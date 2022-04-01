BoycottDisney — And, After They Surrender, Boycott The Next One

Here is one of a series of videos exposing Disney’s open conspiracy to groom and corrupt your kids.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Rufo has many more (example) on his time line.

In quick response to these, the tag #BoycottDisney had a brief moment. It should be more than brief. It should be total. It should exist until the company publicly surrenders.

When I said this on Twitter (and recall all my tweets die horribly of coronadoom after seven days), one of my mutuals reminded me of this:

Alinsky 13: “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

The pervert community at Disney has said, out loud, that they plan on indoctrinating and grooming your children (and their own). It is a conspiracy, but in no way theoretical. It is real and is happening. Has happened, too, judging by Disney’s past actions.

Look, friends, it costs you no money and no time to boycott Disney. They make nothing you need. Not one thing. You can live fine, you can live better, not owning any product they make, not viewing any media they produce. It is simplicity itself to take away what Disney loves best—money. Just do not give any of yours to them.

If you give them your money, you—not they: you—are contributing to this. Why would you do this? Do you need entertaining that badly? Did you not realize that you have a library that will let you take any book you want and read it for free?

One of the woke, and a pronoun priest at that, realized what a boycott would mean:

Imagine thinking this was difficult pic.twitter.com/FMimAXSgkU — “Bad” Billy Pratt (@KillToParty) March 30, 2022

What on this list is a necessity? What of any of these things, if it were removed from your life, would not improve your life?

Boycott them all.

Incidentally, it’s less transparent, but if you buy cable, you pay for ESPN even if you do not subscribe to the service. This is so for CNN, and a host of other cable programming, too. A portion of your bill goes directly to woke parent companies. TV antennas cost less than one monthly cable bill, if you really need TV.

There is no reason to make a movement out of this. Boycotting first Disney, then the next woke company, should not be in any way organized, beyond calls like this. There should be no center. If there is no center, there is nothing to attack. Or, rather, there too many targets. If any money is involved in a boycott, it’s too juicy a target for them strike back at.

What they cannot do, not yet anyway, is make you buy entertainment. This is the last prediction of 1984 that has yet to occur.

So boycott Disney. Make them pay, make them suffer.

This really can work. Pick off one company at a time, boycott them. It’s optional to make noise about it. Them noticing the lack of money is message enough.

Why Disney first? I answer: why not?

Here’s their CEO Bob Chapek said after Florida passed their anti-child grooming bill:

To my fellow colleagues, but especially our [pervert] community, Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was. It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.

I changed only one phrase. Chapek said “LGBTQ+”, but since this acronym is ever in flux, so much so that even the woke don’t know what to use, a fixed uncontroversial replacement is needed. Pervert fills this role nicely, encompassing all gender theory and non-procreational sex-like activities. It is the prime word for those who wanted to teach sodomy to kindergartners. Florida banned it, Disney wanted it.

Addendum Like-minded thread:

The fact that the right has not connecting diddling kids and creating revolutionaries is a major problem https://t.co/9QiAi1yKUY — Gonzo (@R_Greenhorn) April 1, 2022

