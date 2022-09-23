Take This Quiz And Learn If Should You Be A Racist!

Should I Be A Racist? Quiz

1. You’re walking down West 20th Street, heading toward 10th Avenue. (A trip Yours Truly made on foot hundreds of times. I once worked on 10th and 33rd and went to Chelsea for lunch.) Out of the corner of your possibly racist eye you spot a young black man walking behind you, a brick in his hand.

Given this scenario, do you:

A) Walk to the other side of the street, duck into a doorway or store, or otherwise avoid the possibly aspiring rapper;

B) Same as (A), but where your crossing will certainly be noticed by onlookers, even photographed;

C) Keep walking, and think anti-racist thoughts?

2. You’re driving into an LA park’s parking lot. You notice a group of young, black men, dressed like gangbangers, and smoking weed are milling about near an empty spot. It is broad daylight, and there are children playing in the park.

Do you:

A) As quickly and as safely as possible, drive out of the lot and find another parking spot;

B) Same as (A), but where your hastened exit will certainly be noticed by onlookers, and also photographed;

C) Park anyway, dismissing any racist thoughts you might have as “stereotypes”?

3. You’re in San Francisco, and have just come out of a Polk Street coffee shop, an nine dollar (near twelve, with tip) super-soy cold-drip organic beet sugar fair trade latte in hand. Your bike, which was locked securely to a parking meter, is gone. Only the lock remains.

Do you:

A) Call the police and report the theft;

B) Same as (A), but where the coffee shop patrons sitting outside will hear you, and even record your call;

C) Shrug your shoulders and walk away, counting the loss of the bike as part of the cost of living in a vibrant city?

4. You’re a beautiful young white woman working alone in a shop, to help pay your college tuition. A black man of color comes in and begins to act strangely: he is clearly not a shopper. You text your boss saying you are getting a bad vibe from the man.

Do you:

A) Leave the story as quickly as you can, calling for help after you exit;

B) Same as (A), but where the man yells “Racist white bitch!” at you as you leave, and where passersby note your exit;

C) Stay. Because leaving would be construed as racist?

Scoring

1. 10 points for (A), 20 points for (B), and 0 points for (C).

Assailant hits teen with brick in unprovoked, daylight NYC attack: cops.

A stranger bashed a teen in the face with a brick in an unprovoked, broad-daylight Chelsea attack this week, cops said Wednesday. The assailant approached the victim around 11:30 a.m. Monday and struck him with the brick without saying a word on West 20th Street near 10th Avenue, police said.

2. 10 points for (A), 20 points for (B), and 0 points for (C).

Quoting:

I dismissed my [thoughts] and pulled into the lot. I called my husband and told him, “I think I just interrupted a gang meetup. These guys look like they have guns.” He told me to ignore [them]. “It’s broad daylight, you’ll be fine.” Thirty seconds after hanging up with him, I heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire close by… …I watched him shoot one man in the stomach. The victim clutched his guts, screaming, and fell to the ground.

3. 10 points for (A), 20 points for (B), and 0 points for (C).

San Francisco Bicycle Coalition says not to call police when your bike is stolen because it hurts “Black and brown” people

Bike Theft and Policing: Black and brown people are often deeply harmed or even killed by interactions with the police, and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition decided in 2020 to end any formal relationship with SFPD.

4. 10 points for (A), 20 points for (B), and 0 points for (C).

UCLA student Brianna Kupfer stabbed 26 times in deadly Hancock Park attack, autopsy shows (She also texted her boss.)

Kupfer received 46 sharp-force injuries in the attack, according to the coroner’s report. Her injuries included 11 stab wounds to her chest, two to her abdomen, one to her pelvis and seven to her arms. She also was sliced in at least 20 places on her body, the autopsy shows. Her attacker inflicted so many wounds — many of them 5 inches deep — that Kupfer died from exsanguination, according to the autopsy. Her aorta, liver, lungs and stomach were repeatedly penetrated by a sharp blade, a medical examiner said in determining the death was a homicide.

Results

70-80 Points: Congratulations! There’s no need for you to become a racist. You already are one!

30-60 Points: You’re already pretty racist. While the ADL and SPLC would call you an official racist, you still could be a little more racist. Considering subscribing to Taki’s Magazine.

10-20 Points: You’re nowhere near racist enough. You have some definite racist tendencies, but not in any significant sense. You should begin reading the Bureau of Justice’s crime statistics and reports. Or just stop watching TV news or listening to NPR.

0 Points: “There is not a racist bone in his body,” is what your coroner will say. And he will mean it. For the benefit of society, you should go on being as anti-racist as you are now.

