You Do Not Hate Rulers, Elites, Experts & The Media Enough

Journalists and reporters for the Regime are not chosen for their intelligence, hence few are intelligent. The intelligent ones are the most dangerous.

Journalists are chosen for their gullibility, obsequiousness, lack of all scruples, ability to lie, and the quality of possessing no memory for past misstatements and having no compunction to self-contradict themselves with great regularity while beaming perfect sincerity. They are bad people.

Never trust anything a Regime journalist says, whether he calls himself progressive, woke, or conservative. Do not talk to Regime journalists, unless you are a master of verbal repartee, which is rare. You may think you have this gift, but probably do not. Do not chance it unless certain.

You do not hate journalists enough.

Elites, comprising actors and actresses, radio personalities, business leaders and the like have varying degrees of intelligence, from blank stupidity (nearly all actors and actresses and similar professions) to working brilliance (found more often among business leaders and suchlike people). Intelligence is not correlated with morality. Indeed, the most intelligent created being in the universe in the evilest.

The dumber on the scale of elites only say what they are told to say. Hence the good joke that models only say what they are told to say. Saying what they are told to say is, after all, their job. They are good at it. They repeat their lines with rich emotion and compelling animation. They are also ever eager to chase after approbation from those higher in the culture, and so will with great energy repeat what they think they hear from them, but will have no real grasp of any situation.

You do not have to hate the dumbest, because they are barely culpable. But you should ignore them entirely.

The most intelligent among elites should always be suspected of having an angle. The premise must be that what they are saying is good for themselves, but not you. When they openly seek something from you, such as your compliance or money, they must be presumed guilty, their motives must be believed impure, and they must work to prove their innocence. This is unfortunate, but at this late stage of the Regime, it is the only sensible position.

You do not hate intelligent elites enough.

Experts can be stupid, but are usually middling, though as with elites there is a small cadre of the truly intelligent. It is among Experts that we find the largest population of midwits. The sort of people who reflexively tout their credentials or position as sufficient proof for whatever they are selling. Experts live among policy-making bureaucrats, doctors, lawyers, university and college professors, researchers everywhere, and “professionals” of all kinds.

Midwit Experts love their models and theories more than Reality. They will be able to see, with near-perfect clarity, any bit of evidence, no matter how obscure, that supports or corroborates their beliefs. They are clever enough to tell just-so stories about evidence, and can spin these out endlessly. Yet they can almost never see, acknowledge, or recognize evidence which disconfirms their beliefs, even when the bodies are stacking up right in front of them and turning putrid. Experts tell us men can be women, and little girls should have their breasts sliced off.

The most intelligent Experts, like the smartest elites, cannot be trusted without ample and sustained proof of their intellectual sobriety and honesty. They must also be presumed guilty. Those aligned with the Regime are.

You do not hate Experts enough.

Rulers. Well, what is not known about Regime rulers at this late date? The range of intelligence runs the scale, bottom to top. Their morality ebbs. Their greed waxes. Their courage in error abounds; in the battle for Reality it vanishes. They will not tell the truth. They lie.

You do not hate rulers enough.

What’s that? You’re a nice guy, or swell gal, and have no hate in your heart for the which is evil? Allow me to water the seed which surely must be there with this current headline: Washington DC Requiring Masks For 12 Hour Bar Exam Despite New Study Suggesting They’re Harmful.

That’s not the water. This is. The submissive lawyers-to-be who acquiesce to this absurdity will turn into rulers.

