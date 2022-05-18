More On Why Falsifiability Is Not Interesting

Take a look-see at this science pic:
This is the output from some model, the nature of which is not especially interesting, and the accompanying observations. In other words, predictions and the resulting values.
See the red arrow? I picked this point because it’s easy to see; there is nothing else special about it.
The blue diamond the arrow highlights was an instance at which the model said, “The value will be 240” (or whatever). But the observation was 70 (or so).
Very well: the model said 240 and Nature said 70. The model is therefore falsified. The model said a thing would happen. It did not happen. The model has said a false thing. The model was wrong: it was not right. It is falsified, so throw the model out. Right?
We have discussed the philosophy of falsifiability in detail before. Today, I want to speak of the sociology of it. Do not mix them up; however, the latter relies, in part, on the former, so we can’t entirely separate them.
Next cast your eye to the other blue diamonds. Sometimes the model said what would happen, or near enough, and sometimes the model did not. The model has been falsified not only once, but many times: indeed, each time the blue diamond does not fall on the red 1-to-1 line the model has been falsified again.
Now to the sociol—-
“—Wait, Briggs. Nobody takes the predicted values perfectly serious.”
What do you mean?
“I mean that when the model says ‘240,’ everybody takes that to mean ‘240 plus or minus a little.'”
So that if the observation goes outside that “little”, the model is then falsified?
“Not quite. Because most other predictions, the whole of those blue diamonds, might be close enough.”
How many have to be “close enough”?
“It depends.”
Sounds pretty vague and subjective, this falsifiability. It only works when you say it does, based on rules that can’t be communicated quantitatively.
It also sounds like you mean that, in math, we can work out that each model prediction is “ackshually” a probability, like the mean of a normal distribution, or whatever. But that implies adding another model on the original model, a probability model (if the model itself doesn’t have this feature). Then each prediction is given a non-zero probability of happening. That 240 might have been given a probability of, say, 10%. It turned out to be 70, which the model gave a probability of, say, 0.1% to.
In other words, the model said the 70 was possible: 70 happened. The model is not falsified. So we can keep it.
But then, no observation can ever contradict the model, not formally. Because the probability model will never say any point is impossible.
Formally, falsifiability is useless.
Now let’s turn it around and look at a model that I say has had enough evidence of its failure, one so bad that no earnest person can believe it. A model that has had a century’s worth of dismal performance, which has never worked anywhere in practice. Yet which is still believed—and even cherished!
I call this model Masks Stop The Spread Of Respiratory Diseases, or Masks for short. Hard to find an Expert or ruler who isn’t a True Believer in Masks. Here’s a fun picture:
Deaths in New Zealand are rising again and near their record high, despite 95% of everyone over 12 in the country being fully vaccinated and a mask mandate for the past 9 months
Somehow no one in the media seems interested in asking how that could be possible pic.twitter.com/xuPrOH6txc
— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) May 16, 2022
This fellow has dozens upon dozens of pictures like this; others contrasting areas with mask mandates with those that don’t. Usually, the areas without mandates do better, in the sense of lower deaths or infections (mistakenly called “cases”). I haven’t seen any pics where maskless areas obviously do worse.
I have dozens of old studies, including the time when surgeons stopped wearing masks in a busy hospital for six weeks and there was no change in infection rates, all starting from a century ago, all showing the uselessness of Masks. Further, this information is easy to find, and easy to read, especially with those who have any training in medicine or statistics, and so should not be a mystery to anybody.
As far as falsifying a model goes, Masks has been as falsified as it can get.
Yet I ask you: is Masks still believed? Do elites, Experts and rulers still laud and praise it?
And why? Ah, that’s the real answer. Because any model that’s useful is a good model, falsifiability be damned. Both models detailed today are useful—to certain people. The trick is understanding that the model doesn’t have to be useful for the things of which it speaks. It merely need be a device to point to to justify an action one desires.
For the first model, it’s agriculture. For the second, it’s health. Both models exist for governments to say “We are doing something. And that something is The Science.” The simple models become meta models, part of a larger scheme. It’s those meta models that need examination.
The only conclusion is: however valuable it is in rigorous formal logic and mathematics, falsifiability is useless in science. Don’t bother with it.
