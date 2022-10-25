The Broken Science Initiative: Two Introductory Videos

The Broken Science Initiative, to which I have been invited, has at last been launched at a recent get together in California.

Greg Glassman introduces the topic. You will recognize many of the names which are frequently dropped here, including David Stove and ET Jaynes.

It’s well worth noting the litany of thinkers Greg mentions were all physicists, except of course for David Stove. He could have also added Aristotle, the father of all. But it’s easy to forget who is ever-present.

Stove wrote a book, or half a book, on logical probability, the second half of The Rationality of Induction. So beside exposing irrationalist philosophy, Stove contributed fundamentally to our logical view of probability.

Incidentally, there is a small statue of Shanon in the small town in which I grew up. My first job there, I promise you, was on Random Lane.

Secondly, an obscure internet thoughtcriminal expands on Greg’s ideas:

No listener was hurt from the dangerous arm waving, though a mariachi band was standing by to sooth potential victims.

You will have noticed this talk is very similar to the one I gave in my shack, as a warmup.

There are many more on their way (and would have been here by now, but I lost my voice for about a week, an event for which many were grateful).

Might I beg that you will send these videos both far and wide?

