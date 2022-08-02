The CDC List Of Official Truths: Magnetic Vaccines Example

You will, I hope, forgive me if I remind you that if there is Official mis- or disinformation, then there must necessarily be Official Truths.

And if there exist Official Truths, there must be some agency or persons responsible for creating and maintaining a list of them, however formal or informal this process is.

The CDC is one of the agencies in our regime that generates, maintains, and promulgates Official Truths. Not coincidentally, they also promote a lot of crappy science, such as their absurd studies on masks and acquired natural immunity, which we have dissected before.

Turns out there exist emails from the CDC to Twitter, Facebook, and Google, that state a set of Official Truths, and “suggestions” on how these corporations should deal with them. Rather, how the companies should deal with people who are caught speaking against Official Truths.

Over the course of at least six months, starting in December 2020, CDC officials regularly communicated with personnel at Twitter, Facebook, and Google over “vaccine misinformation.” At various times, CDC officials would flag specific posts by users on social media platforms such as Twitter as “example posts.” In one email to a CDC staffer, a Twitter employee said he is “looking forward to setting up regular chats” with the agency. Other emails show the scheduling of meetings with the CDC over how to best police alleged misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. -Free Beacon

Key is a set of slides sent to companies containing Official Truths (OTs), which the CDC asks not be “share[d] outside your trust and safety teams.”

Trust and safety teams. This term, of course, reeks with effeminacy, as if even hearing a contrary voice is dangerous. So dangerous that only those with extensive hard-bitten experience and intense training to be part of the trust and safety team could dare look at Official disinformation.

Now even true Official Truths that are truly true can cause harm. Let’s see that with examine an example on which I side, in part, with the CDC, from a set of slides dated last May 21.

Whatever you think of vaccines, it is goofy to suggest they cause the body to become so magnetic that spoons stick to it. (Indeed, we met this trick in yesterday’s post.)

It is a silly claim. Yet should the government be in the business of actively suppressing silly claims? They were. But should they have been?

I’d say perhaps the maximum effort would have had somebody officially laughing it off. Maybe point to videos of magicians showing the trick. Maybe, in the extreme event the magnetic claim became as ridiculous as global-warming-of-doom claims have become, they could have had a physicist give some simple back-of-the-envelope calculations to demonstrate how it just couldn’t happen.

Instead, the CDC encouraged the OT that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Well, maybe they are, and maybe they aren’t. But it’s largely irrelevant to the claim. And to start with the mantra, as they do in every commercial, outlet, and opportunity, makes the OT sound like somebody is trying to sell you something you don’t want.

The CDC’s message goes on to boast how thoroughly the vaccines were tested, et cetera. Not one word of that, even it were all perfectly true, says anything directly about spoons sticking to arms.

In other words, they didn’t answer the question. It appears to be an evasion. Here’s a brief imagined dialog between somebody worried about the vaccine and a CDC official.

Do spoons stick to bodies or don’t they?

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Yeah, but what about the body becoming magnetic?

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

All right, fine. But can there really be chips in the vaccine that put out magnetic fields?

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Even I would go away from the conversation wondering about microchips.

In short, the CDC used a bludgeon where a giggle would have sufficed. That bludgeon encouraged skepticism.

There are other examples in those emails, like male fertility (some say the vaccine lowers it), and adulterated vaccines (some say extraneous ingredients can cause harm), depopulation (Hi, Bill!), and every one of them is answered with a variant of “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Every message thus is, in essence, “Trust us.”

But then we recall CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky saying, on camera, many times, that those who are vaccinated cannot catch the coronadoom. And then we recall their “studies” on masks, and on natural immunity, and so on.

Trust us forsooth.

The point is obvious. The bludgeon the CDC favor causes skepticism, even where skepticism is silly. Their arrogant attitude of “Trust us — you have no choice” causes the very “disease” they seek to cure.

