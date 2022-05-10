We Get An I-Told-You-So On The J&J Vax: Also Taiwan Panic Projection Update

We warned you about the J&J vaccine. And now the FDA is warning you, too.

First a fond review of our warnings, then some news about the FDA’s cautions.

On 8 December 2021 readers were treated to the article “VAERS Shows J&J Vaxed Dying Much Earlier; Pfizer Likely Causing More Life Threatening Injuries In Young“. We first showed demographic and other similar reporting statistics were the same for coronadoom and other vaccines, proving that whatever use VAERS had in diagnosing injury from other vaccines, it likely had in discovering injury from coronadoom vaccines (go there to see the pictures).

We then showed this, the distribution of reported deaths after vaccination for the three main coronadoom vaccines:

I said, “It’s clear that people getting J&J are dying earlier. A lot earlier.”

After more confirmatory stats, we showed this, the age of life-threatening injury after vaccination.

I said “Pfizer is showing higher frequencies of life threatening illness for those under 17. This could be because Moderna and J&J aren’t being given, at all, to the young. Or it could be the Pfizer vax is harming the young.” And you can see J&J, except at the youngest, who were not receiving J&J, were still younger.

On 4 March 2022, we repeated the analysis. We started by verifying the reporting stats for doom and non-doom vaxes, and then came to this updated look at the age of reported death and vax manufacturer.

I said, “Those injected with J&J are dying younger than those with the other vexxies [sic]. Do you see it? See how the blue distribution shifts lower? Something different is happening with J&J.”

Again the age-injury shot:

Same story. Pfizer at the very youngest, because the others weren’t being given to the kiddies, but the same younger shift for J&J in non-kids.

Now today. Using numbers downloaded on 9 May 2022, the same two pictures (the confirmatory reporting stats are the same, too). Age and death first:

If anything the signal is now stronger. People taking J&J are being reported as dying younger than the other two.

Now age-injury:

Same story. No changes. Pfizer is associated with the youngest, because the others aren’t given to kiddies, but J&J still shifts younger for non-kids.

On 5 May 2022 a headline said “FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk“.

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorized use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to individuals 18 years of age and older who elect to receive the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. After conducting an updated analysis, evaluation and investigation of reported cases, the FDA has determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine.

They can’t bring themselves to ban it altogether, though (my emphasis):

“We recognize that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community. Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Today’s action demonstrates the robustness of our safety surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions. We’ve been closely monitoring the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and occurrence of TTS following its administration and have used updated information from our safety surveillance systems to revise the EUA.

If this is “closely monitoring”, when the signal was at least present before December of last year, why then I’m no Expert.

Which I am not. I am only a person with expertise. I do get an I Told You So, though, yes?

You will have also noticed the Experts didn’t specifically cop to deaths. That may take them a bit more courage.

Masked Panic

I’m not growing cocky, because one thing I obviously have zero expertise in is gauging the length of panics. Since the beginning, I have consistently underforecast the length lunacy could last, thinking sanity would restore itself much sooner than it did.

Same thing with my guess about Taiwan last week. I thought the panic would end sometime last or this week. Maybe, maybe not. More and more people are lining up to be tested, and still—still!—99.8% or so of the positive results are in people with NO SYMPTOMS (maybe 55%) or only mild symptoms. Yes, really.

Monday 9 May showed 40,263 positives, with 99.8% of folks having no reason for being tested. The small number of people dying, the news reports, were all sick to begin with. One example: “The youngest was a woman in her 40s who was unvaccinated, had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis.” Nasty thing, sepsis. An older vaxxed man also died, also chronic lung problems.

I still have a shot of being right about panic timing. On 7 May the positive tests were 46,377 (also 99.8% had no reason for testing). A drop of about 6 thousand. So maybe this panic is on its way out after all.

Incidentally, Taiwan has a mask mandate. I’ll be glad to entertain all Experts who can show us how well masks have worked there. At the least, their efforts will provide comic relief. Even Taiwan’s CECC is saying it will, at last, relax the outdoor mandate in July. Why not now? Nobody knows, nobody asked. Taiwanese, like Americans, have great faith in the cheesy pieces of plastic cloth that have not stopped anything.

The real truth of it, in Taiwan and elsewhere, is the statement of this gentleman who caught the bug: “Chen…37…said that when he got Covid last month, he immediately felt afraid and ashamed”. Shame? Over catching a cold?

That is the fault of bad governance.

Because We Said So, Dammit

My favorite line in Expert-inflicted panic in China, which had better success crushing freedom than it does a contagious respiratory virus, is when a Chinaman asked why he was being persecuted over a mostly minor disease that spreads regardless of Expert efforts, an official answered “Stop asking me why, there is no why. We have to adhere to national guidelines.”

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



