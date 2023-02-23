The University of Michigan Longhouse Requires Students To Be Vaxxed Again & Again & Again & …

(The featured image shows the U of Michigan’s future public health “leaders”.)

I’ve been calling it the matriarchal and effeminate cult of Safety First! But another, superior, name is the Longhouse.

First Things‘ editor Rusty Reno brought on L0m3z to tell us what the longhouse is (many of you already know; Reno is already catching Hell for this):

The most important feature of the Longhouse, and why it makes such a resonant (and controversial) symbol of our current circumstances, is the ubiquitous rule of the Den Mother. More than anything, the Longhouse refers to the remarkable overcorrection of the last two generations toward social norms centering feminine needs and feminine methods for controlling, directing, and modeling behavior. Many from left, right, and center have made note of this shift. In 2010, Hanna Rosin announced “The End of Men.” Hillary Clinton made it a slogan of her 2016 campaign: “The future is female.” She was correct.

And:

The emphasis on “feelings” is rooted in a deeper ideology of Safetyism. Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff, in their 2018 book The Coddling of the American Mind, define Safetyism as “a culture or belief system in which safety has become a sacred value, which means that people are unwilling to make trade-offs demanded by other practical and moral concerns.”… The economy, our dying loved ones, our faith practices, our children’s education, all of it served up on the altar of Safetyism. Think of the Covid Karen: Triple-masked. Quad-boosted. Self-confined for months on end. Hyperventilating in panic as she ventures to the grocery store for the first time in a year. Then scolding the rest of us for wanting to send our kids back to school, and demanding instead that we all abide by her hypochondria, on pain of punishment by the bureaucratic state. This person—who is as often male as female—is the avatar of the Longhouse.

A complete, and hilarious, example of a covid Karen is in this tweet, from a woman calling herself “Monica McLemore PhD, MPH, RN” and a “Badass thinker” (tweet is now protected; I neglected to screenshot it, but it matches the description above, including a weepy lament of having caught covid again).

The Cult is fully in charge at many, even most, American universities. Like the University of Michigan:

? U Michigan Ann Arbor just announced all students living on campus Fall 23 must show proof of bivalent booster by May 15th. Even if they’ve already gotten the original booster. Even if they’ve already had covid. Excuse me but…

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU THINKING @UMich?!? 1/> pic.twitter.com/Z5DeNAiSwy — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) February 21, 2023

Even funnier is that the university allows the kiddies to opt out of traditional vaccines, like polio, MMR and so on.

The kids, unvaxxed, are almost no risk of dying from the doom, or in becoming severely ill. Or even moderately ill.

So why does the Cult require at least four shots for the kiddies? Because the women and effeminates in charge of the U of M longhouse are desperately frightened they themselves might get the doom—or get it again. How embarrassing that would be! After all they’ve gone through. Shot after shot after shot. Masks on when alone in the car. Wiping down the grocery store cart. Running from the maskless. Forcing the kiddies to mask up in class. Obsessively testing. Fretting daily over “case” numbers.

Only to test positive. And be forced to “self-isolate.” And to tell all their associates that the end might very well be nigh for them. And force them into making up a story where they caught the bug—again. Likely from some MAGA-hat wearing brute or maskless kid.

The New York Times, of all places, had an opinion piece the other day stating what regular readers knew from the beginning, that mask mandates did no good, and would any lessons be learned?

No. No lessons will have been learned. And aren’t learned even now. Not in institutions where the Cult is strong and the longhouse thrives.

We earlier covered the paper “COVID-19 vaccine boosters for young adults: a risk benefit assessment and ethical analysis of mandate policies at universities” in the BMJ by Kevin Bardosh and others. Among other things, they concluded “expected harms are not outweighed by public health benefits given modest and transient effectiveness of vaccines against transmission”.

So the U of M longhouse is not following The Science. Or, rather, they are. Just not reliable science, but The Science they hand-picked to conform to their fears. That’s how the Expertocracy works, aided, as it is, by the tremendous amount of science produced, with, of course, most of it wrong.

You might guess the quality of the kids graduating from longhouses like Michigan, forced to vax again and again and again, all in the name of Safety First!

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



