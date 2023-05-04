Got an email telling me of story about a well known, even respected, academic, a specialist in the Bible, who said that because people misinterpret the Bible, they don’t really understand or feel as deeply about “climate change” to the depths he, this caring academic does.
This ardent asservating academic says “believers in the Second Coming are significantly more likely to oppose governmental attempts to fight climate change.” Whereas he thinks the Bible says we ought to “fight” “climate change.”
The man, as far as I can tell, has no more training in the field than the next guy. And the next guy is somebody who imbibed decades of incessant idiot propaganda. There is no other excuse or explanation for demanding we “fight” “climate change”. You may as well “fight” the sun rising in the east. The climate will change however hard you “fight”.
The email caught me at a bad moment. It was right after I saw this current picture of a group of South Korean doctors, who apparently were involved in an indoctrination ceremony into the Cult of the Mask.
The wrenching stupidity of these Experts, as the kiddies say, triggered me. It was one ridiculous stunt from academics too many.
In my talk at Hillsdale, I emphasized the many sins of academic science, including the quite unbelievable idea that only bad things can happen because of “climate change”. Nothing good is possible. Or nothing good can be admitted, for fear of the academic mob.
If it’s delicious, photogenic, or useful, “climate change” will quash it. If it stings, bites, or is a menace “climate change” will cause it to flourish.
I mentioned the Warm List, a now out-of-date compilation (it was last updated eleven years ago) of the havoc “climate change” will wreak. My favorite is alligators in the Thames. There have since been thousands, even tens of thousands, and possibly hundreds of thousands of academic papers “proving” the miseries of “climate change”, when it finally strikes.
My first thought was to run a reader contest: FIND THE THING THAT WILL NOT BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY “CLIMATE CHANGE”.
But I realized that this is an impossible task. For fun, I thought I’d do a few myself. How about, I don’t know, something hilariously stupid, like warts?
Yes: the peer-reviewed paper “The effects of the El Nino Southern Oscillation on skin and skin?related diseases: a message from the International Society of Dermatology Climate Change Task Force” says, “Wart viruses may be susceptible to changes in temperature, a fact that coincides with a significant increase in the prevalence of viral warts during El Nino in Peru”.
Surely there has to be something academics have not thought to apply their vast intellects to? Something screwy and perfectly unbelievable. Like maybe masturbation? That’s it! If there’s anything that describes academic machinations better than this activity, I don’t know it. But with “climate change”?
Yes: “Climate change on the therapist’s couch : how mental health clinicians receive and respond to indirect psychological impacts of climate change in the therapeutic setting“, in which we read, “the murky depths of climate change despair…worrying about the environment ‘and then all I want to do is masturbate because it…'” It goes on a very long time.
Try this yourself. Go to scholar.google.com and type in
X "climate change" (the quotes ensure the exact phrase is included), where X is seemingly anything. I was thinking of WKRP in Cincinnati and typed in Booger—and got hits! Turns out there a “climate change” researcher saddled with the surname Boogers. You have to laugh.
I admit my imagination is not as fecund as academics, and I could not find something that they hadn’t already thought to tie to “climate change”. Pizza (I was hungry), oregano (which goes on pizza), cheese (ditto), tomatoes (you get it), beer, cannoli (you have to have desert!).
“Briggs, no way. I get the joke, but there’s no chance they did cannolis. Stop exaggerating.”
O ye of little faith. In the peer-reviewed “https://iris.unica.it/handle/11584/316682“>Glocalization and everyday life” we find interest in “climate change” and how food is “an effective symbol capable of strongly evoking a cultural identity. In the case of Sicily, this role is mainly played by pastry, and in particular by two sweets: cannolo (the singular of cannoli) and cassata.”
At least I learned the singular of cannoli. There are also TIRAMISU and GELATO (acronym) models used in “climate change”. Look them up yourself.
So. Which way should you bet? Ignore or believe all academics on climate change?
Ignore. And it’s not even close. True, you’d lose a few gems if you tossed out everything academics have ever done on the subject, but the price would be worth it.
Update
Even foreskin:
I'm seriously serious. TRY THIS.
