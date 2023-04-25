What Are Your Best Theories For Carlson, Bongino, Lemon Firings?

My guess is that the oligarchs pushed out Don Lemon at CNN, and Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino at Fox, in an effort to cool the flames the oligarchs lit.

Word is out that Rupert Murdoch axed Carlson:

Fox News announced the stunning departure of its top-rated host Monday with no explanation, but people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to comment publicly said the decision to fire Carlson came straight from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch with input from board members and other Fox Corp. executives.

All three were considered “extreme”. All three were known for roiling their audiences.

Bongino is less well known. He, like Lemon (in the clips I’ve seen; indeed I’m only going by clips and radio, since I’ve not seen anybody’s shows), is not in Carlson’s intellectual class, but like Lemon, Bongino is uncompromising. I’ve only heard his radio show, but he sticks it to the left and laughs as he does it. He, like Carlson, is not a fan of our latest proxy war.

I don’t know Lemon’s views on the oligarch-enriching Russian proxy war.

Contrast others like Hannity and Mark “Bomb ‘Em!” Levine. They nibble at the edges of the outer party, but never question central dogma. Both are for the war. Levine last night (I made a point of listening) was on about some “whistle blower” at the IRS. Paraphrasing, “The left has their whistle blowers, why can’t we have ours! They ignore our whistle blower!” Hypocrisy is never a charge that sticks, which is why it’s not threatening.

Hannity, ah, you may be a fan, but—well, let me say something nice. He looks good in a suit. He can worry a word more than dog could any bone. I once heard a show where I tried counting the number of times he said “monoclonal antibodies”, and lost track after fifty.

Central dogma? Here’s what I mean, a video that surely contributed to Carlson’s firing:

Tucker Carlson During Speech At @Heritage Explains How To Understand What The People Wrecking Our Country Are Doing "None of this makes sense in conventional political terms." "When people. . .decide that the goal is to destroy things, destruction for its own sake, 'hey let's… pic.twitter.com/qFZOZtjAvg — The Columbia Bugle ?? (@ColumbiaBugle) April 22, 2023

Bongino says similar things. Calling our elite evil, which they indeed are, evil I mean, is not done. Not on “major platforms.” They’ll allow certain policy disputes, but they’ll take being called demonic personally.

Yes, Carlson was pushing the opposite end of the Jan 6 hilarities, which the left must pretend was an “insurrection” or “coup”. The official line is that this was akin to the British burning the White House in the war of 1812, though by MAGA-inflamed “homophobic” “racist” rednecks carrying torches. I don’t know what view Lemon took. Our rulers are not allowing any major dissension from the official view. Especially they are not allowing questioning the government’s own provocations on that day.

Biden The Senile is about to be told he is running again for President, which is preposterous. He is an empty vessel into which the oligarchs, and leading Experts sitting atop our Expertocracy, pour their policies. This alone shows our rulers not only lack a sense of humor, but sense itself. They cannot muster the brain power to imagine a replacement.

Yet since this event will very likely happy, and will surely be laughed at by nearly everybody, and our rulers are anxious to fortify 2024, they have to cool things down now. They have no choice.

Rulers already announced the Democrat party won’t have internal debates. This will effectively quash Kennedy, the only serious challenger to Biden. If Trump survives, both literally and legally speaking figuratively, I give it 50 to 1 against Trump-Biden Presidential debates. If it’s somebody else besides Trump, the chances are slightly better. Depends on how intelligent the nominee is.

Anyway, that’s my theory, which has its weaknesses. But I like it for the facts states and because of its timing: all these firings happened at once. That speaks of coordination.

What do you say?

Oh, Fox will not die, just like CNN didn’t die when they lost a huge chunk of their viewers. They make their money by carriage fees. If you have cable TV you are paying both networks, if you watch them or not. Interesting, no?

