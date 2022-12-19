The Horrible Discrimination Of Not Allowing 16 Years Olds To Vote

Listen to the podcast at YouTube, Bitchute, or Gab.
“See that man? He has the most discriminating tastes.”
“I’ll call the DIE police and have him arrested!”
Equality is the mind killer: nothing is more corrosive than egalitarianism. The belief in Equality, as I often say, led to the first sin. The first human sin. And ye shall be as gods. Eve desired Equality.
And why should we not be the equal of God! Think of the mighty disparity between him and us. I ask you: is that fair? This unbalanced power dynamic can only be because of discrimination.
What used to be a lovely useful, positive word has been transmogrified and blackened by Equality into its opposite. It is now ugly, poisonous and entirely negative. It is used as a weapon, to remind the hearer that the blessed state of Equity has not yet been reached, and that you should feel guilty about it. Once your awareness has been raised about a disparity, you are morally obligated to act to remove it.
Don’t think so? Then read this headline: “New Zealand [Supreme] court rules voting age of 18 is discriminatory.”
Discriminatory.
Why, and so it is. Older, soberer rulers discriminated against 16 and 17 year olds, reasoning that these teens should not be allowed to vote because, though there will surely be the rare exception, most would be too immature to know the consequences of their actions.
But that was the old use of discrimination. New Zealand’s top court used the new definition.
The case, which has been going through the courts since 2020, was bought by advocacy group Make It 16, which wants the age lowered to include 16 and 17 year olds.
The Supreme Court found that the current voting age of 18 was inconsistent with the country’s Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free from age discrimination when they have reached 16…
“This is history,” said Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, adding: “The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.”
It’s all there. Every error and bad argument and “moral message” that flows from Equality. The same arguments and errors were used here in the once United States to amend the very Constitution itself, more than once, in pursuit of Equality and the quashing of discrimination with regard to voting. The known experience with that in the USA did not deter New Zealand.
It must be obvious—or, it is to us, but perhaps not to supporters of 16 year olds voting—that this court’s finding discriminates against 15 year olds. It is a disparity. It is unfair. And shouldn’t all wrongs be righted, come what may?
When that awareness is raised to those who allowed 16 year olds to vote, they will realize they have no good arguments to bar 15 year olds. It is an arbitrary line.
In New Zealand, the 16 year olds were justified by a tenuous connection to the country’s other laws, which mentioned the 16 year mark. But that was clearly post hoc reasoning. They were looking for an excuse, any excuse.
The proof of that is easy, and is in this headline, obviously not from New Zealand, but from here: “Boston City Council moves to lower voting age for municipal elections“.
The City Council voted 9-4 Wednesday to lower the voting age for Boston elections.
The measure would allow 16 and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. It would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level.
There is no special laws in Boston that mention 16 years as some sort of special marker. They are doing this because others are doing this. Because once a disparity is noticed by one set of elites under the spell of Equality, the other sets are quick to acknowledge it.
This isn’t new, this acknowledgement of a horrible discrimination. Experts years ago were saying, “The thing is, we don’t really have a good reason not to allow 16-year-olds to vote. In fact, the evidence suggests just the opposite—that enfranchising 16-year-olds would be good for them and good for our democracy.”
Our democracy.
There is nothing special about that discriminatory number of 16: it is a fad, a number around which to coalesce. Because 16 is still discriminatory, an inescapable fact, the push to lower must come.
And already has: “…children are disenfranchised. Children’s rights are not adequately recognized and they have a reduced political voice in setting social priorities.”
Part of this is representational voting, allowing parents more votes because of kids, which makes a kind of sense.
But part is also this: Votes for children! Why we should lower the voting age to six.
And this, from the Washington Post: “Allow kids to vote? Some adults in Germany think it would be the right thing to do.”
Alas, six discriminates against 5 year olds.
Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.
Categories: Culture
I’m all in favor of enfranchising minors. Why stop at infants – let the unborn vote!!!
I agree. The dead have been voting for years. Unborn souls should get the chance also.
If they let women vote why not five-year-olds?
In a sensible country married fathers would have the same number of votes as the number of children he has whereas a bachelor and a sister would have only one vote each.
If one thinks about this for only a few minutes it begins to make sense.
spinster, not sister
Briggs, you have started attracting quite a crowd. My favorite is this sister spinster dude.
Vermont Crank
Only “In tact” or “widowed” families apply?
As you say spinsters (or unmarried) count as one
To quote Mark Knopfler: In the meantime I’m cleaning my gun.
Ayn Rand said something similar about equality…
Egalitarianism means the belief in the equality of all men. If the word “equality” is to be taken in any serious or rational sense, the crusade for this belief is dated by about a century or more: the United States of America has made it an anachronism—by establishing a system based on the principle of individual rights. “Equality,” in a human context, is a political term: it means equality before the law, the equality of fundamental, inalienable rights which every man possesses by virtue of his birth as a human being, and which may not be infringed or abrogated by man-made institutions, such as titles of nobility or the division of men into castes established by law, with special privileges granted to some and denied to others. The rise of capitalism swept away all castes, including the institutions of aristocracy and of slavery or serfdom.
But this is not the meaning that the altruists ascribe to the word “equality.”
They turn the word into an anti-concept: they use it to mean, not political, but metaphysical equality—the equality of personal attributes and virtues, regardless of natural endowment or individual choice, performance and character. It is not man-made institutions, but nature, i.e., reality, that they propose to fight—by means of man-made institutions.
Since nature does not endow all men with equal beauty or equal intelligence, and the faculty of volition leads men to make different choices, the egalitarians propose to abolish the “unfairness” of nature and of volition, and to establish universal equality in fact—in defiance of facts. Since the Law of Identity is impervious to human manipulation, it is the Law of Causality that they struggle to abrogate. Since personal attributes or virtues cannot be “redistributed,” they seek to deprive men of their consequences—of the rewards, the benefits, the achievements created by personal attributes and virtues.
The purpose of this movement to lower the voting age is disclosed in the proven fraud in recent elections. See the work of Dr. Douglas Frank. Voter roles are expanded and fraudulent ballets are created for many who will likely not vote. These phantom voters control the election. 16 and 17 year olds will be a new reserve of unlikely voters.