Do We Join In The Insanity, Withdraw, Or Fix It?

To what extent do you owe loyalty to a once beloved friend, who in his youth was wise and sober and vigorous, but who has now descended into a kind of angry manic insanity, and has become a slave to the voices in his head, voices that tell him the world is not what is seems, but is ruled by bright secret forces only he can see, a friend who shouts “I don’t see it!” when you show him what is there before him, a friend who, as he destroys himself in obvious agony, declares “This is good!”?

It is not an easy question to answer—and there may be no good answer. How much did you love your friend? How much are you willing to sacrifice for him? Perhaps you have tried various cures, and found that, not only have none of them worked, but all have made the problem worse. So should you enter into your friend’s destructive delusions? Should you embrace them as he does, to show how much you care? Surely not.

What to do?

This sad scenario is now common. And growing commoner. So much so that it not only applies to individuals, but to the institutions staffed by a growing woke army.

Science is, as you know, one of these institutions. Let’s take as a now-everyday example the peer-reviewed paper “Protecting Pregnant People and Babies from the Health Effects of Climate Change” in the once-prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, by Sonja A. Rasmussen and Denise J. Jamieson.

Doctors used to be trained in how the body works. How things, like bodies, work is the very definition of science. But lately they (as we have seen before) have begun demanding not to be told how the body works in medical school. They cannot bear to be shown Reality as it is. They deny it when they see it. They instead insist on the right to declare that men can get pregnant.

Which is insane. It is not so. It cannot be so. This is not a matter of opinion.

But science, in its field of medicine, is our friend. Or used to be. We loved it once. We hate to see what it has become. What to do?

To save our friend, should we enter into its delusion? Rather, delusions? What if they make their delusion a prerequisite to being a member of their field? What if they, being authorities, convince lawmakers to make their delusion the law? Henceforth, they shall declare, all must avow the delusion to be truth—at least, in public—or pay a penalty.

Yet are you obliged to follow a delusional unjust law? What if you want to keep your job? On how many things do you think you’ll have to surrender before it’s “one step” too far?

Now I used the plural. There is more than one form of madness here. One acute and devastating, one chronic and debilitating.

Our ladies list many things that might go wrong once “climate change” hits, and, like many, come to believe all life will grow worse under “climate change.” “Failure to combat climate change poses a major health threat to the entire population.” That’s a lot of people.

It remains a logical possibility that everything will become worse. It is a logical, but not sensible, possibility. It is, as I claimed, mildly delusional. Even they must know this, because they strangely focus on one small fractional item, wildfires.

They believe wildfires are bad, and that people in the path of them can suffer if hit by them. Well, so much is science, but of a banal sort. How many believe breathing smoke from wildfires is healthy?

These wildfires, which somehow people in the future will not know how to escape, will destroy all people in their path, “pregnant people” and children hardest hit. The smoke—and here they make a slip which shows their deadlier delusion has not metastasized—will cause “an increased risk of gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes, conditions that can carry long-term health risks for the mother.”

The mother. Doubtless this slipped by in their enthusiasm to list all possible smoke- and fire-induced injuries, which are many, and it’s a solid bet that they’d replace it with “pregnant people” if alerted to their inconsistency.

But they did make the error. Which means their disturbance can be healed. We don’t need to join them in their fantasy. We just need to show them what they really believe.

