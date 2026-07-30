The Wee P Boogie: The Song That’s Sweeping the Nation!

Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Oh the scientists are publishin’, crankin’ out those papers fast
They got a tiny pee-value, think they made it at long last
Point oh five or lower, they shout it from the roof
But did they check the power, or just cook up some spoof?
[Chorus]
P-value, p-value, what you tryin’ to prove?
You say it’s significant, but I ain’t got the groove
One in twenty chance, my friend, that it’s just noise
You’re dancin’ with the devil of that publish-or-perish choice!
[Verse 2]
They cherry-pick the data, tweak it till it looks so fine
Multiple comparisons, but they forgot to draw the line
“Statistically significant!” they cry with such delight
While the effect size whispers, “Honey, this ain’t right”
[Bridge]
Oh the pee-value’s a temptress, flashy but so sly
She’ll make you think you found the truth, but it’s probably a lie
[Instrumental swing solo]
[Final Chorus]
P-value, p-value, you’re the star of the show
But replication’s laughin’, stealin’ all your glow!
Reminder: Friends don’t let friends use P-values!
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