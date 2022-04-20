Munus, Ministerium & Pope Emeritus Benedict — Guest Post by Fr John Rickert

For some years now, a theory has been circulating, and even attracting more attention and followers, that Pope Emeritus Benedict’s resignation was invalid. Consequently, proponents say, Pope Benedict remains the pope, and Pope Francis is not really the pope.
Various proposals have been put forward to argue for the invalidity of Pope Benedict’s resignation, but one of the more plausible ones, because it appeals to publicly recognized facts and not just speculations, relates to the language that Pope Benedict himself used in his announcement of Feb. 10, 2013.
The argument is this. Pope Benedict expressly resigned from the ministerium of the papacy. Canon 332 Sec. 2, however, concerns the resignation of a pope from the munus of the papacy. Therefore, Pope Benedict did not validly resign the papacy in accordance with the canon, owing to a difference of the terms used.
Indeed, the proponents of this theory say that ministerium means active ministry whereas munus means the office itself. Nullity of the resignation, then, arises because Pope Benedict did not resign, or did not intend to resign, the munus.
This argument is not sound. Recall that an argument is valid if the conclusion actually follows from the premises and sound if the premises are actually true. I contend that there is at least one faulty premise.
In the first place, ministerium and munus are indeed synonymous, and the distinction attempted is not based on a correct interpretation of the words.
A Latin Dictionary by Lewis and Short, which is a standard, well-respected dictionary of long standing, states simply that ministerium and munus are synonyms. See the entry for munus.
But to indulge the proposed argument, we can look into this more diligently. Here is a remarkable resource for doing so: A Guide to Dictionaries of Latin Synonyms – How to Tell the Difference.
- Robert Douthat, p. 96. “Munus” (qua debt or duty) “as a performance or function.” (emphasis added)
- Ferdinand Schultz (art. 280): “Munus (and in the plural, the seldom used munia) denotes the exercise of an obligation that is public and political” (emphasis added). Whereas officium arises more from the internal voice of conscience. Döderlein, the most comprehensive expert in this field, says likewise, v. 5, p. 352, art. 345.
Thus, the purported distinction between munus and ministerium is false, and the argument is not sound. But let us press further and indulge the supposition that Pope Benedict intended a distinction. Let us leave aside how proponents of the theory could claim to know Benedict’s intentions with greater certainty than the rest of us.
We consider, then, a conceptual distinction between an officeholder and an administrator. Often, the officeholder is the administrator: such as a president, general, bishop, or pastor. But sometimes the administrator is not the officeholder: e.g. an acting president, or one pro tempore, or an administrator of a diocese without a bishop at present.
A key point here, and the pun is very much intended: The Supreme Pontiff, in virtue of his office, has a right to act pursuant to that office.
Can. 331 (Latin) — Ecclesiae Romanae Episcopus, in quo permanet munus a Domino singulariter Petro, primo Apostolorum, concessum et successoribus eius transmittendum, Collegii Episcoporum est caput, Vicarius Christi atque universae Ecclesiae his in terris Pastor; qui ideo vi muneris sui suprema, plena, immediata et universali in Ecclesia gaudet ordinaria potestate, quam semper libere exercere valet (emphasis added).
Can. 331 (English) — The bishop of the Roman Church, in whom continues the office given by the Lord uniquely to Peter, the first of the Apostles, and to be transmitted to his successors, is the head of the college of bishops, the Vicar of Christ, and the pastor of the universal Church on earth. By virtue of his office he possesses supreme, full, immediate, and universal ordinary power in the Church, which he is always able to exercise freely (emphasis added).
If a pope renounces the administration of his office, he necessarily renounces the office itself, because the office per se (vi muneris) entails the right to act.
Thus, Pope Benedict’s renunciation of his administration entails renunciation of the papal office. That is why he goes on to express the results, which he is clearly cognizant of: the Chair of St. Peter will be vacant, and a new pope must be elected.
Finally, it is worth looking more closely at the conditions for a pope to relinquish the papal office.
Can. 332 Sec. 2 (Latin) — Si contingat ut Romanus Pontifex muneri suo renuntiet, ad validitatem requiritur ut renuntiatio libere fiat et rite manifestetur, non vero ut a quopiam acceptetur.
Can. 332 Sec. 2 (English) — If it happens that the Roman Pontiff resigns his office, it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone.
Interestingly, it does not have to be accepted by even the Roman College of Cardinals.
