Whatever medical value the variants of the coronadoom vex have in the elderly (and surely they have some: but not much, given that all Shanghaiese are “fully” vexxed, but still imprisoned), and however much they are useless or harm the young (as they surely are and have), it is unquestionable they have served as yet another mechanism to separate Us versus Them.

Which means they are also a path from Them to Us, as long as taking the vex is a visible, vocal act.

The evidence for this could not be clearer.

Why else would oligarchs fire employees who refuse the vex? If the vex truly protects against illness—and remember all authorities idiotically or deviously promised protection against infection—then firing somebody for not vexxing does not grant them immunity. Nor does the fired person become immune to passing on whatever infection he might incur.

Thus these firings are purely punitive. Another way for Us to force Them to put a pinch of incense into the fire, or be purged.

These firings were Us signals against Them are so even if we grant that cowardice on the part of employers played a role. These frightened employers fire the unvexxed, believing this makes them safer. This cowardice is born of stupidity, and the false belief that the vex stops working when confronted by an unvexxed person. And from forgetting the vex, if it works, makes it easier for the vexxed to become infected and not know it, thus spreading it with greater ease.

Then we see, infamously, the Blue Cheka boasting of their infections, and thanking the vex for sparing their lives. This is pathetic, and clear Us signaling “Do not doubt: We are one of you.” Think: you never see a BC vice signal her Gardasil vex? “Thank you vex for protecting me against the drunken man I met in the bar!”

The most asinine confirmation, and the reason for this post, is the Daily Beast article “Tucker Carlson Brags to Megachurch That He Is Totally Unvaccinated“.

Carlson, of course, works for one of the regime’s propaganda outlets, but is allowed (for whatever reason) to be more based than its usual bomb-’em-all! hosts.

It does not make any difference to anybody in the world, save the small handful who interact with Carlson in his tiny New England village, whether he is vexxinated or not. His being unvexxed does not make it riskier for you, being so far from him, nor would his being vexxed do anything medically for you. At all.

Yet here’s what the article says:

For more than a year now, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has gone out of his way to avoid confirming whether or not he’s vaccinated. This month, however, he bragged about having not gotten a single jab. While speaking at Awaken Church earlier this month, the primetime star heaped praise on the San Diego megachurch for defying COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic before mocking the need for additional booster shots. “I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said, to rapturous applause from the crowd, Voice of San Diego first reported.

Now some of this article is explained by regime media loving nothing better than gossiping about each other, and treating the gossip as if it were news, and then inflicting it on the public.

But mostly it’s done to show fellow propagandists that Carlson, even though employed by a regime media company, is one of Them. That is important because the propagandists suspected Carlson was one of Us because of his employment and history.

Yes, the rapturous applause noted in the article is from Them, signaling they are not Us. Signaling is a constant in a Democracy: it is not a bug, but a distressing feature.

But recall it is Them who are put upon, squeezed from all sides, Us being in charge of almost things. Them are glad to see anybody, anybody at all, who might have been one of Us reveal himself to be one of Them.

Even if you don’t follow all that, that Carlson’s vex status is a story proves my contention. That the vex is way to signal Us vs. Them, a way to shape and control conformity.

This is also why you never see any discussions in regime media about vex efficacy, beyond “Take every booster now!” messages. And why discussions of vexxine harm are forbidden. Allowing either of these gives the enemy (Them) a victory, which Us cannot allow.

If the medicine was most important, that it what we would hear. But we do not. It’s not the medical properties of the vex that are most important, but it’s ability to separate.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



