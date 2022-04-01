BoycottDisney — And, After They Surrender, Boycott The Next One

Here is one of a series of videos exposing Disney’s open conspiracy to groom and corrupt your kids.
SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG
— Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022
Rufo has many more (example) on his time line.
In quick response to these, the tag #BoycottDisney had a brief moment. It should be more than brief. It should be total. It should exist until the company publicly surrenders.
When I said this on Twitter (and recall all my tweets die horribly of coronadoom after seven days), one of my mutuals reminded me of this:
Alinsky 13: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”
The pervert community at Disney has said, out loud, that they plan on indoctrinating and grooming your children (and their own). It is a conspiracy, but in no way theoretical. It is real and is happening. Has happened, too, judging by Disney’s past actions.
Look, friends, it costs you no money and no time to boycott Disney. They make nothing you need. Not one thing. You can live fine, you can live better, not owning any product they make, not viewing any media they produce. It is simplicity itself to take away what Disney loves best—money. Just do not give any of yours to them.
If you give them your money, you—not they: you—are contributing to this. Why would you do this? Do you need entertaining that badly? Did you not realize that you have a library that will let you take any book you want and read it for free?
One of the woke, and a pronoun priest at that, realized what a boycott would mean:
Imagine thinking this was difficult pic.twitter.com/FMimAXSgkU
— “Bad” Billy Pratt (@KillToParty) March 30, 2022
What on this list is a necessity? What of any of these things, if it were removed from your life, would not improve your life?
Boycott them all.
Incidentally, it’s less transparent, but if you buy cable, you pay for ESPN even if you do not subscribe to the service. This is so for CNN, and a host of other cable programming, too. A portion of your bill goes directly to woke parent companies. TV antennas cost less than one monthly cable bill, if you really need TV.
There is no reason to make a movement out of this. Boycotting first Disney, then the next woke company, should not be in any way organized, beyond calls like this. There should be no center. If there is no center, there is nothing to attack. Or, rather, there too many targets. If any money is involved in a boycott, it’s too juicy a target for them strike back at.
What they cannot do, not yet anyway, is make you buy entertainment. This is the last prediction of 1984 that has yet to occur.
So boycott Disney. Make them pay, make them suffer.
This really can work. Pick off one company at a time, boycott them. It’s optional to make noise about it. Them noticing the lack of money is message enough.
Why Disney first? I answer: why not?
Here’s their CEO Bob Chapek said after Florida passed their anti-child grooming bill:
To my fellow colleagues, but especially our [pervert] community,
Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.
I changed only one phrase. Chapek said “LGBTQ+”, but since this acronym is ever in flux, so much so that even the woke don’t know what to use, a fixed uncontroversial replacement is needed. Pervert fills this role nicely, encompassing all gender theory and non-procreational sex-like activities. It is the prime word for those who wanted to teach sodomy to kindergartners. Florida banned it, Disney wanted it.
Addendum Like-minded thread:
The fact that the right has not connecting diddling kids and creating revolutionaries is a major problem https://t.co/9QiAi1yKUY
— Gonzo (@R_Greenhorn) April 1, 2022
Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.
Categories: Culture
Sports industry tie-ups with the Disney Goliath (like ESPN, NFL, and briefly the NBA) always struck me as essentially poisonous. I never had a solid justification for this sentiment ~ until one day ~ when I watched an interview with the incumbent NBA Commissioner (since 2014) Adam Silver. Speaking on the topic of Disney launching (its now shuttered) “NBA Experience Venues” inside of their global theme parks, Silver remarked (paraphrase): “The declining popularity of religious services held on Sundays represents an outstanding opportunity for “us” to expand audiences for our sports programming.” Disney has become a corporate mega-cult (a studio for reimagining humble Folk tales into grotty Woke tales).
Chip and Dale are sodomites – obviously- and they always show-up for breakfast with the children who are staying in one of the resorts where sodomites have prolly hidden cameras in the bathroom so the can watch the Father of the children urinate and watch the kids bathing in the tub.
Who runs Disney?
https://voxday.net/2022/04/01/devil-mouse-goes-full-evil/
The powers that be ain’t Mormon…
As Brian Niemeier says: Don’t give money to people who hate you. Even if your boycott makes no difference against the company, it benefits your own soul.
https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Give-Money-People-Hate-ebook/dp/B087C4V1GM
I have boycotted the next one.
The current issue of Sports Illustrated has an article celebrating that a male swimmer named Lia Thomas beat women swimmers. I cancelled my subscription.
McJagger: “The powers that be ain’t Mormon.”
Here’s an account of how Disney was transformed from wholesome American studio into producer of pervert porn: Walt Disney’s War With Hollywood’s Jews
That’s a microcosm of what’s happened to America, and indeed all Christendom. Of course, it bears repeating that none of this would be happening without idiot Christians abandoning the narrow path and joining the synogogue of satan in worshipping a damned golden calf. Get back on the path, fools, and stop feeding the beast.
God forgive the Jesuits their grievous sins.
“as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,”
There’s no way you end up with two children with serious sexual psychological disorders without input from the parents … so who was molesting these children? Mother? Father? One of the lengthy parade of boyfriends (or girlfriends or “whatever”) Mom has brought into the home?
Either way this person should likely be in prison (if not in the ground) certainly not working at Disney nor in possession of children.
It’s easy to boycott something you have never, nor will ever, use. Honest question for Briggs: why don’t you boycott Twitter? They scrubbed all mention of the NY Post laptop story, thereby helping push Biden’s carcass across the finish line. Polls show that many voters would never have voted for Biden if they had known about the laptop. Twitter is a proud partner of the woke left. Isn’t that reason enough to boycott them?
I haven’t gone to Disneyland in over a decade, and have no plans to return. Disney parks have become grossly overpriced and overcrowded, not to mention Mickey, Donald, and Snow White have taken a back seat to Star Wars, about which I couldn’t care less. The last Disney movie I gave a rat’s ass about was “Mary Poppins”, filmed in 1963. I don’t watch mainstream sports. Boycotting Disney won’t be hard for me, but I’m afraid the masses will keep flocking to Disney parks and movies, watching their tv, and buying their crap. A handful of the sexually mentally challenged is wagging the dog.
Happy *National fact Checkers Day*…!
Also known as *April Fools Day*…
Disney is full of fact checkers….