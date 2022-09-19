The Greatest Reset Movie — In Which Yours Truly Has A Cameo

Last summer a pair of gentlemen came to interview me about the coronadoom. It was to be for the movie The Greatest Reset.

Which is now out. (It’s free, but you have to register.)

I’m only in it about two minutes (start 1 hour 13), which is about three minutes too long for most viewers.

I can save you most of that two minutes, too: I spoke of the Fabulous Fauci, camera whore, who lied about masks, among other matters. Good clip of Fauci first saying masks are worthless, then swearing masks are the one true faith. Regular readers already know all this.

Many others worth watching, though. The late Dr Zelenko, physician Peter McCullough, restaurateur Tony Roman, Tim Gordon, Pat Coffin, Archbishop Vigano, and so on.

It seems there were…difficulties releasing this film. I had thought it was coming out late last year. I had also gathered from my interview the focus was to be different, something more along the lines of a science-gone-wrong kind of thing.

The funder, however, as he says, wanted something more Christian-centric, which is of course perfectly fine, too. And it was his money. His was the version that was released.

Speaking of that first (completed) take on the movie, he said:

The film did not turn out my way. Throughout the film production, several employees involved with the film repeatedly clashed with me as I attempted to oversee the film’s production to make sure it fit this church’s mission. Eventually, the tension came to a head. One employee resigned and the other employee was terminated. Those two employees immediately embarked on a course of conduct that compelled Flowing Streams Church to file a lawsuit in US Federal Court to protect our intellectual property and to stop infringers from releasing, copying or publishing the film. I am relieved to say that the lawsuit was successfully settled out of court. I can say that I am very satisfied with those terms.

There were also differences about possible copyright infringements with certain music clips and the like. And I guess one of the people interviewed never signed a disclosure, and got mad about it.

Well, that’s one side of the story. The other side, who knows?

I have tried contacting the gents who filmed me. Both were absolute sweethearts. We had a long conversation about “The Science”, how people came to worship Experts, how things can appear like conspiracies but are caused by likemindedness, the loss of transcendence and the need to worship something. All things we all know and hate.

I have tried, but failed, contacting them, I should have said. I worry they were the employees mentioned above, and that legal mumbo jumbo might be forbidding them to say anything about the movie. This is why I do not give their names, in case it would lead to further difficulties. (However, if I discover all is well, I’ll update this post later.)

This post, then, is a small note to them to let them know I appreciated their work with me. And with everybody else. They were going all over the country, setting up, tearing down, one day to the next. Brutal schedule, but they kept it.

Also do not blame them for putting me in the film. Everybody makes mistakes.

Of course, this is the third documentary I have been in, the first two being Climate Hustle and Climate Hustle 2, and now that my total Big Screen face time is approaching something very near five minutes, I’m afraid I’ll have to raise my autograph rates. Again.

I’m sure you understand.

