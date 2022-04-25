Pinheads To Create Official Ministry Of Truth: Climate “Disinformation” To Be Banned

Regular readers are sick of reading, yet must endure it once more, that officially defining “misinformation” and “disinformation” necessitates the creation of a Ministry of Truth. Some agency must define official “truths” and must police deviations from them, otherwise there can be no formal things as “misinformation” and “disinformation”.

If one possessed genuine universal timeless unchanging and unchangeable necessary capital-T capital-D Dogmatic Truths, then such a Ministry could only do good.

If such a Ministry existed when DTs do not, it serves a purpose besides guarding truth. This purpose could be anything, from encouraging insanity to bending political will toward goals in which rulers, even if they themselves are uncertain about the circumstances behind the goals or the necessity of the solutions, nevertheless still desire strongly. Often, as we have seen over and again, this purpose is propaganda propagation toward suspicious goals, meant to enrich or empower regime supporters.

Such a Ministry, as we have also often discussed, need not be formally constituted, and can be, as ours is, spread across the bureaucracy. The longer it exists, however, the more formal it becomes. Let’s see how that works.

There are no DTs for coronadoom. This is because there are no contingent DTs, and all contingent propositions are subject to uncertainty, however great or small. This means all propositions used in science are not DTs (except for a handful of metaphysical foundational propositions). Scientific propositions, therefore, can have no guardians, no honest Ministry of Truth. (A MOT is different than coincidental semi-uniform instruction seen in schools; though with accreditation, such instruction can devolve into a MOT.)

We all recall too well what happened with coronadoom. The mutings, cancellations, firings, restrictions, mandates, criminalizations and on and on, all led by a combination of over-zealous governance and a nascent formal Ministry of Truth.

These moves were welcomed by many because they were worked into a state of fearful frenzy. Panic excused many ills in the effeminate desire for safety, safety, safety.

Once these mechanisms of control are in place, they are not abandoned easily. Bureaucracies are like business: they do not dissolve, they seek new purposes.

Now atmosphere physics is, of course, a science. It thus has no DTs. Neither does global cooling, also called global warming, also called climate change, also called climate crisis, also called climate annihilation, and also to be called climate-whatever hyperbolic asininities are left to be used or discovered.

We have seen forty-plus years of failures of this science. One prediction of doom followed by another, routine hersterical apocalyptic rhetoric, a master course in overstatement and over-certainty.

Therefore, if we see a Ministry of Truth employed in the service of climate cancer (see how easy it is?), we must suspect it has interests other than perpetuating truth.

Enter the female-oriented, and therefore safety focused, site Pinterest. They have announced they will form an official branch of the Ministry of Truth for climate herpes. They will, they say, “block all climate misinformation, as the image-focused social network seeks to limit the spread of false and misleading claims.”

This entails MT police. It’s not a bad guess to say that this Thought Patrol will be called Pinheads. Pinheads are not scientists. They work at a site that published fashion photos and celebrity tittle tattle. Pinheads, therefore, will be an assortment of blubbery blue-short-haired pierced tattooed soy-fed perpetually angry scolds, not one of whom could define vorticity—or any other common term used in atmospheric physics—to save her life.

Yet they will say things like this:

Pinterest is defining misinformation broadly: the company will take down content that denies the existence or effects of climate change or its human causes, as well as content that “misrepresents scientific data” in order to erode trust in climate science and harmful, false or misleading content about natural disasters and extreme weather events. “Pinterest believes in cultivating a space that’s trusted and truthful for those using our platform,” said Sarah Bromma, the company’s head of policy. “This bold move is an expansion of our broader misinformation guidelines, which we first developed in 2017 to address public health misinformation, and have since updated to address new and emerging issues as they come to the forefront. The expanded climate misinformation policy is yet another step in Pinterest’s journey to combat misinformation and create a safe space online.”

All right. It must be, then, since these Pinheads are ignorant of the “truths” they will insist upon, that they will be supplied them by some outside agency. This agency, then, must be official.

It may be an “NGO”, which means Nominal Government Agency; i.e., a group with official ties to the bureaucracy but which pretends independence. It may be the government itself, or a group directly funded by government as a repository for official climate “truths,” such as a university.

I don’t know what this group, or perhaps groups, will be, but they must exist. And they must grow in power and size as the desire and need for censorship spreads. We have already had the beginnings of the MOT with coronadoom. Its success is what led to its expansion to climate wound.

Incidentally, before we leave off, here’s the obligatory it’s-not-happening-and-it’s-a-good-thing-it-is entry, which shows the extent of the censorship. The pinheads

also deliberately limited its own tools. Users who search on the site for many health-related terms, such as “vaccines” or “cancer cure”, are not given normal results, instead being directed to health advice posted on the platform from organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Vaccine Safety Net.

Big Tech for years denied juicing results. Now they boast of it. The transition from denial to pride happens after the lies can no longer be believed by a majority.

Climate suppurating sores (which sounds worse than climate herpes to me) has powerful government interests, mostly (as with coronadoom) desiring to sell “solutions”. The difference is that pandemics fade, but changes in the climate will always be with us, no matter what. It can be made into a permanent crisis, therefore it can be fashioned into a permanent conduit of money flowing from government to oligarchs.

For these, and many similar reasons, the inroads the Ministry of Truth made with the Pinheads will certainly expand across all of Big Tech. And soon.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



