The Great Climate Anxiety Grift

I, dear reader, am not a climate denier. I do not deny there is a climate. Some do: even many, given the popularity of the phrase. Further—and this follows logically—I am aware there is a climate.

Which is why I am considering registering as a climate-aware therapist.

This seems entirely natural for a man like myself: a man who is aware there is a climate and who enjoys telling people what to do.

What is a climate-aware therapist? Glad you asked. According to the Climate Psychiatry Alliance:

A climate-aware therapist is a professionally-trained psychotherapist who recognizes that the climate crisis is both a global threat to all life on Earth and a deeply personal threat to the mental and physical well-being—the sense of safety, meaning, and purpose—of each individual, family, and community on the planet.

I lack the professional training, but if we go by the results of professionally-trained climate anxiety psychotherapists, which are driven by their training, I’m guessing I could knock out the requirements they have over a long weekend.

After that, all I have to do is “Pledge to deliver professional mental health services that are consistent with the established scientific consensus on the climate crisis.”

Then I could begin “Treating specific psychiatric syndromes associated with climate-related traumas”.

Climate-related traumas?

Such as the anxiety of realizing the earth is precessing, and that no government anywhere can stop it, no matter how pure their hearts?

Or maybe the depression that follows the black realization that the earth’s statistically defined global mean temperature will be a few tenths of a degree warmer than it is now, maybe, with some hefty plus or minus window around that guess?

Perhaps the feeling of bereftness that develops after you realize that the number of hurricanes and typhoons are down down down, ever after they promised they would be up up up?

Maybe these are wrong. I’m just guessing. I haven’t had my professional training yet. But I wonder, after all, if these psychiatrists have any real idea themselves.

Obviously they do not. What’s that old line about institutions devolving into graft? I don’t doubt that some of the people in the Climate Psychiatry Alliance are True Believers, women, most likely, who have imbibed at the Fountain of Propaganda (that others call the Media) for far, far too long.

But the rest are merely hoping to cash in on a good thing. Hey, why not “treat” somebody who claims they have “climate anxiety”? Maybe these patients will calm themselves a little, and my billing gets a boost.

It’s easy to talk yourself into this kind of thing. Especially when everybody else is doing it.

Plus, “climate anxiety” is a real thing. Which was inevitable. Here’s NPR (of course) with propaganda aimed at the kiddies: “A kid’s guide to climate change (plus a printable comic).”

In the comic we see a kid develop “climate anxiety” after viewing some bad weather, which only happens, apparently, under “climate change”.

We saw earlier that at least one school in New Jersey teaches “climate change” in every class, including gym, to every student for every year of school. It would be a rare child to emerge from this incessant barrage of nonsense and retain his sanity.

For those few who slip through unscathed, perhaps the home-schooled who learned old-fashioned science, Harvard is ready to sting them.

What is climate anxiety? Climate anxiety, or eco-anxiety, is distress related to worries about the effects of climate change… According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, more than two-thirds of Americans experience some climate anxiety. A study published by The Lancet found that 84% of children and young adults ages 16 to 25 are at least moderately worried about climate change, and 59% are very or extremely worried. This makes sense, as children and young adults will disproportionately suffer the consequences of environmental changes.

The numbers are surely bloated by exaggerated counting methods: I refuse to check.

But that any of these is taken seriously is proof of madness, though. Not of the folks reporting “climate anxiety”, but of our elites and intellectuals who publicly profess a belief the world will soon be ending because of “climate change”.

Unless—there’s always this unless—they are given greater power.

