Why School Boards Ignore Parents: Or, How The Expertocracy Works

There is still considerable confusion about our present form of government, which is a form of the managerial society predicted by Burnham, and outlined in intricate detail by Sam Francis. However, their works are still largely unread, which is a shame. If there was ever a case of predictions made and verified, their books are it.

Now we’ve all seen countless videos of school boards rolling their eyes, sighing, snorting, ignoring, and even calling the cops on angry parents. The latest row is in Dearborn, Michigan (the majority of my family hails from there). A majority of Muslim parents are incensed their children are being shown pornographic instruction manuals by pervert teachers.

Firstly, the parents are a majority, and they are furious, and are, so far, tireless, which puts lie to the theory that the most visible or angriest group gets what it wants.

Secondly, they are Muslim, and playing the religion card—which, God bless them, they should. But the school board is not being called out for “Islamophobia.” Curious, no?

In any case, given the many instances we have seen, all of a similar pattern, you’d think that the school boards would back down. A handful of board members against thousands of parents. It should be no contest.

Too, the board’s stated clients are the kids at the school, and those kids’ parents. Members ran for their offices pledging to oversee the kids’ welfare. Board members serve the kids and the parents. On paper.

But not, of course, in Reality. In Reality, they have a different master. It is that master that explains everything.

By this I do not mean, I most emphatically do not mean, that there is a conspiracy. The master I mean is not some secret cabal with a plan to reduce the population, issuing bizarre complex orders which are gleefully followed. A conspiracy just isn’t needed.

No. The master is other school board members. I mean, members on boards other than theirs. And members of the education bureaucracy above their board. It is also members of boards beside the school board, like the public health board, and the members of the bureaucracy above it.

In other words, nearly every school board member has an eye fixed on his colleagues and superiors in the Expertocracy, and not only anything below themselves, like the kids and parents.

If the Dearborn board voted to remove the explicit perverted pornography from classrooms, they wouldn’t be able to live it down. They’d have to hang their heads in shame in every gathering of Experts. (Unless, like a losing General, they can demonstrate that they were destroyed by a superior force far greater than any Expert could resist.)

If they voted for the kids and with the parents, they certainly would sacrifice their ability to climb the Expert hierarchy.

If they did their job as they swore they would, they would be committing professional and social suicide.

It isn’t only about enabling perversion and grooming. This happens on every subject on which Experts have declared a Consensus.

For instance, I wrote to every member of a school board in a very small northern Michigan town, well before they were to meet about mandating masks. I wrote a kind (yes, really) letter, filled with CDC official numbers, paper citations, my own bona fides, everything. I never received the courtesy of a reply or answer from any board member, all of whom dutifully ignored all opposition. They signaled to the health board, and state higher ups.

The precise same thing happened the other day with the CDC recommending an unneeded and potentially harmful vaccination for kids. We saw that the board members received a tsunami of requests to vote no. They ignored all of it.

They didn’t give a damn about the genuine arguments against the vaccine. They knew who their masters were.

I don’t mean they are heartless! I mean that they themselves deferred to Experts above them, Experts who assured them all would be well. Questioning, or publicly doubting, those above you is forbidden in the Expertocracy. This attitude gets to be habitual, and to them it seems not just rational, but ideal.

That’s why they got to be the designated Experts. They were picked from a sea of credentialed people with expertise, not because they were intellectually superior, but because they knew, instinctively, what the rules of the game are.

The Expertocracy is a filtering system, like any good system. This is why sometimes based school boards can still be found, because angry parents who care only about their kids can take over local boards. The higher up you go, though, the closer the fidelity to The Consensuses.

Not only is there no conspiracy, bribes aren’t needed anywhere (though the big money sets the Consensuses). The coin of the realm is flattery, not money. It works so well because it’s cheap. Experts are recruited by praise. And flattery, if accepted, enervates. It leads to pandering, and a stunted curiosity.

Learn these lessons well about the Expertocracy. The same thing we saw with the Fabulous Fauci is about the start in earnest with “climate change”.

It may seem a system based on expertise would not be a bad thing. And it wouldn’t, in a sense. Except we haven’t said here how the Expertocracy tends toward corruption and rejection of Reality. We’ll save that for later.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com.

