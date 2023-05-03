Doctors At NEJM Release Important New Statement: Do Not Get Sick

It’s not certain—where I take that word in its strict sense—that the men on our side of Reality are right about how to gain and keep health.

Should you slonk raw eggs? Avoid seed oils? Stay away from genetically engineered bio-engineered (semi) digestibles? Is it best to drink raw milk and eat more fatty red meat? Should you shun veganism and bugmeat? Should you lift and say “Nyet!” to ultra-processed comestibles? Should you be medicating yourself with every advertised “Ask Your Doctor Whether X Is Right For You”? SSRIs and statins no better than slow poison?

It’s clear enough the Experts at the FDA with their “food pyramid” cannot be trusted. And the CDC? I cannot say here what I really think of the CDC because this is a family blog.

So while our side might be wrong about all or some of those things above, it’s clear—look out your window and see for yourself!—the other side is offering only continued pain. There seems only one way to bet.

Here’s the thing. You have to make that bet. You have no choice. You really need to get healthy and stay that way. Listen to your Uncle Sergeant Briggs. You cannot get sick anymore. Maybe in the old days you could. No longer.

Doubt me? Then gaze and wonder at this opening sentence from a recent New England Journal of Medicine article: “As academic medicine begins to recognize and examine racism as the root cause of racially disparate health outcomes, we need curricula for training physicians to dismantle the systems that perpetuate these inequities.”

Once you stop gagging, you will realize this sentence is perfect. It contains the seed, the core the pearl, the very key to understanding what has gone wrong and why. It’s right here—and in the first three words.

Academic medicine.

Ah, yes. Academic medicine. That’s it. Not medicine! Academic medicine. Medicine is the practice and art—art, not science—of healing. Academic medicine is to medicine as logic is to feminist logic.

We know this is true, that academic medicine is something far removed from medicine, because of the rest of the sentence. Which says academic medicine recognizes “racism” as the “root cause of racially disparate health outcomes”.

What would doctors of old call it when somebody confessed to “recognizing” something that wasn’t there? Hallucination? Delusion? Paranoia? Limited intellectual acuity? You pick.

There is no “racism” in academic medicine. Victims are given entry to med schools with MCAT scores far lower than non-Victims. This disparity continues with Step scores (tests would-be doctors have to take to progress), and with entry to Fellowships. And, of course, with hiring practices after school is over. Victims have to do far less work to achieve the same positions as non-Victims.

There is no “racism” in treatment, either. Can you imagine—try this—what would happen if it were discovered a non-Victim doctor were found to be refusing to treat Victims, or to treat them with less assiduity than he—or she!—treats non-Victims? You know precisely the media storm that would ensue.

There are indeed differences in health outcomes among peoples. But they are not the result of “racism”. They are result of differences in peoples and behaviors.

For instance, this:

White people are more likely to develop many types of skin cancer than any other racial group. This is because they have less melanin in their skin, which gives skin its color. Melanin provides some protection against UV light, which is a leading cause of skin cancer.

Now it’s logically possible for there to be a racist conspiracy to expose whites to greater amounts of sunlight, and so curse them with high rates of skin cancer, but it is absurd to say it.

Whites have more skin cancer because their skin is paler. This is an in-built difference between them and other races. They are stuck with this. No amount of moral preening by weepy snorting academics will change this. (And that pale is pretty.)

White females have higher rates of breast cancer than Victims. This is not because of “racism”, either, and it’s idiotic to suggest it.

But that is just what our academicians are suggesting. That “disparities” are caused by “racism.” Whereas, what is true, they are caused, at least in part, by race.

There will be no “curricula for training physicians to dismantle the systems that perpetuate these inequities”, because race can’t be eliminated. “Disparities” will ever be with us, like the poor.

Do not get sick.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

