The Church of England Announces New Holy Trinity: Diversity, Inclusion, Equity

Matthew records the words below (Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition). I’m not asking you to believe the words. What I do want is for you understand a few simple things about them.
They are clear words, with no real ambiguity, and no serious disputes in the translation, except for terms like “our supersubstantial bread” (King James says “daily bread”).
But thou when thou shalt pray, enter into thy chamber, and having shut the door, pray to thy Father in secret: and thy Father who seeth in secret will repay thee.
And when you are praying, speak not much, as the heathens. For they think that in their much speaking they may be heard.
Be not you therefore like to them, for your Father knoweth what is needful for you, before you ask him.
Thus therefore shall you pray: Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our supersubstantial bread.
And forgive us our debts, as we also forgive our debtors.
And lead us not into temptation. But deliver us from evil. Amen.
For if you will forgive men their offences, your heavenly Father will forgive you also your offences.
But if you will not forgive men, neither will your Father forgive you your offences.
I count six instances of “Father”, and no gender neutral terms for the person described who is to be prayed to, which indicates the speaker was clear in his mind. And it was his mind, too. Even the “mythicists” who claim the speaker never in fact existed, and was a created myth, agree on the sex of the speaker.
Who was, of course, our Lord Jesus. Who was one of the sacred Trinity. God the Father, God the son, God the Holy Ghost. This is Christian dogma, which again I’m not asking you to believe.
But it’s important to grasp that what the Trinity means is that Jesus was, and is, God.
And, accepting that, it follows God does not make mistakes, including slips of the tongue, or forgetting who he is talking about. God, which is to say God the son, said pray to God the Father. So Christians do.
Now these words recorded above are only a small sample of similar words, all of which see Jesus use “Father”. Which means—and I know this is all rather obvious, so please forgive me—there cannot be any dispute about “God the Father”.
Not inside the Christian religion. Outside of it, there can be. And that’s the point. The disagreements must come from outside Christianity. A conclusion which necessarily follows.
Enter the worlds new religion, with its own sacred Trinity: Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity. Or DIE. All entities in that religion are by definition gender neutral, though perhaps it is better to say gender multiple, or gender flexible, or gender indeterminate.
Adherents of that religion, which we’ll see cannot be Christianity, are of course free to decide what they mean by those terms, just as, for example, Hindus are free to define the number of their gods.
All right, after that long and admittedly tedious introduction, we finally come to our point. The Church of England has converted to DIE. Or very soon will.
Yes, really: Gender-neutral God to be considered by Church of England.
That article begins with an interesting subtitle: “Move has been criticised by conservatives, who have warned that ‘male and female imagery is not interchangeable’”. Notice that this is conservatives using the word “imagery”. Imagery. Not Reality, imagery. Proving, yet again, conservatives are incapable of conserving anything.
For decades, the gender of God has prompted debate within the Church, with many calling for male pronouns He and Him, as well as reference to Our Father, to be scrapped in favour of either gender neutral or female alternatives.
Now, in what would mark a departure from centuries of tradition, bishops are to launch a project “on gendered language” referencing God in church services later this year.
Later we hear from a priestess of their religion, who says they need to purge “Father” in order “to develop more inclusive language in our authorised liturgy”. Inclusion. One of the Trinity of DIE.
The word inclusion is religious, and can’t mean what it does in English. For instance, every human being has a father, so all are included in the language “our Father.” There is no need for ordinary inclusion: it’s there automatically. Thus Inclusion in DIE means something else.
I’m not certain what that something else is. And it’s not clear DIE adherents know either. But that it their concern and not ours. Let them define the entity to whom they pray however they will. (It’s my guess it ends up being themselves.)
It remains clear, however, that whatever they decide cannot be Christianity, because in DIE they believe Jesus was only kidding, or was mistaken, or didn’t mean the plain words he spoke. So again, the Church of England has converted to DIE.
Or soon will.
Categories: Culture
In the Church of England, the Book of Common Prayer 1662 and the King James Bible remain the only permanently-authorised documents for use in worship. For the DIE project to succeed, these books with their “sexist language” must be either explicitly banned, or made optional in such a way that they wither away through disuse. But the latter approach was already tried in the 70s, with the promotion of modern language worship and novus-ordo-style ecumenical dialogue through the use of ICEL ecumenically-agreed texts– and defenders of the traditional language have been wise to it since then. The thumb on the scales that weigh the uneasy current balance between modern language and traditional services, is the innate conservatism of choirmasters and music directors and the growing popularity of traditional settings. No pointing of inclusive-language psalms has ever caught on. In the Church of England’s most impressive and popular services (in large churches and cathedrals), Psalm 1 (Beatus vir), for example, will continue to be sung “Blessed is the man that hath not walked in the counsel of the ungodly… ” (rather than “Happy are they…”). Any attempts to ban this will simply be ignored, on the basis the choirmaster in practice outranks any member of the clergy. This DIE proposal really speaks more to the calibre of the clergy these days.
The arc of absurdity begins with pre-christian pagan chick priests and balloons (yeah, it should have been shot down then) over Jesus ordaining only males as priests cos they act in the person of Christ in His spousal relations with His Church and so only moderns think that chicks can be priests because lesbianism
The feminist churchy harpies are always wrong and almost always as ugly as their ideas.
I hope this was not too churlish
Dear Church of England
The United Church of Christ beat you to it.
[We] believe in the triune God: Creator, resurrected Christ, the sole Head of the church, and the Holy Spirit, who guides and brings about the creative and redemptive work of God in the world.
I was at a UCC service once:
The “LORD’S” Prayer starts out:
“Our parent …”
Join the UCC, they’d love to have y’all
Most institutional Christian churches have this problem. All flaccid and cucky. Something internal to them, some error, some confusion, some tommyrot, is sapping their will to resist evil. Bad theology leads to weakness. What is it? It’s either Christ’s teachings or what the institutional churches have made of those teachings. I’d put my money on the latter. So what is it? Can’t fix it if you can’t identify the problem. (The nosey problem is incidental to this bigger problem.)
The most blasphemous congregations of the Presbyterians in the United States have already made this transition, pun intended. The Methodists, too. I know of one former minister who had always referred to the Almighty as “Mother” saying that from seminary in the 1970s he never understood why He was even called Father.
So, if you thought the Novus Ordo houses of “formation” were garbage, “here, hold my keg,” thus sayeth the Heretics.