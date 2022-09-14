The Real Sin Of The Expertocracy With Covid

You’re sick. Not doing at all well. You go to a celebrated doctor (God bless you for trusting him) at a major hospital. Guy was recommended by many as knowing most about your symptoms.

He diagnoses you. Bad news. What you have is going to kill you. Very probably.

But before you can think about modifying your will to give your dishes to your neighbor instead of your sister—why did she marry that man?—the doctor says there is hope.

There’s this new treatment, he says. Involves major surgery and a course of harsh medication. Hasn’t really been tried yet, except in a handful of experimental cases. And it didn’t work in all those cases. There’s no guarantee of success.

You want to try it?

You tell the doc, yes, you might like to try it. But first you’re going to get a second opinion. After all, your life is on the line.

That’s when something happens.

Your doctor begins to shout at you. Do you know who I am, he yells? Now you’re really worried, because it seems your doctor has amnesia.

But no. Because now he tells you that he has forbidden you to ask for a second opinion. He cannot be questioned, he says. He asks: which of us has the medical degree, you or me? How dare you doubt him. He knows best.

He says he won’t allow you to leave the hospital without the treatment. Of, if you do go without it, he’s going to have your company fire you, take away your insurance, and kick you onto the street.

There are many questions that arise from this scenario, but here’s the main one which interests me: given what happened, and your doctor’s arrogant apoplexy, what is the probability of success of this new treatment?

Now please watch this.

DeSantis ??? "We rejected the elites… They were wrong about lockdowns, they were wrong about epidemiological models, they were wrong about forced masking, they were wrong about natural immunity, and they were wrong about the efficacy of mRNA Vaccines." pic.twitter.com/2rFt4bbPcd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 12, 2022

The elites, which I call Experts, indeed blew it. They called it wrong about lockdowns. They pooched it with masks. They erred about closing schools. The models which led policy were hilariously wrong. They weren’t even close with social distancing, and the miraculous six feet savior protection zone.

They oversold, in no small degree, the vax. They said if you got it, you could not become infected, or get sick. They said that. Often. What a blunder! They said the vex could not cause harm, kicking a century’s worth of science under the bus. Vaxes by design cause harm.

Then they said, in many places, either get the vax or lose your liberty to work. Or to buy and sell.

Were all these monumental idiocies sins?

A sin, as at least Yours Truly knows well enough, is when you knowingly embrace a wrong. You choose evil over good.

Uncertainty is not a sin.

If you can’t tell whether or not it’s going to rain, but gamble because of the now-sunny skies that it won’t, and yet you get wet, this is not a sin. This is an honest mistake. But if you think it will rain, but lie to your “friend” and say it won’t. That’s a sin.

When the doom was released upon the world, rulers and Experts embraced panic in various degree. Take Andrew Ferguson’s preposterously ridiculous model.

It should never have been believed, but it was. It was believed because of haste and because of limited knowledge of rulers. Those rulers picked the wrong Experts to advise them. This was often incompetence. Incompetence is not a sin.

The came the evidence the model was wrong. It wasn’t long in coming, either. It was not incompetence that causes rulers and Experts to ignore the error. It was something else.

And not just about these models. But about lockdowns—which competent rulers and Experts would never have advocated, as even the WHO, at first, said don’t do them (in a large report coincidentally published in 2019). When it became clear lockdowns were only causing harm, rulers asked neighbor to rat out neighbors who violated the rules (which German is now doing for those having high thermostats).

You know the whole sad story. It was just like the scenario above. Take your medicine or else. It was forbidden to question Experts and rulers. People who did were canceled. Then came the lies, repeated endlessly, from those in power. Long past a time where incompetence could explain their actions.

It was the lies and the quashing of resistance that were the real sins. It was them outlawing knowledge of Reality.

And now those who question “covid measures” have been determined to be a terrorist threat. By the Department of Homeland Security.

That Department, you must recall, was created in the last panic. Created in opposition to all sober opposition, opposition which predicted, long time readers will recall, that you, dear reader, would eventually become the enemy.

It’s scarcely worth saying we told you so.

