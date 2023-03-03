How to guarantee there will be a perpetual “climate emergency”: Appoint a Minister of Climate Change.

The Four Stages of Climate Denial are:

1. Climate change isn't real

2. If it is real, it isn't us

3. If it is us, it's not that bad

4. If it is that bad, it's too late to do anything about it Climate change *is* real.

It *is* us.

It *is* bad.

And we *can* fix it. https://t.co/GI7RWGj9t7 — James Shaw (@jamespeshaw) March 2, 2023

This Shaw is “Minister of Climate Change, Associate Minister for the Environment (Biodiversity)” in New Zealand.

Having a ‘Minister of Climate Change’ ensures there will be a perpetual ‘climate emergency’, even if the weather is forever placid.

Notice his religious fervor: “It *is* bad,” he says. Pretending or, worse, believing that changes in the weather can only be bad is ideological, religious.

As we have discussed many times, it is not logically impossible that only bad things can happen if the global average temperature warms slightly because of man, but it is absurd t believe it. It is preposterous.

Here is why New Zealand’s contribution to the possible-potential unverified maybe-maybe-not minuscule changes in climate must approach zero.

New Zealand has three or four million fewer people than New York City. For comparison, it barely beats out, and is maybe even tied, with Mauritania. Mauritania: a country nobody could find on a map—unless the Regime decides to go to war with it.

World population is something like 7.9 billion, plus or minus. And New Zealand is about 0.06% of that number. Even if you double that to account for their greater electrification of New Zealand compared to the world average, or even triple it, their contribution to “climate change” is on the order of nothing. Not a damned thing. If New Zealand met the fate of Atlantis and sank into the ocean tomorrow, man’s total contribution to “climate change” would not change in any measurable way.

These numbers are not difficult to grasp. Even an NPR listener can apprehend them. A “Minister of Climate Change” can be brought to understand them, if he is willing. He will not be willing. His job, his livelihood, depends on him being unwilling.

Scientifically or politically, there is no need for New Zealand to have a “Minister of Climate Change”.

“But Briggs, they need a Minister of Climate Change not to prevent change, because as you point out that is clearly absurd, but to prepare for the coming ravages of a changing climate.”

You mean like becoming slightly warmer? Longer growing seasons? Greener greens, sturdier and more plentiful sheep and cows? No, there is no need for the position. Not as that position relates to the climate, or weather.

There is use of a Climate Change Minister politically, for one to beg at the Trough of Empire for funds tagged as related to “climate change”. And there is more use as a tool of the NZ regime, to bother and mother its citizens over whatever the rulers there think they can get away with by tying situations to “the climate.”

Which situations? Just about everything. All it takes is a bit of creativity, and not even a bit. It is a matter of faith all changes in the weather, of any kind, are bad. It shouldn’t, but does, follow that everything touched by the weather, which is everything, directly or indirectly, will also suffer because of “climate change.”

This means the Minister can be perpetually busy, because the climate will always change. What will he do? His main task will be to gain power for himself and his friends, power which he (and they) will use to enrich himself and his friends, and to punish his enemies. Punishing them because he enjoys it, because he can, and because of the “climate”.

The climate itself will remain touched to any measurable degree regardless what this Minister does.

New Zealand will be lucky is this man is only the usual, old school politician, whose greed may some day be sated, and who tires of interfering uselessly with others because he’d rather spend his time indulging in his proclivities.

The worst case is that the Minister is the ideologue he pretends to be. Then he will be blind to all evidence that the weather is not as bad as he desires it to be. Then his mania can be never quieted. He will never tire of meddling.

And the climate will never care.