What is important to note here is that what is necessary is proper manifestation, not necessarily a set form of expression. There is not a set text, for example, which the Pope must recite publicly, with his right hand on the Holy Gospels, in order for the renunciation to be valid. There is no requirement for him to use any specific word, whether munus, ministerium, officium, papatus, or any other.
Thus, this whole discussion ad nauseam about munus and ministerium is actually a red herring.
The resignation has indeed been made manifest. The fact speaks for itself. Res ipsa loquitur. With Pope Emeritus Benedict standing by, Pope Francis has named bishops and cardinals, canonized saints, declared Doctors of the Church, modified canon law, and significantly modified at least one decree by Pope Benedict himself (Summorum Pontificum), which can be done only by the Supreme Pontiff.
For our part, then, we must fulfill the munus of filial piety that God has given us.
Please do not feed the trolls.
BRIGGS: Fr Rickert also has two other earlier articles on this subject: Countering The Claim That Francis Is An Antipope, and Antipope Claims: Substantial Error. Recently, Ed Feser answered the hypothetical consequence if the munus, ministerium distinction were real, and finds this only adds additional complications.
BRIGGS: Even if some of us still disagree about this, fighting or falling out among ourselves in this age is insane. We have more than enough enemies; we don’t need to do their work for them.
More conspiracy?
So yet another reason not to believe reality of Popes in general.
See the history of popes through the years. Francis does not stand out in any way peculiar.
Pope Benedict is the pope who oversaw so much of the sexual abuses which came to light.
Is he not the man who excused his friend from criminal conviction and prescribed a life of penance and prayer for his sins instead?
Or did I confuse him with a previous one?
Yes, Joy, you are confused. Very confused.
Great Post, Father. TY
Here is an interesting blog that has dealt extensively with the claims of the Benedict-is-still-Pope faction.
https://romalocutaest.com/2022/03/21/the-case-against-those-who-claim-benedict-is-still-pope/
If Bergoglio is Pope, I am not Catholic. Many, many say the same.
Dr. Briggs, if you don’t put that whole debate in the context of the Miller dissertation, which advocates changing the Papacy, and the Ganswein speech where he said Benedict had done something miraculous, you aren’t doing it justice. His intent seemingly was to bifurcate the Papacy, which he can’t do.
Also, what about Bishop Gracida’s point that the electioneering made the whole conclave invalid anyway?
Pulling out a dictionary and dropping the mic isn’t enough of an analysis.
I fully agree that we should end the circular firing squad over this question. That said, quoting any source other than the 1983 Code of Canon Law in order to prove that munus and ministerium are synonymous is not helpful. The distinction between the terms exists in the Code, it is possible to have a ministerium without having a munus (instituted lay ministries), and, it has been a subject of great debate in the Church in recent decades, for better or for worse. I agree that there is no “magic formula” for renouncing the papacy, and it’s pretty clear that Pope Benedict intended to stop appointing bishops and other such tasks, but he has not completely abandoned being a Pope. The fact that he freely grants his apostolic blessing, which only the Pope can do, is evidence of this. He has also raised his voice on a few occasions, most notably over the issue of priestly celibacy following the Amazon synod. If he had gone back to Bavaria, never to be heard from or seen again in public, his intentions would have been very clear. The fact that he has stayed in the Vatican has raised the question of whether he is essentially a prisoner, especially after he was abruptly called back from his trip to be with his brother as he was dying. The biggest reason that this speculation exists at all is that Pope Benedict’s successor has been an utter “trainwreck,” who has returned Rome to the “bad old days” of the ‘70s, even as the rest of the Church in the West has transitioned from decline to collapse. This doesn’t even get into the matter of possible violations of the law governing conclaves, promulgated in 1996, that clearly forsees the possibility that there could be efforts to install an illegitimate claimant on Peter’s throne. Catholic believers have faith that the papacy is conferred directly and immediately by Christ on the man who accepts the election of the cardinals, and that his scriptural promise not to let the gates of hell prevail against the Church will always hold. It’s very difficult to see how this holds true these days, if Francis is the true pope.
But is not the argument that CANON LAW demands the distinction be made and that these distinctions are legally recognized in order of the resignation to be valid? So it hinges legally on that legal distinction and not the common parsing of any Latin Dictionary?
