On Fixing Broken Science: Podcast With Tom Nelson

I was interviewed by Tom Nelson the other day on the subject of fixing broken science.

I emphasized that it is too easy, as regular readers know, of finding “significant” results, and that there are too many scientists with too much money finding too many false things. Thie leads to broken science.

Here’s a prime example of what I mean: there is a new paper out claiming that vaccine “hesitancy” explains car crashes. Yes. Really. Those who didn’t want to have the vex had more car crashes.

Say Experts like these:

I show why this claim is asinine—and it is idiotic on its face—in this thread:

My conclusion: “This silly study should show you how easy it is for smart people to go wrong. They excel at discovering evidence which confirms their theories, but they stink, like the rest of us, at finding contradictory evidence.”

