Why The “Climate Emergency”?

The powers that run Biden are pushing him to declare a “climate emergency.” I don’t know the exact strengths and motivations of the elites touting this inside the White House, because none of us on the outside are certain who’s really in charge, but we have a good idea of the mix of their goals.

Primary is the desire for control. Which the public, most of the world over, show they are willing, even eager, to accept, because they are convinced only the government can quell their fear. People love and cherish their fear. They are ever eager for more of it. If people could be taught to think as easily as they are taught to fear, we’d have a nation of Aristotles and Beethovens.

One reason control is wanted is because our rulers think they know best. About everything. They reason that you can’t be left to make suboptimal decisions for yourself. Not when they have Experts who can make optimal ones for you.

One fascinating aspect of the “emergency”, if they get it, is that they can eliminate all formal public comment of proposed regulations, as happens now. Speed is of the essence in an “emergency.” They can create a sort of scientific martial law.

They have already weaponized science, staffing it with an army of Experts who loathe being corrected. Seemingly paradoxically, they take correction as proof they are right. The mystery vanishes when you realize that corrections come from the uncredentialed and unappointed, i.e. people who have no business lecturing Experts. Experts assume these people, when they disagree with Experts, are automatically wrong. Thus they, the Experts, must be right.

For instance, this illustrative picture:

The message is: “Ignore your lying eyes: Trust Experts.” (If sea level change is so minute that only Experts with special instruments can see it, then it isn’t important.)

The second, and likely no less important reason for our “climate crisis”, is flat out theft. Legal theft. “Climate change” is, in part, a scheme to take money from the poor and give it to the rich, to fund all their “alternate” energy, foods (eat the bugs), and housing (live in the pod). Which the rich, not being stupid, know are boondoogles.

And they do know.

Deary me @CNN, looks like you guys have a lot of explaining to do.pic.twitter.com/BAUdbix2aq — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 21, 2022

Take wind and solar power. Easy calculations, which you never see touted by the rich who take government handouts, show that to replace oil and coal we’d have to convert the entire surface of Texas, California, Oregon, and more, to windmills. It’s about the same for solar.

I was reading the reminiscences of Earl Warren, who we remember as a “liberal”. Which he was, but only in the sense that his notions of fair play and his trusting of the managerial class led to the predicament we now face. In his day, he was considered a conservative. He was Republican governor of California, among other offices.

Early in career as State Attorney General, he investigated a host of criminal corruptions. All involved civilians conniving with politicians, mostly gambling, land and water deals, insurance schemes, that sort of thing. The illegality of these early scams wasn’t always clear. But due to the efforts of Warren, most of it was ended by passing new laws and interpreting old ones in large ways. That’s when the doctrine of unexpected consequences hit. Industrial-scale sophisticated robust cheating increased, and became legal.

He was such a boy scout that he was shocked, and hurt, when a man who had donated to him, promising no strings, asked for the inevitable favor. After it was too late, he lamented the power lobbyists accumulated, how easily their money swayed politicians. He was left with a pitiful plaint, weakly saying we should beware of money and lobbyists.

Beware. Be aware. That’s like “raising awareness.” All right. I’m aware. Now what? Will congresscreatures stop investing in Pfizer and the other companies they regulate? One headline: “Pelosi says her husband has ‘absolutely not’ made any stock trades based on information from her”.

None, or close to none, of the money that comes back to politicians for their support of oligarchical schemes is illegally obtained. And if they can succeed in declaring a “climate emergency”, whatever in Gaia that is supposed to mean, the flow or your money to them necessarily will increase.

The last reason is this. In creating Experts (as we have discussed), you run the risk of making true believers, real ideologues. Midwits who believe The Science they push. Really believe. At first, if you’re a ruler trying to create a money-generating panic, you welcome these bug-eyed believers. You think you can control them.

And then, sometimes, you can’t.