Except that according to the testimony of Archbishop Ganwein, Benedict XVI didn’t do this. Ganswein could be a great big liar I guess… except he has never retracted this, so I guess we should just oh… I don’t know… just ASK Benedict… but for some reason nobody seems capable of doing this… He is so hard to get ahold of…
But this begs the question.
Whoa horse! Not so fast… The requirement is that the Munus, specifically, must be relinquished, by law, and that not only did Benedict make known the distinction in his speech, but specifically went on to drop one but not the other, and this is supported by Ganswein’s testimony, and is also MANIFESTED by Benedict continuing to also outwardly dress as Pope, bless as Pope, sign as Pope, and Francis even drags all his new bishops and cardinals to him.
Ummmm… an Antipope can also visibly do all of these things. I mean… what is physically stopping him? How do we know that it is all kosher? Did you check heaven to see if those saints are up there? I’m personally confident Blessed Francisco and Jacinta are there, but in terms of official procedural recognition, all this again begs the question.
Can a valid Pope ratify Holy Communion for public adulterous marriages as Francis has done? Are the souls of the damned annihilated with no forever in Hell? Does God positively will all other false religions? Do you recognize these as acts of a sovereign pontiff with his signature and proclamations binding upon you to accept piously… or are we going to see you get out of your filial duty with appeals to the same legalisms and distinctions and Latin dictionaries of what Francis actually meant with lazy wording and when infallibility and general Papal authority is ackshully exercised under which you are to piously accept all of a sudden using the same logical reasoning and legal and worded distinctions that you would deny to the Benedict-is-Pope crowd?
Why not debate this with either:
a) an ecclesiastical Latin expert e.g. Br Alexis Bugnolo and/or
b) a Canon law expert, familiar with changes made by Pope St John Paul II to Canon Law and Papal Conclave regulations?
Ecclesiastical Latin is not the same as any of Vulgar, Classical or Late Latin.
Without considering specific and precise changes made to Canon Law in 1983 and to the rules governing the vacancy of the Apostolic See and the election of the Roman Pontiff, Universi Dominici Gregis, 1996 promulgated by Pope John Paul II, along with following changes to that by Pope Benedict XVI, your position lacks essential context.
Upon reading Pope Benedict’s Declaration online in Latin, we read that Pope Benedict XVI resigns, and so why did he use both words: munus and ministerium? This question is not specifically addressed in the above writing by Fr. Rickert … or maybe I missed his explanation as to why Pope Benedict XVI used both words instead of one or the other, as according to Fr. Rickert’s article, they are synonyms of each other.
See: http://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/la/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html
In the Latin version, which I expect is Pope Benedict’s original writing, there are Three Paragraphs, whereas in the other languages translations, there are only two Paragraphs.
So, referring to the Latin writing of Pope Benedict’s declaration, the Second paragraph has “munus” in first sentence, and “ministerium” is in Second paragraph second sentence.
One can change the language from Latin, to any of the other languages listed there at the upper right …
I do wonder why the changes of the wording … seen easily in the English translation?? Why did the translators not stay with the very specific usage by Pope Benedict XVI of “munus” and “magisterium”??
God bless, C-Marie
Father neglects the fact that the 1983 CIC specifically separates the canonical terms “minus” and “ministerium” such that they are never in Canon Law used synonymously. The ministry is part of the munus in all cases where the terms are mentioned. Seeing as papal resignations are canonical acts, governed under canon law, Benedict’s uses of the terms must be with canonical definitions in mind, not common definitions. This is where both Dr. Taylor Marshall and Ryan Grant make their errors.
Oops!! Last sentence … meant to write “ministerium” and not “magisterium”.
God bless, C-Marie
surely at this point most know why Benedict (who must by now be senile in any event) had no choice but to step down when he did… I mean c’mon.
