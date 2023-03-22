Pandering To Blacks Contest Sees San Francisco Take Commanding Lead

Commentators expressed admiration, but not surprise, when San Francisco took what many are saying is a commanding lead in our once United States’ National Black Pandering Contest.

“There isn’t anybody as woke as a San Francisco,” said well known bookie Jimmy the Black. “We picked them as early favorites of winning this thing. It’s not over, but their latest score really puts them out of reach for the other competitors.”

No locale yet has offered so much to those suffering the unfortunate curse of being born black. Just look at the cache the city of San Francisco is proposing:

Payments of $5 million to every eligible Black adult, the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years and homes in San Francisco for just $1 a family.

Many blacks are saying they already had their winner when the cash reached $5 million. The extra $97,000 a year on top of that makes it all but certain Frisco seizes the prize.

Here are some San Francisco blacks celebrating the city’s announcement:

Target Stonestown and Stonestown Mall is ground zero for juvenile violence and chaos. Do we blame the youth that don’t know better or the adults that embolden and coddle them and show that there’s no consequences or repercussions for this behavior? @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/aNvXMO3TUd — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) March 20, 2023

The City Reparations Committee said the massive payout was to compensate “for centuries of slavery”.

Yet if San Francisco can give this much away to blacks, even though slavery of blacks was never legal in that city, nor in California, and that more whites and Chinese than blacks were (illegal) slaves there, and that there were even more American Indian slaves than any other group—American Indian slave-taking was their most popular sport after pillaging—we can only wonder what places like Georgia, which had black (and white) slavery will offer.

To pay for the reparations for being black, “An estimate from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, which leans conservative, has said it would cost each non-Black family in the city at least $600,000.”

Statistics show most families don’t have anywhere close to this amount, so these families, who by law will owe this money to their black neighbors, are going to have to explore options like indentured servitude to meet their quota.

Tinisch Hollins, vice-chair of the African American Reparations Advisory Contest Committee said, “I don’t need to impress upon you the fact that we are setting a national precedent here in San Francisco. What we are asking for and what we’re demanding for is a real commitment to what we need to move things forward. We’re going to kick Maryland’s ass,” he added.

Hollins was speaking of Maryland’s controversial entry in the Contest.

Maryland doesn’t have as much money as tech-sector-rich California, so they had to be creative with their offer. Democrat politicians hit upon the idea of reducing murder from a felony to a non-crime—for those under 25.

They’re calling this move the “Racial Justice” bill. This alludes to the well known FBI statistics which show blacks have a murder rate about 10 times higher than whites. Yes, sir, a full 1000% higher.

Maryland’s Contest representative Vincent Schiraldi, knowing how much blacks would benefit by this new law, “argued that no one under the age of 21 should be introduced to the justice system because their frontal lobes are not fully developed.”

When asked if thought people would take the unformed frontal lobes theory as “racist”, Schiraldi said, “Hey. We have to do what we can to win this thing.”

He also pointed to Democratic Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield, who softened the blow of news of unformed frontal lobes, by saying she “sponsored a hate crime bill last year to expand harsh punishments for whites who commit ‘hate crimes’ against nonwhites and empower nonwhite victims to sue their white oppressors in civil court”.

Neither Schiraldi nor Crutchfield gave their plans of what would be done with 24 year old, and younger, murderers, though they are not ruling out a cash payment to black killers. “They’re the real victims here,” Schiraldi said.

Bringing up the rear, in more ways than one, is Hollywood. Many sources say their Contest entry is anemic, lackluster, and too unfocused.

They announced that for the Oscars next year, “To Qualify For Best Picture, A Film Needs At Least One Main Actor From Underrepresented Racial or Ethnic Group“.

One critic said, “This is nonsensical. Blacks are already way over-represented. Have you seen a commercial lately? They should have just said you need blacks in the movie to be eligible. As it is, nobody can make sense of it.”

Other sources criticized the lack of specificity in the Contest entry. The new Oscar rules, they say, could also apply to gender and sexual orientation, and not just blacks.

Although it looks almost impossible for San Francisco to relinquish their early lead, the Contest has some time to go, and if politics has shown us anything, it is that anything can happen.