When debating whether the concept of truth has a place in scientific philosophy, I like to ask my colleagues (who largely say it does not) whether, when they say that X is falsified, it is a true statement that X is falsified.
Of course one can dodge out of the way of that by insisting that X is only every falsified at some level of probability, but then one night ask if the statement ‘X is at six-sigma tension with the model’ is a true statement. Continuing on from there one rapidly reaches pure epistemic nihilism, at which point one reasonably asks, why are we even bothering to do science then?
Which is a question more scientists would do well to ask, to be honest.
“…falsifiability is useless in science.”
Antifalsifiabilitarianism.
“The only conclusion is: however valuable it is in rigorous formal logic and mathematics, falsifiability is useless in science. Don’t bother with it.” – true, but complicated: how do we get to know things, apart from our senses and what can be ascertained immediately by our intellects?
As an institutionally trained economist, my instincts say that we are ALL thinking way past the marginal limits of any reasonable return on cognitive effort. If something is truly falsifiable the government (via our chosen representatives) will notice it straight away and courteously stop us from believing in what is against our own best interests.
My eventual conclusion after pondering the question for over thirty years (including a longish period of belief in Popperian ‘falsifiability’) was that there is not, nor ever has been, any special ‘method’ to science – beyond that scientists *must* seek and speak truth regarding their area of focus; and this must be their deep and sincere driving motivation.
With that, science sometimes happens if some people of sufficient ability put-in sufficient effort – but without truth as motivator we just get a variant of top-down-controlled bureaucracy: as now.
The reason why George Box said that all models are wrong is that no model includes all the factors in the real world. It is never the case that Hypothesis?Conclusion. It is always H1 and H2 and H3 etc. ? C. Therefore, when we see not-C, we don’t necessarily know which H was falsified. All scientific laws, as in every one of them, is ceterus paribus. “all else being equal.” Try dropping a cannonball and a dollar bill from a tower and the heavier one hits the ground first. That’s because something other than gravity affects the motion of the dollar bill but has no measurable effect on the cannonball. Let’s call it “windage.” (Now crumple the dollar bill into a ball and drop it and it is clear something other than mass is involved, as well.) Thus, a scientific law is valid only within the restricted domain within which it was measured.
I’ve always thought when people say “its not falsifiable” they meant “its circular logic” and always thought it would be bwtter to just to say it that way. The term “falsifiable” is confusing. It itself is meant to deceive and make people think that to be true something must be proven false. Lol. Better to just say “that’s circular logic.”
Is that the baby going down the drain with the bathwater?
Sure seems like the issue here is not with falsifiability.
Rather, it seems that the issue is with human nature, or “Sociology.”
If humans ignore the results of their experiments, that does not mean the results are useless.
My backup warning system beeps to tell me there’s a pole behind me, but I ignore it and keep backing, right into the pole. That doesn’t mean that the warning system, or the beeping warning, are useless. It means that I’m a fallible human, subject to the vicissitudes of human nature, psychology, and sociology.
It would seem that the logical conclusion to this conundrum is: “Science,” as practiced is an extension of politics. Care must be taken to disentangle the two. And: Ignore falsified hypotheses at your own peril.
Summary: Truth and reality have little or nothing to do with politics.
Science, since it involves humans doing human things, is a branch of politics.
Therefore, truth and reality have little or nothing to do with science. Or rather, ¡Science!
Perhaps I’m misguided, but I got the impression that Popper introduced the idea of ‘falsifiability’ in order to encourage a narrower scope of experiment or investigation – in a sense to correctly identify or define the elements of a particular problem – in such a way that each can be measured and tested.
True that this technique may not be suited to encompass the real world with respect to clinical, evidence-based and population study. The real world is just too complex.
But it does suggest that we break a problem down into small pieces, each one with it’s own, potentially measurable, uncertainty. Eventually these small steps may reach a larger goal that becomes useful; even if that result proves fruitless, at least some knowledge has been gained.
Isn’t this the entire purpose of scientific endeavour? In this respect I believe Popper’s ideas carry some importance.
Of course, Politics and Science do not mix. One always corrupts the other. The unfortunate situation we see today in the West.