https://canonlawblog.wordpress.com/2014/10/01/lighter-fare-can-bad-latin-save-a-papacy/
Canon Law does not deal with hearsay
Canon Law does not deal with putative hidden intent
The gentleman I linked to has rational responses to all of the captious claims
Summa Contra the BiP Theory (Why Benedict XVI is NOT the pope)
Posted on February 11, 2020 by Steven O’Reilly
can be found at the blog I linked to and the gentleman answers every claim
Calmly and rationally
Dr. Briggs,
Let me begin by saying that the heaviest evidence of the failed abdication comes through canon 188, Benedict’s Substantial Error regarding his transformation of the papacy itself, and his continued role in it, as has been pointed out by previous commenters. The error remains stunningly visible down through the years, as we see his residency, his vesture, his coat of arms, his title, his form of address, his Fisherman’s Ring not destroyed, and his bestowing of his Apostolic Blessing. Said error is woven throughout the Miller Dissertation, the Ganswein speech, the Seewald interviews, Benedicts own words over and over again…
By the time we’ve sifted through all that, canon 332.2 is just icing on the cake: He flat out didn’t resign the munus. “If it should happen that the Roman Pontiff resigns HIS MUNUS…” and I should point out that JPII/Ratzinger specifically added this phrase to the 1983 code… the 1917 code doesn’t have it. The citing of Lewis and Short is astonishingly shallow, as any canonist (I’m not one) can explain that the two words don’t mean the same thing in Canon Law, and not even close. Moreover, this fact is evident in literally hundreds of different canons where officium, munus, and ministerium are used and differentiated. Father Z wrote a masterpiece on this topic last year, link and short quote below:
“The fact is that munus and ministerium do not mean the same thing, though they are often bound together. For example, one carries out a certain ministry in the Church because he holds an office, a munus. Canon law says that the Pope has to resign the munus… Words have meanings. It is not right simply to conflate munus and ministerium as if they are interchangeable. They are closely tied to each other but they are not synonyms. Not even close.”
https://wdtprs.com/2021/06/the-question-of-two-popes-bothers-a-lot-of-people-some-thoughts/
Pardon my repetition here, but to be clear: Even if munus and ministerium were not synonymous, although they are, in the case of the pope, the munus entails the ministerium (in the senses that the BiP wish to be the case). Renunciation of the latter entails renunciation of the former. If P implies Q, then not-Q implies not-P. (Contrapositive.)
There is no Canon requiring a pope to use specific latin words.
https://romalocutaest.com/2022/02/21/regarding-benedicts-declaratio/
All the BIP claims answered
https://romalocutaest.com/2020/02/11/summa-contra-the-bip-theory-why-benedict-xvi-is-not-the-pope/
Fr. Rickert, renouncing ministerium does not mean renouncing the munus. Benedict’s intention seems to have been to announce active ministry, but not to renounce the office by which that ministry may be exercised. – Fr And
Here is my comment with the last word corrected …
Upon reading Pope Benedict’s Declaration online in Latin, we read that Pope Benedict XVI resigns, and so why did he use both words: munus and ministerium? This question is not specifically addressed in the above writing by Fr. Rickert … or maybe I missed his explanation as to why Pope Benedict XVI used both words instead of one or the other, as according to Fr. Rickert’s article, they are synonyms of each other.
See: http://www.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/la/speeches/2013/february/documents/hf_ben-xvi_spe_20130211_declaratio.html
In the Latin version, which I expect is Pope Benedict’s original writing, there are Three Paragraphs, whereas in the other languages translations, there are only two Paragraphs.
So, referring to the Latin writing of Pope Benedict’s declaration, the Second paragraph has “munus” in first sentence, and “ministerium” is in Second paragraph second sentence.
One can change the language from Latin, to any of the other languages listed there at the upper right …
I do wonder why the changes of the wording … seen easily in the English translation?? Why did the translators not stay with the very specific usage by Pope Benedict XVI of “munus” and “ministerium??
God bless, C-Marie
Canon 332.2 with regards to PROPERLY MANIFESTING.
Pope Benedict XVI STILL wears white every single day.
Pope Benedict XVI STILL wears his Papal Ring.
Pope Benedict XVI STILL signs his name POPE Benedict XVI.
Pope Benedict XVI STILL gives his Apostolic Blessing (that only a Pope can give.)
Pope Benedict XVI is to this day properly manifesting that HE IS STILL THE POPE.
He destroyed his ring
A Pope can authorise a former Pope to give the Apostolic Blessing
A not Pope can not assemble a consistory and name Cardinals which the former Pope has not done
Benedict has repeatedly stated publicly he is not Pope and he describes as absurd claims than he is Pope.
In fact, any priest can give the Apostolic Blessing, which imparts a plenary indulgence, to someone who is dying. The blessing is in the Roman Ritual.
You don’t know this. You assume this. Statements and distinctions drawn by both Benedict and Ganswein imply otherwise.
In order to know this with certainty, Benedict himself must clarify under an Inquisitory hearing and in doing so MUST denounce the statements made by Ganswein. Ganswein too must come out and admit culpability leading people into error and renounce his own remarks.
