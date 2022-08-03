Top Scientists Plead For Someone To Calculate The Probability Of The End Of The World

Here’s how the AP climate doom article starts:
Experts are ignoring the worst possible climate change catastrophic scenarios, including collapse of society or the potential extinction of humans, however unlikely, a group of top scientists claim.
Top scientists.
Those top scientists are Luke Kemp and others, who wrote the peer-reviewed paper “Climate Endgame: Exploring catastrophic climate change scenarios” in the Proceedings of the National Woke Academy of Science.
Our top scientists, says the AP, “raise the idea of human extinction and worldwide societal collapse in the third sentence [of the paper], calling it ‘a dangerously underexplored topic.'”
Well, they’re right.
I counted and it was, indeed, the third sentence.
As far as under-exploring the end of the world due to the possibility of slightly increased temperatures, globally averaged, then no. They are wrong. It has been explored. And explored almost every hour, on the hour, since 1988.
Our top scientists explore it again in this paper. In that exploration, our top scientists discovered that, if the world were to end, and however unlikely this ending is, that it would be a bad thing.
Who knew?
We are in the presence of the pernicious precautionary principle—our authors speak of the danger of “underexplored and largely speculative ‘unknown unknowns'”. In its worst form, it asks us to search are darkest fears, and to give them a probability, of any size, as long as it is greater than zero.
Since your worst nightmare has a probability of greater than zero, it can therefore happen, logically speaking. And since it can happen, it might happen!
And isn’t that scary?
And worth exploring by top scientists?
The obvious problem is that nothing, not even your more effeminate fears, has a probability. You can imagine any evil might happen, a task made easier the greater matriarchal urges rule a culture. The Safety First! mindset, as we have often discussed, is destructive of rational thought.
We see it in this paper:
A thorough risk assessment would need to consider how risks spread, interact, amplify, and are aggravated by human responses (3), but even simpler “compound hazard” analyses of interacting climate hazards and drivers are underused. Yet this is how risk unfolds in the real world. For example, a cyclone destroys electrical infrastructure, leaving a population vulnerable to an ensuing deadly heat wave (4).
Say out loud (really do this) “A population vulnerable to an ensuing deadly heat wave.” Did you notice how whining you sounded? Or how, if you tried to take the scenario serious, you became worried, however vaguely, over a commonplace? The top scientists who wrote that have apparently forgotten that air conditioning is an invention that has only become widespread in the last half century or so. And that it still isn’t everywhere. And that people who go outside when it’s hot often survive.
Yet, to them, the mere thought that somebody somewhere might suffer temporary discomfort has them in a near panic. They are like those hersterical women who screech about their luxury SUV’s seat heater malfunctioning. Safety First!
Our top scientists believe with a faith stronger than a child’s in the Easter bunny in the veracity of climate models. And they are certain sure that the models aren’t telling us how bad it can really get:
Even if anthropogenic GHG emissions start to decline soon, this does not rule out high future GHG concentrations or extreme climate change, particularly beyond 2100. There are feedbacks in the carbon cycle and potential tipping points that could generate high GHG concentrations (14) that are often missing from models.
“Tipping points”, which will bring us a “climate catastrophe”, is a pure model phenomenon. We have passed by, in Reality, dozens of these model tipping points the past thirty years. But, somehow, this is never remembered by modelers. One of a legion of such: A 2009 Wired article:
7 Tipping Points That Could Transform Earth
When the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issue [sic] its last report in 2007, environmental tipping points were a footnote. A troubling footnote, to be sure, but the science was relatively new and unsettled. Straightforward global warming was enough to worry about.
But when the IPCC meets in 2014, tipping points — or tipping elements, in academic vernacular — will get much more attention. Scientists still disagree about which planetary systems are extra-sensitive to climate shifts, but the possibility can’t be ignored.
“The problem with tipping elements is that if any of them tips, it will be a real catastrophe. None of them are small,” said Anders Levermann, a climate physicist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.
So much for end of the world being unexplored.
