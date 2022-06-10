Vexxing 1-4 Year Olds & The Impenetrable Mystery Of The Young Suddenly And Unexpectedly Dying

Here’s the wonderful Daily Mail headline: “Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome – as doctors seek answers through a new national register“.

Even better is the subhead:

People aged under the age of 40 being urged to go and get their hearts checked

May potentially be at risk of having Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)

SADS is an ‘umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people’

A 31-year-old woman who died in her sleep last year may have had SADs

Whoever came up with “SADS”, as in “Ain’t that a SADS death”, is a sublime jokester.

People aged under 40 are being urged to have their hearts checked because they may potentially be at risk of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. The syndrome, known as SADS, has been fatal for all kinds of people regardless of whether they maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. SADS is an ‘umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people’, said The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, most commonly occurring in people under 40 years of age…. ‘The majority of these SADS events, 90 per cent, occur outside the hospital – the person doesn’t make it – so it’s actually ambulance staff and forensics caring for the bulk of these patients,’ Dr Paratz said.

It is, of course, impossible that we should penetrate this deep new medical mystery, this recondite diagnostic conundrum, this unexplainable sickness statistic. So we won’t try.

Let’s move instead to our second headline (from Thursday morning): “Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest“.

Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been ordered for small children in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week, White House officials say. The government allowed pharmacies and states to start placing orders last week, with 5 million doses initially available — half of them shots made by Pfizer and the other half the vaccine produced by Moderna, senior administration officials said. As of this week, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered, and about 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered, officials said. More orders are expected in the coming days. Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots. It’s not clear how popular the shots will be. A recent survey suggests only 1 in 5 parents of young children would get their kids vaccinated right away.

“Gee,” he wrote on Thursday morning, “I wonder what the FDA will decide?”

Is it worth going through the CDC’s own numbers, yet again, to see how needed this vex is for the kiddies? Probably not, since desire has long replaced Reality. But, for the laughs, let’s take a final peek.

Since January 2020 until yesterday, a full two and a half years, 143 kids aged 1-4 years old were classified as having died from coronadoom. That’s 57 a year, more or less.

In that same time period, 342 kids died from non-covid pneumonia (got from colds, flu and the like). That’s two and a half times as many.

And, as we have calculated many times, about 5 times as many kids, something around 715, died in car crashes.

If we were serious about wanting to stop deaths with a very simple solution we’d bar kids from riding in cars. If it saves just one life, amirite?

There’s about 24 million kids 1-4 in the USA in any year. Of course, new kids are born and older ones “age out” of the bracket or die, so the denominator in calculating the rate of doom deaths in 1-4 year olds over 2.5 years is tricky. It’s greater than 24 million because of new births, etc. Call it, say, 30 million. We don’t need to be exact. That gives a crude rate of around 0.000005. That’s what we statisticians call a small number.

Most of the 143 kids who died seemed to be sick before contracting the doom. Figures are hard too easy to come by—the government strangely doesn’t give these out—but a 2021 meta analysis found this (my emphasis):

42 studies containing 275,661 children without comorbidities and 9,353 children with comorbidities were included. Severe COVID-19 was present in 5.1% of children with comorbidities, and in 0.2% without comorbidities. Random-effects analysis revealed a higher risk of severe COVID-19 among children with comorbidities than for healthy children; relative risk ratio 1.79 (95% CI 1.27 – 2.51; I2 = 94%). Children with underlying conditions also had a higher risk of COVID-19-associated mortality; relative risk ratio 2.81 (95% CI 1.31 – 6.02; I^2 = 82%). Children with obesity had a relative risk ratio of 2.87 (95% CI 1.16 – 7.07; I^2 = 36%).

That represents the entire pediatric population (under 21 here), and not just 1-4 year olds.

Another large study found a mortality odds ratio of 8.8 higher for younger kids with comorbidities.

These are all formal statistics, but they’re weak to use as predictions because so few kids 1-4 died from the disease. It’s clear, though, that it’s usually sicker kids succumbing.

Now we’re forbidden to say whether the vex itself will cause kids to suffer, or die. The Science, as you know, is best done by disallowing discussion or dissension. So we won’t remind you that vexxes are designed to cause harm, on purpose, in the hope of training your body to tackle the disease should it happen for real.

And we can’t remind you that the VAERS data showed a lot of deaths associated with these fancy new vexxines.

And we shouldn’t say anything about this plot, which shows the total number of kids by age group dying of anything over the last 2.5 years, from which we aren’t allowed to deduce that there is no crisis, nor ever was, in the young.

So ignore all that and just concentrate on the number of healthy kids 1-4, soon-to-be eligible, soon-to-be badgered, and likely soon-to-be required, for getting vexxed for a disease they almost certainly wouldn’t suffer from. And say to yourself, “Now isn’t that interesting.”