That’s really the minimum that needs to be done. Should be simple enough. So years later and scandal spreading, why hasn’t it?
There is a requirement that he renounce the munus clearly in whatever language or verbiage you prefer, but not only does Benedict draw a direct distinction between both Latin words specifically, he goes out of his way to pick one specifically, whilst also making statements that in some new way he remains within the “enclave of St. Peter”, implies that the bestowal of the Papacy on someone is a committment forever, invents an ENTIRELY NEW novelty of a Pope-Emeritus title and maintains all the outward signs of a visible Pope, and even so far as admits that he is doing something very different than Celestine, if Ganswein is to be believed.
Some may like to blissfully pass-over these distinctions and actions by hand-waving them away, but forget that they are dealing with a religion with a history of daring to tear the world apart over definitions and dogma about distinctions between the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, Who proceeds from Whom, and what precisely occurs at the Consecration of Bread and Wine and the precise terminology that is fitting, and when improper ritual and incorrect words being used can and do entirely nullify and violate the Sacraments.
So yeah, words matter. And in dispute over the words, intention needs to be revealed, and Benedict ain’t talking. And when he does talk, he is answering the wrong questions. The questions are not whether he considers himself “retired” or “bishop of Rome” or “emeritus”… it is whether or not as Ganswein explained, he believes that he somehow retains any part or portion or “ministerium” that properly belongs specifically to the Pope that allows him to continue to do specific, if heavily curtailed, Papal signs and actions.
If answering that in the affirmative, then this has implications DESPITE his intentions due to….
Ding! Ding! Ding! SUBSTANTIAL ERROR.
A common hypothetical example is what would happen if in the event of two Papal claimants, the true Pope resigns by erroneously believing himself to be the anti-pope?
Well then, obviously this error would invalidate the resignation. And it wouldn’t make the actual anti-pope the Pope or the actual Pope not-the-Pope.
So therefore, does Benedict XVI hold an error in mind in his resignation? And does it invalidate it REGARDLESS of the words being used, even if we were to assume their interchangability?
Even your link to Roma Lacuta Est admits in its Final Thoughts that he has no idea. He simply assumes in some misplaced charity at both links that Benedict couldn’t possibly mean what his own words are being taken to be meant by the BisP side. But how does he know this? And why should he know better than Ganswein? All he does is handwave away evidence to the contrary. He merely assumes from thin air that the BisP are “unfairly reading” him and that he finds it “hard to imagine” that the great theologian Benedict (also long known for his own early affairs with modernist positions and theological circles that Roma Est conveniently pretends don’t exist), would ever do anything like that.
Well, Ganswein obviously disagrees and I think that Benedict’s own secretary would know Benedict’s intentions better than the Roma Est blog. Unless Roma would like to go on the record and publicly call Ganswein a liar which Roma tries to handwave away as Ganswein being merely “flowery and panegryical.” Yeah… I’m sure Benedict appreciates the equivalency of potentially-explosive heresy as praise.
Roma then tries to equivocate Ganswein’s earlier equivocations of Benedict transforming the Papal office into expansion, similar in his mind as the Immaculate Conception and contrary to Celestine, as being a similar flowery poetic sense as the author Rigoli also taking part in the “munus Petri.”
First off, when Ganwein is referring to Benedict’s actions, he is implying them in a manner of what Benedict’s own thinking was when making his resignation. Benedict certainly wasn’t thinking of Rigoli or his book.
Secondly, all of Benedict’s words and actions before and after the fact have nothing to do with Rigoli, and in fact are consistent with what Ganswein claims that somehow Benedict still believes he somehow shares and retains some mysterious aspect of the Papacy even if the See of Peter – the chair – the authority – the “active ministry” – is vacated for someone else to occupy as part of a shared ministry under one munus tent. None of that has to do with Rigoli. And the actions Roma Est admits are there, are all literally being done by Benedict that Roma calls “regretable”, but then somehow declares doesn’t make Benedict Pope. Well, maybe not, but they do BETRAY Benedict’s thinking which is consistent with Ganswein’s supposed panegyricalism and thus this is what is at the heart of the matter as to whether or not Benedict resigned with substantial error in mind that would invalidate his resignation regardless of feelings and grammatical sentence structure.
