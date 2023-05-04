If You Had To Choose “Ignore Or Believe All Academics On Climate Change”, Which Is Smarter?

Got an email telling me of story about a well known, even respected, academic, a specialist in the Bible, who said that because people misinterpret the Bible, they don’t really understand or feel as deeply about “climate change” to the depths he, this caring academic does.

This ardent asservating academic says “believers in the Second Coming are significantly more likely to oppose governmental attempts to fight climate change.” Whereas he thinks the Bible says we ought to “fight” “climate change.”

The man, as far as I can tell, has no more training in the field than the next guy. And the next guy is somebody who imbibed decades of incessant idiot propaganda. There is no other excuse or explanation for demanding we “fight” “climate change”. You may as well “fight” the sun rising in the east. The climate will change however hard you “fight”.

The email caught me at a bad moment. It was right after I saw this current picture of a group of South Korean doctors, who apparently were involved in an indoctrination ceremony into the Cult of the Mask.

The wrenching stupidity of these Experts, as the kiddies say, triggered me. It was one ridiculous stunt from academics too many.

In my talk at Hillsdale, I emphasized the many sins of academic science, including the quite unbelievable idea that only bad things can happen because of “climate change”. Nothing good is possible. Or nothing good can be admitted, for fear of the academic mob.

If it’s delicious, photogenic, or useful, “climate change” will quash it. If it stings, bites, or is a menace “climate change” will cause it to flourish.

I mentioned the Warm List, a now out-of-date compilation (it was last updated eleven years ago) of the havoc “climate change” will wreak. My favorite is alligators in the Thames. There have since been thousands, even tens of thousands, and possibly hundreds of thousands of academic papers “proving” the miseries of “climate change”, when it finally strikes.

My first thought was to run a reader contest: FIND THE THING THAT WILL NOT BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY “CLIMATE CHANGE”.

But I realized that this is an impossible task. For fun, I thought I’d do a few myself. How about, I don’t know, something hilariously stupid, like warts?

Yes: the peer-reviewed paper “The effects of the El Nino Southern Oscillation on skin and skin?related diseases: a message from the International Society of Dermatology Climate Change Task Force” says, “Wart viruses may be susceptible to changes in temperature, a fact that coincides with a significant increase in the prevalence of viral warts during El Nino in Peru”.

Surely there has to be something academics have not thought to apply their vast intellects to? Something screwy and perfectly unbelievable. Like maybe masturbation? That’s it! If there’s anything that describes academic machinations better than this activity, I don’t know it. But with “climate change”?

Yes: “Climate change on the therapist’s couch : how mental health clinicians receive and respond to indirect psychological impacts of climate change in the therapeutic setting“, in which we read, “the murky depths of climate change despair…worrying about the environment ‘and then all I want to do is masturbate because it…'” It goes on a very long time.

Try this yourself. Go to scholar.google.com and type in X "climate change" (the quotes ensure the exact phrase is included), where X is seemingly anything. I was thinking of WKRP in Cincinnati and typed in Booger—and got hits! Turns out there a “climate change” researcher saddled with the surname Boogers. You have to laugh.

I admit my imagination is not as fecund as academics, and I could not find something that they hadn’t already thought to tie to “climate change”. Pizza (I was hungry), oregano (which goes on pizza), cheese (ditto), tomatoes (you get it), beer, cannoli (you have to have desert!).

“Briggs, no way. I get the joke, but there’s no chance they did cannolis. Stop exaggerating.”

O ye of little faith. In the peer-reviewed “https://iris.unica.it/handle/11584/316682“>Glocalization and everyday life” we find interest in “climate change” and how food is “an effective symbol capable of strongly evoking a cultural identity. In the case of Sicily, this role is mainly played by pastry, and in particular by two sweets: cannolo (the singular of cannoli) and cassata.”

At least I learned the singular of cannoli. There are also TIRAMISU and GELATO (acronym) models used in “climate change”. Look them up yourself.

So. Which way should you bet? Ignore or believe all academics on climate change?

Ignore. And it’s not even close. True, you’d lose a few gems if you tossed out everything academics have ever done on the subject, but the price would be worth it.

Update

Even foreskin:

