CDC Panel Unanimously Recommends Truth Be Damned: Kids & The Coronadoom Vex

Rochelle Walensky, the head of CDC, on camera, multiple times, said that if you got the mRNA shot you couldn’t get sick. And couldn’t pass on the coronadoom.

Remember that? Or has it been sufficiently memory-holed by now?

The question is this: was she lying, or just incompetent?

Whatever the answer, the result is the same. We are governed by evil ignorant fools, saturated in hubris.

The CDC’s Expert panel of Experts used their awesome powers of Doing What Was Expected Of Them and voted to add the doom vex to the vex for kids program. (Here’s a video of the vote.) Today, they vote on the routine childhood vaccination schedule.

Among other things, if today’s vote passes, it means schools could use this as an excuse to bar kids who aren’t vexxed.

A government which insists that men can be pregnant voted to force your child to take a drug that it does not need. Yes. Here is how the CDC, that Expert-filled bureaucracy, announced in its agenda the doom vex item: “COVID-19 in pregnant people and infants ages 0-5 months”.

So its Experts are both wrong and evil.

According to one source, “The CDC earlier opened up its scheduled vote for public comment and received fierce blowback. Tens of thousands of comments poured into the CDC, the great majority seemingly in direct opposition to the vote to add the Covid vaccines to the childhood schedule.”

You might ask why were these voices ignored? But that’s the wrong question. They were not ignored. Indeed, the voices were used by Experts as evidence that they, the Experts, were right.

That non-Experts disagreed with Experts is proof to the Experts that the Experts are right. This happens wherever Experts gather and are given authority. They survive only by the Appeal To Authority fallacy. Crystalline, pure hubris.

The incompetents at the CDC don’t even mandate flu vaccines for kids, which is much deadlier by far than coronadoom, but they insist kids must have the mRNA shot.

Why? No scientific reason.

Because they can’t bear to be disrespected.

Somebody on Twitter suggested to me that the CDC panel was bribed (a picture of this group, proving physiognomy does not lie, head today’s post). No. They didn’t need bribing. Not with money, at any rate.

All these Experts needed was a little intellectual recognition, which types like this prize above all things.

Evil won with flattery, not dollars.

I’ve given the CDC’s own statistics, which they are too stupid to look at, so many times I’ve lost count. Here they are again.

Since January 2020, now almost three years ago, 416 school-aged kids, 5-14, have died of coronadoom, about 140 a year. Some 559 died from pneumonia. That 559 is more than 416. There is no moral panic over pneumonia.

I’ve done the calculation many times, but about 10 times as many kids die in car crashes as the doom. Ten Times!

So that if we were really serious about saving kids’ lives, then we’d ban kids from riding in cars. Right?

Since flu all but disappeared when the doom arrived, only 108 kids died from flu in that same time. But flu has returned, and it is traditionally much deadlier for kids. In the next two years, it’s an unfortunately good bet more kids will die of flu than the doom.

Flu shots are not part of the childhood vaccination schedule. Though some localities do require them for school attendance.

Now many, and something approaching even all, kids, and likely you, too, dear reader, have already had the coronadoom. Meaning you don’t need the vex.

Another reason we know the CDC is staffed by poor scientists is that prior infection was never considered in vaccination. Even more incredulously, at one point the CDC put out a “study” that “proved” the vex gave better protection that naturally acquired immunity! Insanity.

I see no indication in the current program that previous infection will count in any way. It’s still “Vex all, and be damned the consequences.”

The CDC is still officially denying the very real possibility of vaccine injury. They began by lying, and saying myocarditis and pericarditis were all but impossible. Then the numbers started coming in.

I believe they have stopped calling such claims “disinformation.” Their new strategy, it appears, is to pretend not to have heard the objection.

Let’s remind them of the kids who were killed by the shot.

Never listen to The Science.

