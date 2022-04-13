White Males Must Be Removed From Mathematics By Decolonization, Say Academics

Mathematical Equity will come when all schoolchildren, and all adults, come to grasp the following equation, an equation which will be considered the peak, the very epitome, of numerical understanding:

One rock, two rocks, many rocks.

Once it is declared all know this fundamental truth, Equity will at long last have been reached. And there will be much celebrating across the land. There will be great joy in Wakanda and in Utopia. Awards will be lavished. Magnificent galas will be had.

Alas, the participants will either starve or glut themselves, because nobody will be able to tell the caterers exactly how many stuffed shrimp to prepare.

Equity, that happiest of all states, necessarily comes with a terrible price: if all are to be made equal, performance must be judged by, and aimed at, what the least can do.

This is so in mathematics, and of course in any activity. Since not all can understand even what “x = 7” means, therefore none must nor shall be required to. Requiring, and mandating, only the minimum is the only way Equity can be achieved.

Now purveyors of the demonic notion of Equality do not believe this. They take the opposite of our Reality-based conclusion and say all can be brought to the top, not the bottom; that all can be Newton, if only sufficient efforts are taken.

There are no observations that conform to this; indeed, all evidence in all history, in all circumstances, with one possible exception, says Equality is false. History says, but for the exception, inequality is true. In math, and in everything.

The exception is this: once white males are removed from mathematics, and from everywhere, Equity will finally arise. (Except for white men, of course.)

White males must be removed by the process of “decolonization”, says the intense academics at Durham University. Whites have done so spectacularly well, and for such a long time, in mathematics that their influence is wide and deep. Remove the contribution of white men, and we are back to the rocks.

This massive inequality, and its manifest repercussions, stings those who seek for the unicorn of Equality. To remove the pain of the string, its source must be expunged.

The mathematics curriculum at a leading university is being “decolonised”, with professors urged to write biographies of theorists, question if they are mostly white or male, and consider the cultural origins of numbers. Durham University’s decolonisation campaign has swept up the department of mathematical sciences, where all staff are being urged to make the subject “more inclusive” and ensure “maths can be used to aid attempts to secure equality”.

We have discussed before that every decolonizer is a liar and hypocrite (or an idiot). The proof of this is easy. Ask any who speaks of decolonizing whether they would support Reality-based America going its own way. Allow deplorables to remove themselves from the woke and progressive areas, and form their own country, their own land, where their people can practice their own religion, have their own culture, free from the woke and progressives.

Well, it’s easy to see that this is impossible. The left will not let anybody go once it has them in its clutches. Diversity Inclusive & Equity requires all must DIE. DIE requires strict mandatory uniformity—except for those who dole out DIE. They must be richly rewarded.

So “decolonizing” math does not mean merely barring white men from practicing the numerical arts, but that those who are left in math will be required to believe the precise exact theories allowed by DIE masters, and none other. Guided, of course, by self-chosen rulers who will decided what counts as “math.”

Staff are urged to consider giving short biographies of the mathematicians whose work they present in their modules and are encouraged to question themselves if they choose predominantly “white and/or male” figures. If the mathematicians are “almost entirely (or even completely) white and/or male, ask yourself why this is,” the guide states.

The answer will not be allowed to be that white males, for whatever positive reasons (e.g. ability, desire, culture), are better at doing advanced math than others. The answer must instead be that white males negatively hold back others. Since there is no evidence they did this actively, it must be, as we have discussed also many times, it must be some mysterious power white men have that damps mathematical enthusiasm in non-whites—except this curious power reverses itself in affecting Asians.

This is such a boring story for us, dear readers. I’m sincerely sorry for showing you yet another instance of the degradation of the academy, and for reminding you of what must come of it. It may be most useful to show your “normie” friends.

Update. Rhode Island High School Cancels Honors Classes Because Only Whites Qualified To Take Them.

The “changes make the classes more equitable.”

That they do.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

