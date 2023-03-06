Release The Variant! — Rulers Used Disinformation To Frighten You Into Complying With Failed Harmful “Solutions”

It has been, these last few weeks, a long string of one coronadoom “conspiracy theory” after another being confirmed as true.

Before we come to the latest, and vilest, let me emphasize: WE TOLD YOU SO. And from day one, too.

JUST IN: New leaked messages show UK Health Minister Matt Hancock planning to “deploy the new variant” in COVID messaging to “frighten the pants out of everyone” in order to “get proper behavior change” in the public’s compliance with lockdown measures. pic.twitter.com/czU9AZS18z — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) March 4, 2023

Hancock was the UK’s sad ruler who led efforts to lie and “frighten the pants off” the public into complying with lockdowns, among other “solutions.” Such as (as the linked story below reveals) “‘more mask wearing‘ to be mandatory, including ‘in all settings outside home’.” I remind you it was always clear masks did not work.

Lockdowns were worse. Lockdowns killed. Lockdowns caused pain. Lockdowns spread disease. Lockdowns cost people their livelihood. Lockdowns not only did not “slow the spread”, they abetted it.

Which critics like us were screaming from low places since the beginning. Alas, our caterwauling was not heard, and the “two weeks to flatten the curve” stretched into years.

As predicted. Critics warned that if you allowed rulers to usurp this “emergency” power that they would abuse it, and use it to harm you. All history taught this, just as all history teaches all history will be ignored if people are sufficiently turned into trembling piles of unthinking goo.

Some lowlights from the news report:

Matt Hancock wanted to “deploy” a new Covid variant to “frighten the pants off” the public and ensure they complied with lockdown, leaked messages seen by The Telegraph have revealed. The Lockdown Files – more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages sent between ministers, officials and others – show how the Government used scare tactics to force compliance and push through lockdowns. In another message Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, said that “the fear/ guilt factor” was “vital” in “ramping up the messaging” during the third national lockdown in Jan 2021.

The first two lockdowns, proving not to have worked, and indeed to have only caused harm, what did rulers conclude? “Let’s try for three! And lie to everybody to ensure they do not notice our mistakes.” Or words to that effect.

I lost track of the number of times we warned that every time some ruler yelled “Listen to the Science!” or “Follow the Science!”, he meant “Listen to Me!”, “Follow Me!”

The comment suggested that they believed the strain could be helpful in preparing the ground for a future lockdown and tougher restrictions in the run-up to Christmas 2020. Mr Hancock then replied: “We frighten the pants off everyone with the new strain.” Mr Poole agreed, saying: “Yep that’s what will get proper bahviour [sic] change.”

Loathsome. Despicable. Snot-crusted evil grasping lust for power. This behavior is in direct contradiction to the stated aims of governance. Rulers knowingly spread disinformation to manipulate the public into harmful behavior. These men should be strung up. Alas, I predict they will not suffer for these sins. Not in this life.

There is no refuge in the argument that “Nobody knew how bad it was going to be!” For one, this is not so. We knew by December 2020 the end of the world was not upon us. And two, if nobody knows how bad it will be, then it could just as easily be good, too. To claim any and all measures are allowed—Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law—because the future is unknown, is as asinine an argument as you will ever hear, one which is the direct product of the cult of Safety First! and toxic “O! Great Government, Care For Me!” femininity.

Ruler Hancock, the report reveals, tried to have critical scientists shunned, fired, and fined for daring to disagree with his aching desire to reign without being questioned. This immoral conduct we also saw in from the Fabulous Fauci, the then NIH’s Francis Collins, among others in power here.

Ruler Hancock was caught because somebody ratted him out. We await similar revelations here which may never come, the ruling class here being more firmly in charge. But it is clear that what happened in England also happened here. Happened, really, in most places, excepting Sweden and a meager handful of other locales.

As the report says:

The Lockdown Files show the nature of government during the Covid pandemic and how, despite public claims to always “follow the science”, key decisions were made on the fly for political reasons.

Just so. Just as critics were desperately trying to get people to understand. We failed.

There are many more revelations in the The Lockdown Files, which you should read. There are, however, no surprises.

By the way, you must have also heard the grudging acknowledgment the doom was created in a lab by hubris-filled scientists exploring gain of lethality “research”. In the name of Science. Science we were all forced to follow.

Reminder that some of us tried to warn you against embracing ruler-directed lies, fear and panic.https://t.co/gmJ2NxofVt https://t.co/64k1HCaTZO pic.twitter.com/TkEmOCAkfV — William M Briggs – Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) March 5, 2023

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



