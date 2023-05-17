Why Do Experts Lie About Something They Call Carbon “Pollution”?

We continue our series of trying to understand the Expertocracy, our form of government, and its uses of propaganda to further the goals of our rulers.

Lying is a common tool used by rulers to manipulate public opinion. Its use is constant, and its presence is not a function of government type, though its amount is.

FDR’s managerial government—we were not yet an Expertocracy—lied constantly, earnestly, and wickedly to induce the public to forget what they knew about Russia and embrace war (if you don’t already know about this part of our history, I’ll cover it in a future post). Wilson a generation earlier, with a nascent managerial government, did the same service to juice the country into the first world war.

Wilson, more than FDR, believed in the cause of the war, because he longed for the Expertocracy (he didn’t call it that), a world united and ruled by science and rationality. FDR was more monomaniacal, and surrounded by more communists, but was far from averse to the idea of Expert-led rule.

John Mearsheimer in Why Leaders Lie tells us that rulers in democracies lie the most to their peoples. Which we all know that by now. But he also thought leaders lie to get people to do what the rulers think is best for the people. That may have been so in a managerial society. It is not so in an Expertocracy.

In Expertocracies, rulers lie to get people to do what is best for rulers and Experts, the people be damned. There is no other explanation for open borders and mass invasion, hacking up children to delight perverts, and the purposeful sabotaging of food and energy production, to name just three of many insanities.

The other day we had a video by Twitter’s new CEO advocating masks. In song. As I said then, there is no way this woman could have known anything about masks. She never investigated the literature, which was abundant and produced over a full century, all showing the uselessness of masks in stopping the spread of respiratory bugs. Which must mean she heard the propaganda and was wholly taken in by it. Of course, her primitive thinking aided in her, and many others’, ardency: “It’s a mask! Masks block!”

And it was propaganda, a lie. The video of the Fabulous Fauci at the beginning of the panic on 60 Minutes has him telling the truth about masks. Don’t bother, he said, truthfully. But the attitude of not bothering, if widespread, would lead to calm. Calm was not desired. Panic was. So he switched to lies and said you must not only wear a mask, but two, and you must never, ever, never again shake hands with anybody. (How many already forgot that?)

All lies. Not even masterful lies. Blunt, crude, idiotic lies. And do we even need to retell the whoppers he, the CDC, and nearly all rulers told about how if you were vaccinated you couldn’t get sick and couldn’t pass on the disease?

How about the viscous ugly murderous lie that drugging kids will “stop” their puberty so they can decide later whether to dispute the “gender” they were “assigned at birth”? And the lies that millions and millions of foreigners illegally entering the country is “enriching”?

And the obvious and stupid lie that carbon dioxide is “pollution.” CO2 is now called, in a ridiculous and lazy lie, “carbon” (sans “dioxide”), rulers tiring of having pronounce the full two words, they lie about it so often.

Before we get to that detail, we must distinguish levels of lies, which is the same as depth of belief. A liar has no belief; those taken by the lie often have the strongest belief.

Rulers pick Experts who provide ideas useful for rulers. Rulers then use these ideas in their propaganda. Top Experts are often somewhat cynical about their ideas. But mid and lower level Experts will have sincere belief in them. After all, it is they who work on the ideas, giving them flesh. The public, the target of propaganda, pumps out True Believers, like Twitter’s CEO.

The level of belief, just who is lying and when, makes it difficult to push back against the lies. It is a waste of effort to try and teach a ruler or top Expert that his lie is a lie. He already knows this. Of course he does! Watch this interchange between a Senator and a minor ruler. The Senator tries, in vain, to get the ruler to admit the lie that sabotaging energy production (after a $15 TRILLION payout to oligarchs) will do nothing to change the climate. The ruler likely believes some of the theory behind the lie, and thinks that lying is a price worth paying in service to the theory. But it’s just as obvious he is lying, and that he knows everybody else knows he is lying, yet etc.

Can you imagine trying to convince Biden, or those that tell him what to say, that “climate change” “solutions” are preposterous lies, designed only to enrich rulers and accumulate power? Well, lots of luck, as the kiddies say.

You might be able to demonstrate, after herculean effort, to low level Experts that their ideas are false. And you can have some success with ordinary folk, as long as they have not imbibed a fatal dose of propaganda. (I have labored along these lines, mostly in vain.) But you’re not going to get many (or any) mid or high level Experts. The True Believers in the public are like the patients of Mark Twain’s quacks: they believe strongest of all.

Anyway, here’s the headline which motivated this post: “Biden rule tells power plants to cut climate pollution by 90 percent — or shut down“.

You can read the article at your leisure. There is a certain amount of fun in identifying what is propaganda and what true belief. And you can be amazed that our rulers, our very guardians, the government which swears it loves us, is willing to shut down energy production. Breathtaking.

Because why? Because, in part, true belief. But mostly because they think they’ll get something out of it. Which can only mean the obvious: our rulers are not only deceitful despicable creatures, but they are none too bright, either.