Bonus top scientist tweet (A scientist not on the paper, but an analysis of equal climatological scientific awesomeness.)
fossil fuels are driving increases in the price of electricity. more evidence that fossil fuels are an economic disaster in addition to being an environmental disaster. pic.twitter.com/mJuSQ5J6oH
— Andrew Dessler (@AndrewDessler) July 30, 2022
Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.
Categories: Statistics
The latest ice age (cause unknown) ended approximately 22,000 years ago, for no known reason. For no known reason, the globe was warmer from circa 1,200 BC to 1,300 AD. That’s 2,500 years of temperatures warmer than they are now. And then the “little ice age” dropped global temperatures for 550 years, again for no known reason. Then the globe began to slowly warm again, for, you guessed it, no known reason.
“Feedbacks in the carbon cycle and potential tipping points” are bunk and hokum.
Top Scientist Andrew Dressler misses another, probably more important, correlation.
Electricity and Nat Gas prices started a steady rise once the deep state installed Xiao Biadoon as President of the United States
If this world is ‘wiped-out’ it will certainly be the fault of men and women; but not Climate Change, {Catastrophe or Apocalypse, whatever is your favourite word}, but nuclear bombs.
As a child, my greatest fear was somehow finding myself on the New York City Subway track, and a train approaching in real time, while I was trying to escape in very slow motion.
And yes, I want someone to look into that.
Thanks.
Briggs: ”You can imagine any evil might happen, a task made easier the greater matriarchal urges rule a culture.”
And the imagined fear can be instantly phoned to the whole herd, sending cattle stampeding this way or that, as directed by the Overrustlers.
Probability analysis, like wee-p values, are backwards looking only for events that have already occurred.
Probability of something that has never happened yet is same realm as infinity maths — here be dragons! Make up whatever shit you want.
Fundamentals — if your maths or analysis cannot make a testable prediction in reality (scientific method!!), then you’re just a BS artist.
Note: consensus is not testable, fails said method by definition
“Potential tipping points”. LOL. Oh I get it; like Joe Biden on a bicycle or Pelosi having too many shots of Kaoliang in Taiwan.
I had an interesting conversation over the weekend with a liberal colleague. “But the glaciers, the glaciers!” I said to him the jury is still out on that (see NASAs latest on Antarctica having net gains in mass). He rolled his eyes. Then “There will never be a decline in CO2 again!” I replied “What do you mean by that? CO2 has been much much higher in the past. You mean that it can’t decline again?” No answer. All good fun. LOL.
Then I said to him, “Why are we even discussing climate change. It’s a non-issue. Isn’t it more important to agree on a single principle – carbon use is simply a measure of consumption and I’m all in favour of using less carbon in everything we do, as long as it doesn’t lower living standards or cause harm to humanity. Then went on to explain Buckminster Fuller’s views on ephemeralization, a word that he had not heard before.” This caught him off guard, as he realized that we were both of the same position ultimately, but the whole field of Climate Science is just a divisive trick. Thus, conversation ended on a good note.
All good fun.
Where can I find the official ranking of scientists? What prestigious organization delegates these rankings? what percentile of the rankings are considered the top? Why do I never hear any claims of mid-range scientists or bottom scientists? All of these questions have caused me such consternation that I think only a top scientist can help me.
These “top scientists” have limited imagination. An immense rogue black hole speeding through our solar system, sucking up our planets like a kid eating candy. Or our sun going supernova ahead of schedule and vaporizing the rest of the solar system even as it creates new supplies of heavy elements. Those would be much more catastrophic events, and who can say that the probability that they won’t happen is ZERO, huh? Just saying.
“Top Scientists Plead For Someone To Calculate The Probability Of The End Of The World”
The probability of the end of the world is 1. Of slightly more interest is WHEN it will be…
Briggs –
Great. Now Taleb will never sleep, pacing his bedroom floor calculating which model will tip first.
Philip McHead: “Why do I never hear any claims of mid-range scientists or bottom scientists?”
Because the bottom scientists are getting plowed by the top scientists, while the mid-range scientists are busy with black holes.