Go to https://t.co/56Fcbz14xU and type in:
X "climate change"
For ANY X (use the quotes to keep the phrase).
Here's IDIOCY:https://t.co/bTzYHd6NsK
Academia is paid midwittery. https://t.co/prn6UMFK1p
Categories: Statistics
A Protestant biblical “scholar” more concerned with naturalism than the salvation of souls?
Why, that never happens.
Bart Errorman. I keep getting mail asking me to subscribe to “The Great Courses” and, of course, he is part of the crummy syllabus cos “expert.”
If any reader of the Bible is not Catholic or in the process of converting simply means he down no understand the Bible.
From Introduction to Dom Orchard’s A Catholic Commentary o Holy Scripture
The Bible as The Church’s Exclusive Possession:
It is a teaching of the Church that the Old Testament Scriptures were transferred to her ownership by Christ himself in view of her position as the new ‘Israel of God’ and the heir of the OT promises; and that the New Testament Scriptures being written within the Church by some of its members for the benefit of all (or more precisely, within the society of the Catholic Church by Catholics for Catholics), are likewise her exclusive property, of which she is the absolute Owner, Guardian, Trustee and Interpreter….
The Church, being the divinely appointed trustee of the whole deposit of revelation, holds the Scriptures as her very own. They are part of the patrimony or dowry that she has received as the Bride of Christ…
+++++++++++++++++++++
There is danger in treating with protestant Bibles and, especially, is there danger in protestant exegesis for it is not infrequently the case that one ends-up reading protestant eisegesis anchored in the errors and heresies of their 16th century progenitors.
It took the modern Ecclesiastical Praxis of Ecumenism and Indifferentism to create a fog of liberty gigantic enough to obscure the Salvific truth that it is Holy Mother Church, and Holy Mother Church alone, who owns the Bible, lock, stock and barrel.
Because I am the same age as Israel, I am old enough to remember the Ecclesial Orthopraxis prior to the lamentable 1960s when there was not one Catholic Prelate or Priest who publicly praised protestants and their denominationally ideological approach to Holy Writ.
Now, I must write that I am not attacking individual protestants who read and revere Holy Writ but it is quite clear to Catholic men of a certain age that were a protestant to become an expert in Scripture, he would cease to be a protestant.
If that be Triumphalism, make the most of it.
Don’t go to the left,
Don’t hang a Louie;
Stick with what’s right
Read only Ol’ Douay:
But one has choice, https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&q=%CF%80+%CF%95+not+less+than+powers+of+2 gives you:
oscillating-body wave energy converters with hydraulic power take-off and gas accumulator;
statistical analysis program for the social, behavioral, and biomedical sciences;
devices for congestion management – Electric … ;
combining P?values Yay 😀
optical wireless indoor localization using LED ceiling lamps;
database private information retrieval with constant communication rate
…
As to the question in the article’s title; Ignore, because that is what “Climate Scientists” do when they tweak (erm I meant re-parameterize) their model and don’t get the result they hoped for.
“believers in the Second Coming”, well that would be EVERY Christian, Roman Catholics included.
1110 results for wicca “climate change” including this one: Social Work and Human Services Responsibilities in a Time of Climate Change: Country, Community and Complexity
Is Bart Ehrman just trying to sell his book? Armageddon: What the Bible Really Says About the End.
And this respected academic is really just another self-anointed genius spouting heresy; Ehrman denies the Resurection, denies our Blessed Lord’s Divinity etc. One of his reasons is that he knows for a fact that HE understands ancient Greek better than the people who grew up speaking ancient Greek and were the best educated scholars of their time. Ehrman’s Books
How Jesus Became God : the Exaltation of a Jewish Preacher from Galilee
Misquoting Jesus: The Story Behind Who Changed the Bible and Why
The Orthodox Corruption of Scripture: The Effect of Early Christological Controversies on the Text of the New Testament
Jesus, Interrupted: Revealing the Hidden Contradictions in the Bible (And Why We Don’t Know About Them)
and his “Great Courses” series Misquoting Jesus, How Jesus Became God, The Triumph of Christianity