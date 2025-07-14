Reader Opinion Requested: What Science Do You Find Sketchy, Exaggerated Or Wrong?

Am I wrong that we grow weary hearing about error-laden “climate change” science? I know I am, and have been. But what about you?

When Trump won the first time I celebrated, thrilled to tell any who would listen I wouldn’t have to write about this dismal topic again (not many would listen). Then, when Trump won a second time, it all came back. “Climate change” became mandatory to believe once more. Now he’s won a third time, and even though much lousy science continues to be produced, it seems all of us have better things to think about.

We might credit growing understanding of how bad apocalyptic “climate change” science has been—since the 1970s!—with the diminution of your interest. But I think the decreasing profits from selling incredibly inefficient yet gargantuan windmill and solar farms is a better reason. Oligarchs aren’t pushing as hard on these, or other “green” “solutions” because of diminishing returns, and so they don’t need “The Science” to back and provide cover for their moves as much.

But maybe I’m wrong, so I ask again: have we had our fill?

Part of the reason I kept covering it was because “climate change” papers made bold, easy-to-spot errors which all fell into the same categories over and over ad nauseum. My hope was to teach you how to spot these errors, which appear in many fields.

So my second question is: have we learned these lessons? I hope so. But I wonder.

I saw recently one of our guys who had expressed the usual, and correct, skepticism about “climate change”, yet who was sure cloud seeding and contrails caused the Texas flood. So I do wonder.

In any case, our third and main question is this: what about your own fields of expertise or interest?

Our concern is the evidence used to bolster theories which you find suspicious, wrong, or lacking. What is a popular theory or motivating idea which you believe is held too strongly, or incorrectly?

I want to collect more examples for use in Class and for illustrating how evidence in science works. And you, my dear readers, are the best people to ask. So please let me know. The more specific, the better.

For instance, don’t ask “Are seed oils bad?”, ask “This article or this paper says seed oils are good, but something doesn’t seem right.” (Hot take: seed oils vary in badness, but also show the incredible resiliency of the human body to eat nearly anything and live. Incidentally, the entire field of nutrition has difficulties.)

An up-and-comer is tying pesticides (or other chemicals) to nearly every malady. We did one of these last week. But then medical research always has ripe interest, for the obvious reasons. But what exact problems concern you?

We don’t want only medicine, or “climate change”, but a broader base. We’ve done everything from multiverses to electromagnetic drives to ESP and every kind of DIEing. But we haven’t done a lot. So let us know about your own areas or interests.

The point is, and will be, that the way evidence works is the same regardless of the field. The evidence itself changes, obviously, but how to tie evidence to theories and models, and even recognizing what are models, is the same wherever you go. Even in outside science, where the same things

I’ll read every comment and email, but I don’t always have time to respond directly to all of them.

Many thanks.

