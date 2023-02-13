Our Latest Panic: The UFOs, Or Whatever, They’re “Shooting Down”

Quick post today.

An instrument anomaly is my guess. A figment of a processed radar return. A misread instrument. Or just more BS from a regime that knows only how to lie. https://t.co/Wh04ShFBIk — William M Briggs – Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) February 10, 2023

I was answering a guy who said “A US military F-22 in Alaska just shot down an object the size of a car at high-altitude (40,000 feet) that was unmanned, not controllable, not a balloon, and not an aircraft. Any guesses as to what was shot down?”

My guess was as in the UFO story. Nothing. A figment of some instrument. A failure to read a panel correctly. Lack of training, incompetence, mixed with panic and the need to Do Something after the Chinese balloon revelation.

What did it turn out to be? Nothing.

I’ll count that as a hit.

Here’s the original UFO story from two years ago: The New UFOs Are Obviously Fake

You saw the “official” video with those triangles or pyramids in the sky which our new woke military released and identified as unidentified aerial phenomenon, their New & Improved! name for UFOs. My guess is they don’t call them UFOs anymore to separate themselves from the icky unwoke masses, and in an attempt to make their inept investigations appear more scientific. The New & Improved! UFOs are obviously fake (I comment only on the new and newish crop of videos), the result of the growing mandatory incompetence planned in the minds of our tarnished brass… Competence is an enormous driver of disparities, and disparities are officially illegal. So it has to go, replaced by pilots and technicians who have spent so much time in Diversity Training they have never seen a commercial aircraft at night. It’s not their fault. Instead of learning how to use their equipment, such as focusing camera lenses, sailors learn how to fill out applications to change their sexual designation. This new UFO flap is entirely on the narrow shoulders of our military leaders.

In that link are videos showing how to produce your own “UFOs” in the exact same way as our military produces them: by using cameras badly.

And now there’s lots of stuff being tracked, shot at, gibbered over. Pace:

My guess: chaf, remnants of some balloon, a drone of some kind, or some other fluff or crap, or yet more instrument boogers. All these "attacks" coming all at once during a mini panic almost guarantees this. Incompetence. https://t.co/8jLXTYnwGX — William M Briggs – Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) February 12, 2023

I write this Sunday afternoon, so it remains to be discovered what the Huron object was. Could be the remnants of a weather balloon launched from the Gaylord National Weather Service station. I used to launch these myself when I was with the NWS in “the Soo”, a.k.a. Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. They’ve since closed that station, and opened Gaylord.

Could be a flock of birds.

It’s certainly not UFOs. As one fellow remarked to me: “I don’t buy the idea that we could track or shoot down any ship created by an alien species that’s capable of interstellar travel. Ufo ‘researchers’ never seem to consider that.”

This is clearly due to the Chinese balloon panic, as CNN, inadvertently, confirms for us (my emphasis):

The US military shot down another high-altitude object over Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, according to a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter. The operation marks the third day in a row that an unidentified object was shot down over North American airspace. An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday. On Friday, an unidentified object was shot down in Alaska airspace by a US F-22… Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose,” she said in a tweet. Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan also confirmed the operation Sunday, tweeting, “The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron.” “I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots,” he said.

Decommissioned. Nice euphemism.

It’s all made more ridiculous when you remember all a Chinese spy has to do is buy a plane ticket and hang around whatever he wants to spy on.

Politicians taking credit for “solving” the Great Balloon Invasion of 2023 ought to be all the proof you need this is, almost certainly, yet another mini-panic. We learn nothing. We lurch from one asinine “emergency” to the next.

More proof it’s nonsense:

NATO Commanding General Vanherck has stated he has yet to rule out Aliens or Extraterrestrials in relation to the "Objects" that have been shot down recently over North America. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 13, 2023

He meant NORAD, not NATO. Can’t “:rule out”? Good grief. I hereby label General Vanherck the Dr Walensky of NORAD.

Of course, I could be wrong. The Chinese would be wafting mini-balloons into the air, each carrying a soldier, and upon some secret signal, they’ll all dive down to earth beginning an invasion.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



