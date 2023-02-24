The Spirit Has Left Us

They always tell stories of the quiet unproductive or dissolute wasteful sorry debauched lives many of the heirs of the wealthy and powerful lead. The lack of ambition or corruption is not invariable or inevitable, but it is common. The “regression to the mean” kicks in especially strong by the generation at two removes and more from the great man who sired the line. Think of Paris Hilton. Et cetera.

The point of these stories is in part to let us, the readers, feel better about ourselves. We didn’t have a stratospherically rich granddaddy, but at least we’re not desperately leaking perverted sex tapes to regain waning attention.

The other part is the cautionary tale aspect: these stories are metaphors showing the majority of the high and mighty fall despite their best attempts to secure their legacies.

You have it by now: these stories are us. Not all in the West are shooting straight for the crapper, but most are.

Our first proof is this headline from the Great Not-As-White-As-It-Used-To-Be North: Minors should be eligible for assisted dying, parliamentary committee says.

Seems the cult of Equality was upset that only adults could be killed by their doctors. Legally killed. This was “discrimination”. Cultists argued that doctors should be able to kill all their patients, legally, both young and old.

Some of these cultists called themselves “witnesses”, though it’s not clear what they were witness to, except perhaps certain occult rituals where killings are said to be usual.

Many witnesses told the committee they strongly believed the capacity for a minor to make an informed health-care decision is not a function of age, nor is the level of suffering they might endure during an illness, a view supported by clinical observations, the report said.

See what I mean? To which “clinical observations” do these cultists refer? Have a lot of kids been asking doctors “I feel I am now mature enough to ask you to kill me; please do so now, or at your earliest convenience”? And the doctors have been complying?

If you have a cultured sense of humor, black humor, like I have, then you will enjoy learning that Canada calls its new program to allow doctors to kill their patients “MAID”, for “medically assisted dying”. What a pleasant word, MAID. The MAID will clean up the blood and dispose of your corpse after the doctor slits your throat. Neat and tidy.

That euphemism itself, though, needs work. “Medically assisted dying” is like saying “CIA assisted relocation” or “Clinton early retirement plan”.

Tale two comes in this headline, from the Cornell longhouse: “New male birth control shows promising results in lab mice“.

We note the qualification “in mice”, the sort of qualification that accounts for vast hordes of unrealized headlines “in men.” Never mind.

Seems a shot made the mice go limp, and sterilized them. For a time. They say. Will it result in long-term complications in the wee beasties? Cancers? Mutations? Miscarried births?

Who knows.

What’s more important is this quote:

“Nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended; thus, existing family planning options are inadequate,” says the study, which points out that the only available birth control options for people with penises are condoms and a vasectomy.

Unintended pregnancies? How can this be in a land where sex “education” is mandatory? Did the kids forget their lessons and not recall how babies are made?

The euphemisms are thick here: “family planning” means its opposite, as in most modern euphemisms, like “birth control”, which means “no birth”.

What possibly could “people with penises” mean? People with penises? “See that doc over there? He has the world’s largest penis collection.”

Not everything wrong with Western culture is in these two stories. But if you had to pick just two, you wouldn’t be far off.

The will to live, the need to survive and thrive. All gone. Replaced with the earnest yet “nice” desire to prevent new births and to kill off the unwanted as sweetly and quietly as possible. Let’s not do anything that might inconvenience us, and isn’t all suffering bad and to be avoided at all costs?

The inability to speak plain English, the need to hide hard Reality behind soft untruths and euphemism. All because we are determined to take it easy and live off the wealth produced by our ancestors. There seems to be no escaping the “Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times” cycle.

Because of weak men the hard times are beginning.

