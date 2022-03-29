Army To Lower Women’s Pay, Keep Men’s Higher Pay

The US Military has announced it will lower women’s pay, but will keep men’s pay at the same levels.

Anita Broad of the National Organization of Woman commented, “That’s fair. The Military requires women to do much less than men. And we believe is equal pay for equal work.”

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson said, “How will the military know how to identify which soldiers are women? They are not biologists.”

I’m kidding. Sort of. For what the famed woke US Military will do is—wait for it—lower standards for women, those delicate creatures. But they won’t lower their pay.

So the women will do unequal work, less work, but still be paid the same as men. Because this is what Equality demands.

For, as we remember, Equality does not mean equal outcomes, but superior outcomes for chosen Victims.

Anyway, it is true. Women, who are not the equal of men, will be treated differently. They will be allowed to do less work. Less will be required of them militarily. Which is right and proper.

And which is not sarcasm on my part. Women should be treated differently because they are women. They cannot perform physical, let along combat, functions nearly as well as men. They should therefore be kept out of the military, far away from these dangers.

They won’t be, though. They’ll still be allowed in the military, and they’ll be allowed to do less than men, and will still be given the same numbers of promotions and other benefits. Because Equality demands superior representation.

Representation is why Equality always and necessarily leads to a reduction in standards. As I have been telling you for decades. And as we predicted for the military specifically, many times. Thus, as predicted, the military grows worse, and will continue to decline. As will any organization that seeks to DIE.

The details in the report (linked above) are of interest, and deeply revealing.

The decision follows a RAND-led study that found men were more easily passing the new, more difficult Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) compared to women and older soldiers, who were “failing at noticeably higher rates.” That six-event test developed in 2019 was an expansion from the three events — pushups, situps and a run — soldiers had done prior. “This test is an essential part of maintaining the readiness of the Army as we transform into the Army of 2030,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement announcing the changes. “The revisions to the ACFT are based on data and analysis, including an independent assessment required by Congress. We will continue to assess our implementation of the test to ensure it is fair and achieves our goal of strengthening the Army’s fitness culture.”

There’s the Jacksonian “I’m not a biologist” right there. The idiot scientism, I mean. There isn’t a non-NPR listener alive anywhere that did not already know that women cannot compete with men in physical combat-like activities. It is as well known as the sun rising in the east.

Strike that: it is better known, because theories of which astronomical object revolves around the other have changed. Knowing the difference between men and women has never changed. Except in our time. But only for “highly educated” and credentialed people. Most of whom are lying.

To say sex differences, which all know, have to “proved” is the Redditification of culture. It is scientism of the first kind. It is a mark of deep stupidity masking as superior intellect. It is also RAND cashing in.

Next is Christine Wormuth, the Army Secretary. She is female, which she probably knows, and maybe even admits, even though she is not a biologist. She has reached a position over which she has no experience or intelligence, likely, in part, because she is a woman. According to Wikipedia, “Wormuth entered government service as a presidential management intern in 1995. She spent the next six and half years as a civil servant in the Defense Department. Later, she worked as a government consultant and then a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.”

She never explains how the readiness of the Army is improved by letting women slide. But she does assert it.

She also says the reduced standards for women are “fair“, and that the reduced standards “achieves our goal of strengthening the Army’s fitness culture.”

Not fitness. Fitness culture. Which isn’t fitness, but sounds pleasantly like it.

Regular readers will also recall that after standards are lowered, which eqaulitarians first promise will never happen, the standards are then pronounced by those equalitarians as superfluous. This happened here, too. RAND said physical fitness was discovered not to be correlated with “job performance.” Which, for statements, is a special kind of academic-stupid.