The more charitable reading, therefore, without making Ganswein out to be a complete and utter liar, is that Ganswein ends his interview by jokingly saying that Rigoli too, through contemplation of Benedict via his book “shares” in the “munus Petri.” How does Roma know that what Ganswein said earlier was also all in the same “figurative” sense? It doesn’t folloe, especially given rhat Ganswein seems to be attributing motives to Benedict’s Pope-emeritus title status and especially his “regretable” non-figurative actions, which are all something very real and not at all figurative, and therefore CANNOT be something done for entirely figurative reasons, otherwise Ganswein is NOT ANSWERING THE QUESTION, yet he is waxing poetic for no reason without intending to answer anything seriously! A simple “I dunno” or even an “I think…” would’ve sufficed as to why Benedict is doing all those “regretable” things that make him look and sound Papal in his active-ministry retirement.
Even when splitting hairs we are left with statements by Benedict that CONTRADICT his own words and actions. This makes the entire legal proceeding doubtful and no secular lawyers would ever agree to such inconsistency in any secular legal documents or actions.
The entirety of the Roma Locuta Est blog’s aplogetic is:
1. Benedict has made some strange and contradictory statements.
2. BisPer’s interpretation is wrong because I feel Benedict didn’t mean that because that would be “uncharitable.” So Benedict couldn’t have meant it that way because ot sounds bad.
3. Proof? None at all, but Benedict is a very smart theologian and surely he would never ever make such an error! Otherwise that would be bad, and Benedict would never do anything bad, just trust me.
4. Ganswein made some very strange statements. But he wanted to suck up to an author and effeminately kiss his ego, so he was always speaking flowery ridiculous words… why there’s no possible way he could both panegyricalicise AND speak the plain truth at the same time, c’mon man!
5. Proof? Why… I think that Ganswein thinks of what Benedict thinks the same way I do of Benedict’s thinking; so his words MUST be read within the confines of my FisP theory. But only I may do this because see #3. Just trust me.
At least Roma Est is open to an investigation and council to examine all of this. That’s all we want too. Let Benedict be called upon to clarify for himself without anyone putting words in his mouth.
Yes, Father. Under very certain specific conditions a priest can do certain things allowed under the authority of what Papal power has loosed him to charitably do for the good of souls that he otherwise cannot. But that is a distinction with a difference that Benedict is not seen to be exercising. Benedict’s actions are either scandalous in their presumption and laxity and disregard for proper norms and office, or scandalous in that they are in line with what he believes himself to be.
Mick, thanks for the links, which I was unaware of before.
Can. 16 §1. The legislator authentically interprets laws as does the one to whom the same legislator has entrusted the power of authentically interpreting.
In The Catholic Church, the Pope is the Supreme Legislator, thus, it is canonically ineluctable that Benedict XVI resigned in a proper canonical way because he resigned as he did knowing that resigning that way was in compliance with Canon 322.2 as he construed it.
In effect, had he desired to do so, Benedict XVI could have resigned by semaphore standing on an aircraft carrier fiddy five miles off the coast of Italy and that would have been proper because, as SUPREME LEGISLATOR, it is the Pope, not Ms. Ann Barnhardt, who decides what actions are in sync/compliance with Canon Law.
In deciding whether or not he was in synch/compliance with Canon Law when he resigned, who was the Supreme Legislator who had authority to take that decision?
What it Pope Benedict XVI?
Was it you, Disciples of Ann (D.O.A.) ?
Was it you, Lieutenant Weinberg?
Another thing to consider. Ms. Ann accepted the election of Pope Francis and referred to him as Pope for over a year as I recall- one can search it out on her blog as I did – before she soured on Bergoglio and that is when she instigated this double secret substantial error codicil.
Sadly, for Ms Ann, where she right about Substantial Error even if Francis had spoken and acted as young Pope Pius X’s Mini-me, her substantial error claim would mean that elderly Pope Benedict XVI would still be Pope and the young Pope Pius X Mimi-me would not be Pope even though he spoke and acted as one of the best Popes ever.
This is silliness on stilts and even all the Cardinals who submitted The Dubia made it clear they had aught to do with this substantial error claim and one of them, Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, was the former Prefect of the Apostolic Signatura – Catholic Supreme Court – which means the former Chief Justice of the Catholic Supreme Court does not believe this substantial error thingy.
Of course facts will not dissuade the true disciples of Ann because the idea BISP is a delusion and delusions are not correctable by facts.
C’est la vie
It is true that a a priest can give an apostolic blessing on behalf of the pope. But Benedict gives “la mia benedicazione apostolica.”