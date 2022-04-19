Judge Recognizes CDC’s Failed Its Burden To Provide Proof On Masks

A judge yesterday whacked the CDC’s overreaching mask mandate. The judge said “the mandate exceeded the CDC statutory authority, improperly invoked the good clause exemption to notice and comment rulemaking and failed to adequately explain its decision”.
The burden of proof on masks has always been on those who would force people to wear them. The starting hypothesis should have been that masks do not work, or that their benefits are too small to bother with, and that their use produces real harm, such as from the nastiness of wearing dirty cloth for prolonged periods, and in generating and spreading fear.
Mask advocates, and in particular those who criminalized masklessness, had a clear moral duty to provide sufficient positive evidence of mask efficacy to overcome this hypothesis. This they never did.
Experts turned the question around and insisted masks work, and that skeptics must instead provide conclusive proof that masks were useless. And even when such proof was provided it was discounted by one of the oldest fallacies going: the Alternate Explanation Fallacy (described here).
This occurs when somebody proposes an alternate explanation for an observation, and insists the alternate explanation must therefore be true because it is an alternate explanation. It’s used most in attempts to discredit miracles. It’s used with masks to say masks must have worked even when they are observed not to, because (the alternate explanation goes) something stopped them from working; therefore they ackshually work.
In short, there was no way to win against those determined that all must join the Cult of the Mask. To members, it was obvious masks worked because they were masks. No other proof was offered, or needed.
Here’s an example:
I'm seeing a lot of misinformation saying mask mandates don't work. You can't use a graph like this to conclude causation because there are many confounding factors e.g. places where ppl eat and drink were fully open, mandates didn't apply to all public spaces. /4 pic.twitter.com/SiNf4a6WmL
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 15, 2022
The picture clearly shows no difference in infection rates in counties with mask mandates and those without. Conclusion: there is no evidence in this picture that mask mandates work. Therefore, there is good evidence in this picture that masks do not work.
Yet the fellow offers an Alternate Explanation: “You can’t use a graph like this to conclude causation because there are many confounding factors e.g. places where ppl eat and drink were fully open, mandates didn’t apply to all public spaces.” So masks ackshually work because he can think of an alternate explanation.
This is a particularly lame alternate explanation, however, because if people didn’t wear masks in bars in mask mandate counties, even fewer people wore masks everywhere in non-mandate counties.
Here’s another similar example (of which any number can be had):
During the winter/Omicron wave and subsequent decline, states with mask mandates generally have done worse than those without a mandate, and cases declined at the exact same time regardless
There is absolutely no legitimate, data based argument to justify mask mandates pic.twitter.com/bm3jDDU4ey
— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 1, 2022
The man goes on in the thread above to call for “getting more people boosted”, which, of course, has nothing to do with masks. He also wants to increase testing and give masks away free. Which also have nothing to do with whether masks work.
But he still concludes (among other things): “1. Universal masking works. 2. Mask mandates keep essential services safe, open and accessible to all”.
His only argument, and in fairness it is the same many in authority use, is “Masks work; therefore, masks work and so must be imposed.”
Some of my friends in medicine swear by masks. They are sure masks work, and won’t hear that they don’t. After all, masks block easy breathing, therefore they must be keeping out viruses. “Besides,” these professionals say to themselves, “I’m not getting sick that often while wearing one.” Which would be the exact same observation if indeed masks do not work.
Carefully controlled realistic—and not artificial mannequin- or model-based—experiments don’t show masks work. Indeed, they point in the opposite direction. Such as the Danish masks study, which is routinely ignored (just as many pretend never to have heard of Sweden’s anti-lockdown policy).
There are dozens of such studies paced over a century, ever since it was noticed mask mandates did no good in the Spanish Flu pandemic. There are even experiments that show masks worn by surgeons are not effective in preventing infections.
The CDC was satisfied to publish lame, error-filled or self-confirming circular studies is response to the many negative findings. They viewed these efforts, even in the face of the damning criticisms, as conclusive because they were efforts. To them, even just one study, however poor, that confirmed their view was sufficient. They acted like a judge convicting a defendant without hearing the defense: the charge alone was sufficient proof to convict. This is what you would expect from a bureaucracy.
You can see why people like masks. They block the nose and face. They must, these people reason, therefore be doing something. Which might even be true. But it does not follow that people should be forced to wear them, especially by criminalizing their absence.
Mask advocates, beyond ignoring experiments, also reason what’s the harm? They might work, so why not?
Again, beside the obvious nastiness of breathing through dirty cloth, masks spread idiot fear. They cause panic. And that is a sin.
Beyond all that, they give government a power they have no right to. “Thou shalt strap this cloth to thine face where thou goest” becomes law. Since they got away with this, at least until the judge acted, they will try to get away with more in the future.
Don’t worry, though. It will be for your own good.
The judges decision was news down under here in Aus and reported on the local evening TV News. Much was made of the “fact” that the judge was a “Trump Appointee” is that point correct?
Almost worse than the mandate itself was the implicit deputising of unqualified persons, e.g. store clerks, to impose the tyranny on their fellow man (other genders available, well, one other). The self assured vitriol from professional mask enthusiasts and otherwise delusional people propagated unprecedented division between complete strangers despite zero efficacy evidence.
