The Church of England Announces New Holy Trinity: Diversity, Inclusion, Equity

Matthew records the words below (Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition). I’m not asking you to believe the words. What I do want is for you understand a few simple things about them.

They are clear words, with no real ambiguity, and no serious disputes in the translation, except for terms like “our supersubstantial bread” (King James says “daily bread”).

But thou when thou shalt pray, enter into thy chamber, and having shut the door, pray to thy Father in secret: and thy Father who seeth in secret will repay thee. And when you are praying, speak not much, as the heathens. For they think that in their much speaking they may be heard. Be not you therefore like to them, for your Father knoweth what is needful for you, before you ask him. Thus therefore shall you pray: Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our supersubstantial bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation. But deliver us from evil. Amen. For if you will forgive men their offences, your heavenly Father will forgive you also your offences. But if you will not forgive men, neither will your Father forgive you your offences.

I count six instances of “Father”, and no gender neutral terms for the person described who is to be prayed to, which indicates the speaker was clear in his mind. And it was his mind, too. Even the “mythicists” who claim the speaker never in fact existed, and was a created myth, agree on the sex of the speaker.

Who was, of course, our Lord Jesus. Who was one of the sacred Trinity. God the Father, God the son, God the Holy Ghost. This is Christian dogma, which again I’m not asking you to believe.

But it’s important to grasp that what the Trinity means is that Jesus was, and is, God.

And, accepting that, it follows God does not make mistakes, including slips of the tongue, or forgetting who he is talking about. God, which is to say God the son, said pray to God the Father. So Christians do.

Now these words recorded above are only a small sample of similar words, all of which see Jesus use “Father”. Which means—and I know this is all rather obvious, so please forgive me—there cannot be any dispute about “God the Father”.

Not inside the Christian religion. Outside of it, there can be. And that’s the point. The disagreements must come from outside Christianity. A conclusion which necessarily follows.

Enter the worlds new religion, with its own sacred Trinity: Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. Or DIE. All entities in that religion are by definition gender neutral, though perhaps it is better to say gender multiple, or gender flexible, or gender indeterminate.

Adherents of that religion, which we’ll see cannot be Christianity, are of course free to decide what they mean by those terms, just as, for example, Hindus are free to define the number of their gods.

All right, after that long and admittedly tedious introduction, we finally come to our point. The Church of England has converted to DIE. Or very soon will.

Yes, really: Gender-neutral God to be considered by Church of England.

That article begins with an interesting subtitle: “Move has been criticised by conservatives, who have warned that ‘male and female imagery is not interchangeable’”. Notice that this is conservatives using the word “imagery”. Imagery. Not Reality, imagery. Proving, yet again, conservatives are incapable of conserving anything.

For decades, the gender of God has prompted debate within the Church, with many calling for male pronouns He and Him, as well as reference to Our Father, to be scrapped in favour of either gender neutral or female alternatives. Now, in what would mark a departure from centuries of tradition, bishops are to launch a project “on gendered language” referencing God in church services later this year.

Later we hear from a priestess of their religion, who says they need to purge “Father” in order “to develop more inclusive language in our authorised liturgy”. Inclusion. One of the Trinity of DIE.

The word inclusion is religious, and can’t mean what it does in English. For instance, every human being has a father, so all are included in the language “our Father.” There is no need for ordinary inclusion: it’s there automatically. Thus Inclusion in DIE means something else.

I’m not certain what that something else is. And it’s not clear DIE adherents know either. But that it their concern and not ours. Let them define the entity to whom they pray however they will. (It’s my guess it ends up being themselves.)

It remains clear, however, that whatever they decide cannot be Christianity, because in DIE they believe Jesus was only kidding, or was mistaken, or didn’t mean the plain words he spoke. So again, the Church of England has converted to DIE.

Or soon will.

