San Francisco Proves Asians Are Horribly Racist To Blacks

The San Francisco Board of Education released a slew of stats on high school performance, broken down by race. We knew the answers in advance: Asians do best, then whites, then Latinos, and blacks do worst.

No surprise. Perhaps also not surprising, to regular readers, are the systemic advantages blacks are given, which it turns out we can quantify to a certain extent.

Before we get to that, and given blacks did so poorly in relation to Asians, and given SF is woke, and therefore disinclined to record true numbers, it’s rational to suppose the differences might be even larger than reported. So take all that is below as a sort of minimum effect.

My proof the woke lie is this piece by a self-identified woke capitalist-hating abortion-loving pro-CRT lefty teacher who weeps about systemically rewarding substandard, and even absent, performance in blacks.

We don’t know where this teacher is, but on absenteeism he said (and his italics) “The district is not allowed to remove any student from the program on the basis of non-attendance.”

Now, when I say the district is “not allowed” to do so, I don’t mean they’re forbidden by some state law or local ordinance. Rather, the district actively embraced this policy as part of their larger equity and racial justice overhaul, and even bragged about doing so in public-facing materials. Their explicit position is that requiring attendance for any district program unfairly victimizes children of color, as does factoring in attendance to any student’s grades during the regular school year.

His fellow teachers say things like “Trying to register more students of color for AP classes is inherently racist and Putting greater value on AP classes at all is an expression of white supremacy.”

And they don’t like whites:

When I said I was concerned that [the new weekly schedule] would require leaving some sections of the curriculum untaught, a colleague said that might actually be a good thing, because most of our students are white and their test scores dropping slightly would help shrink the racial achievement gap in our state. Again, to clarify: I don’t mean my colleague had a a more nuanced approach to testing that a dishonest interlocutor could twist to sound like that. I mean my colleague literally spoke those words.

That’s enough. You get the idea. Now let’s get to SF’s numbers.

Chronically absent from school:

Black: 63.4%

Latino: 46.3%

White: 19.5%

Asian: 8.4%.

The opposite of this is, I suppose, chronic school attendance:

Asian: 91.6%

White: 80.5%

Latino: 53.7%

Black: 36.6%.

Like you, I don’t know what “chronic” means exactly. But on the assumption it is a bad thing, and that the criterion has been applied to all equally, then, as said above, Asians best, blacks worst.

Graduated:

Asian: 95.1%

White: 90.4%

Black: 86.0%

Latino: 76.7%

Given blacks are absent more, but also graduate at decent rates, SF must be overrating blacks, a common practice.

The Graduated/Attendance ratio captures this idea partly. We’d expect this to be about 1 in a “fair” system. Not exactly 1, of course, since even kids who never miss a day can fail to graduate. Numbers greater than 1 indicate, to some rough extent, how much groups are rewarded for non-performance.

Graduated/Attendance Ratio:

Black: 2.35

Latino: 1.43

White: 1.12

Asian: 1.04

Only 36% of blacks regularly attend school, but 86% graduate. Whereas 92% of Asians attend regularly and 95% graduate. Blacks are awarded more for lower performance, and a lot more than Asians.

Another key metric is suspensions, which are bad. Some 4.5% of blacks are ever suspended, but only 0.1% of Asians: blacks are 45 times worse.

College attendance and math performance are an interesting contrast, given how closely (I was reminded of this on Twitter) the two numbers are.

College Attendance – Math Task Performance & Ratio:

Asian: 84.3% – 81.4% & 1.04

White: 74.8% – 80.8% & 0.93

Latino: 54.6% – 55.3% & 0.99

Black: 45.7% – 40.6% & 1.13.

Once again, Asians best, blacks worst. To the extent math contributes to college attendance, blacks are again given an advantage. However, blacks might not be enrolling in STEM-heavy majors, where math is essential. There’s also likely a marked dichotomy in math-necessary subjects for whites (many of the less able go into “Communications” or “Business”). This statistic is therefore more difficult to interpret.

It’s important that it’s only (SF says) those who graduate high school who attend college. Since high school graduation is so different, the real rates of college attendance are thus:

Asian: 80.2%

White: 67.6%

Latino: 41.9%

Black: 39.3%.

Perhaps it’s worth repeating that Asians did best, blacks worst. Asians are twice as able as blacks, at least in this measure.

So. Given the theory of Equality, which says all are the same except for circumstance, and that a particular corrosive circumstance is systemic racism, which causes all or nearly all disparities in circumstance….beef and broccoli! Do you know what this means? It means Asians are horribly racist against blacks.

And against whites and Latinos, too.