One of the most astonishing, to me, features of the pandemic is that nowhere on earth has an actual study been done of masks. ALL mask studies to date have been inferential. Such as study could easily and rapidly done using prisoners – who have volunteered for risky medical studies for over a century. You offer the prisoners time off their sentences for volunteering, and explain the risks clearly. Half the volunteer group wear masks, the other half don’t. They both spend time in a poorly ventilated room with a Covid-19 patient who coughs, sneezes, and talks, for a set period of time. Then you see if the number of prisoners who contract Covid-19 are the same in the mask and maskless group, or different.
After over two years, no one on earth has any idea whether masks work or do not work. Anyone who says they know is deluded or lying.
@JdaveF “After over two years, no one on earth has any idea whether masks work or do not work. Anyone who says they know is deluded or lying.”
Not true. We know masks do not work through (i) countless tests performed over decades, (ii) a basic understanding of physics, fluid dynamics, biology and (iii) compelling, statistically valid, efficacy measurement comparing mandated and non-mandated populations. You can use any of these to categorically demonstrate inefficacy.
Not to mention the looming ecological disaster caused by millions (billions?) of filthy, single-use, throwaway face masks littering our streets, parks, and waterways. Those people concerned about things like plastic straws seem oddly silent on the mask-mess.
Jeez Briggs I’m shocked you’d bring this all up don’t you realize we’re in the middle of
the great patriotic war for Ukraine. Why can’t you just wrap yourself in their flag
and forget it.
No need to be wearing masks in the US if their numbers are to be trusted.
Non pharmaceutical interventions are no longer indicated.
That latter expression “indicated”, being a clinical/medical term. Understand it (or pretend not to). I’m glad that you are now not being asked to wear masks in public places.
Glad to read the title of this article is accurate. Kudos! Hat tip and all that….
PaulH-
Adjacent to your point, if the coverings are scooping the deadly coof particles from the ether, shouldn’t there be specialized disposal points containing bleach, rubbing alcohol, or an incinerator?
Incitadus: “I’m shocked you’d bring this all up don’t you realize we’re in the middle of
the great patriotic war for Ukraine?”
Briggs is still fighting the last psyop, the ol’ fuddy-duddy. Gotta keep up with the times, people, there’s a shiny new psyop being rolled out, WWIII: The Satanic Empire Vs The World. So exciting. Watch your screens for official instructions, sheeple, and be prepared to sacrifice everything for the Devil, Money, and Power. War is peace, stupid is smart, bad is good, wrong is right: it’s the revolutionary, upside-down, New World Order. Huzzah! So drink your kool-aid my fellow zombies, obey your screens, wear your masks and your pussy hats, and march! –> the cliff is right this way –>
Masks contain micro-plastics, graphene, mold, and toxic bacteria:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-dangerous-are-masks-for-children_4408333.html?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy&rs=SHRCFMNH&
“Masks work; therefore, masks work” does seem accurate. Our own Royal Society, however (“Nulliis in verba”) is a bit more sophisticated: “we’ve never needed randomised controlled trials for handkerchiefs, therefore masks must be imposed.”
The Ian Miller tweet is confusing. Miller says “there is absolutely no legitimate, data based argument to justify mask mandates”, but you say his argument is “masks work; therefore, masks work and so must be imposed.”
Huh? He seems to be contradicting himself.
Let´s not forget that masks gave many people the sense of belonging to a herd, the sense of forgiveness of any past inappropriate social behaviour. Without that mask, they are back into being just individuals responsible for their own acts. And many are afraid of losing their good citizen uniform…
Masks don’t work in the operating theater but they must be worn on a plane
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2493952/pdf/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
{{Obligatory-Clothing-Mandates}} imposed by public-health-official-appointees (chosen by oligarchs) on penalty of arrest/incarceration; private asset-forfeiture; and/or denial of essential Public Services and Social-Media Deplatforming under Private TOS Policies. Based on The Science(tm), with full-throated 24/7/365 trans-hemispheric support from The Global Medical Industrial Complex (UN/WHO: Chinese-vernacular WUHAN) & The MassCommunicationsGlitteratiBlob. [Entirely outlined in advance as an Agenda-Plan for Solving Global Problems ((A Table-Top Exercise for Our New Global EconomicPlanDemicReset)) ghost-authored by a round-eyed completely bald Swiss-German-accented Deca-Billionaire “senior citizen” who inherited a prized collection of antique monocles and watch fobs from a reclusive paranoic relative with Royal Blood.”Listen Now! – You will own Nothing! – You will eat Ze Bugs! – You will be Happy!] {{A Robert Heinlein social-sci-fi paperback novella.}}
Ah yeh, the fun in wearing masks. Generally the masks don’t work out unless you’re wearing N-95 mask or something similar. But even then, it’s no guarantee because the covid virus could get into your system anyway. Many people that wear the masks don’t have any glasses or any cover over their eyes. So masks are pretty much a sugar pill and provide little security.
On the other hand, one thing I liked about wearing masks is the fact that they give you extra privacy and make it more difficult for the facial recognition software to identify you particularly if it’s coupled with a pair of shades. Some people that knew me at these local stores weren’t able to recognize me with the dark glasses and bandana around my face. It was kind of fun at times to dress like a criminal going into the store and being able to get away with it without suspicion with all the mask mandates!
Masks are like trying to stop a mosquito with a chain link fence, or a screen door on a submarine, or an itsy bitsy bikini on Fifi La Boomboom. They’re symbolism over substance, and what they symbolize is subservience to mad masters. Nothing better than convincing your slaves to willingly don their own shackles.