All Sportsball Players Must Wear A Crucifix During Lent

I hereby designate Lent (this year Wednesday, February 22 to Thursday, April 6) Christian Pride Month.

During this time, all sportsball players must wear a Crucifix on their jerseys to show their support of the Christian community.

The Christian community in North America is the largest community by far; at least a majority of the population profess belief in Christ. There are hundreds of millions of Christians.

It is therefore both true and obvious that the Christian community is important and influential, none more so, and so they should have their feelings and beliefs respected in a public showing of Pride. The logic of this conclusion is impeccable.

Of course, given freedom of religion, athletes can choose not to wear the Crucifix: they have the right to refuse.

I mean, some might say things like, “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my non-Christian religion” and so choose to remain Crucifix-free.

But the men who say this obviously do not respect “everyone”. These men are bigots, though. This must be acknowledged.

If they did respect everyone, they would take part in Christian Pride and wear the Crucifix. Don’t hide behind non-Christian religions.

The teams should respond by not allowing these troublesome athletes to play until they put the Crucifix on. And these players have the right to leave their teams if they don’t like the standards there.

Remember: “Freedom of expression doesn’t give you freedom from the consequences of your words or actions.”

The theme of sportsball teams is that Sportsball Is For Everyone. The theme is not “Sportsball Is For Everyone dot dot dot unless you don’t believe in Christian rights, then do whatever you want.”

Any team that has players who refuse to wear the Crucifix should be fined. Say, a million dollars (American) per incident. This will stop them from offending Christians. Sportsball is about inclusivity.

As part of Christian Pride month sportsball activities, I propose we release this announcement to the press:

All sportsball organizations are committed to inclusivity and are proud to support the Christian community. Many of our players are active in their support of local Christian organizations, and we will be proud to host the annual Christian Pride Month this year. All sportsball organizations will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community. Sportsball is for Everyone is the umbrella initiative under which all Leagues encourages Clubs to celebrate the diversity that exists in their respective markets, and to work to achieve more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans, and especially Christians.

If you are a fan, what can you do to support the Christian community if a sportsballer refuses to wear the Crucifix?

For one, drop those players from your fantasy team. This lets you stay true to your belief and your religion—which is that you don’t knowingly roster rotten bigots.

Refusing the Crucifix is a choice. Being a bigot is a choice.

You can also make choices. You can choose not to support Christophobes.

In a way, we should thank the players who refuse the Crucifix.

You might disapprove of sportsballers after they refuse to wear a Christian Pride Crucifix on their jersey, and you might deplore that some teams will still allow such players on the field.

That’s fine. That’s super, actually. You should disapprove of those things. Coaches from these teams might try to smear lipstick all over this pig by saying, “The men who refuse are being true to themselves and to their religion which is one thing I respect about them for — that they are always true to themselves.” But just as bigots often remain bigots, a pig remains a pig.

Of course some athletes don’t want to wear the Crucifix — there is a huge Christophobia problem in America, which has been aided and abetted by nearly every institution. Hiding bigotry in non-Christian religions is literally one of the oldest tricks in the book.

I am sure you will all join me in my call. At least because there is ample precedent for sportsball teams to mandatorily support religious and quasi-religious movements.

Put the Crucifix on.

