain’t right”

[Bridge]

Oh the pee-value’s a temptress, flashy but so sly

She’ll make you think you found the truth, but it’s probably a lie

[Instrumental swing solo]

[Final Chorus]

P-value, p-value, you’re the star of the show

But replication’s laughin’, stealin’ all your glow!

Reminder: Friends don’t let friends use P-values!

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