Disinterested Audits Of All Scientific Theories Must Be Mandatory & Routine

This one picture proves why you must distrust every new boast from every scientist. Scientists’ ideas must be assumed false until they are proven true by people other than themselves.

You would not trust your firm’s accountant to audit your books. You hire a disinterested agency. This is not because you suspect your accountant of fraud or embezzlement. It is not because you do not love him. It is because everybody makes mistakes, and the man making them is the one least likely to see him. And because business should be accomplished in a businesslike manner.

Unseen error is why publishers employ copy editors. I have one myself, but he has been held hostage by my enemies for many years (something about unpaid debt to an Emir). That is another story. Publishers do not distrust their authors, or think less of them, when hiring copy editors. But it is a truth of much weight and experience that authors simply cannot see their very own self-created typos, even though they have gone over the text in questions dozens, even hundreds, of times.

Now sometimes—I say nothing about how often–accountants play loosey goosey with the books. Even if their acts don’t reach illegality in a technical sense, they make some shifty moves to make themselves, or their companies, look better than they are in reality. Or to make the expense account go a little farther.

That is why you hire your own accountants if you are going to invest in a company, or buy it, and you don’t use theirs. This act of outside verification is called, most appropriately, due diligence. Everybody wants to know just how things are and what the actual state of affairs is. This is prudent and sober.

This does not happen in science. And must.

Look again at the picture. Scientists, likely drunk on power and having swallowed gallons of grant-tainted hubris, really did say that sitting without a mask, and chewing, laughing, spitting, farting, and in a crowd, was safer than walking alone with a mask.

No sane person believed it at the time these great scientific egos were making this asinine claim. And no reasonable person believes it now. But some did believe it, and they believed because scientists said it.

Whatever claims scientists (including doctors) had on our assent and trust, built from early years of success and triumph, on the shoulders of giants, as it were, is now gone. Three years of idiot panic and a steady stream of preposterousities (you heard me), coupled with outright lies, and obviously ridiculous theories we were made to assent to under penalty of law, has wiped away all basis for trust. Not to mention doctors are now openly killing their patients, in Canada and elsewhere, are many are convinced men are women, and vice versa.

As you and I, dear reader, have discussed many times, our rulers and elite have been trying to juice a panic over global warming, now called “climate change”. You know the theory. A fractional increase in a trace gas, added to the atmosphere in part by man, will cause a “climate crisis”. Everything good, photogenic, and deligious will be crushed, and every evil, biting stinging unpalatable thing will flourish, when “climate change” strikes.

When.

Which is why rulers want to control every waking, and every dreaming, moment of your life. To quell the “climate crisis.” Because of the theory that carbon dioxide beyond a certain point, which the earth has experienced before but now must not, will doom us all.

You might therefore be interested to know that the theory behind these monumental claims has never been independently assessed.

May I repeat that? The theory has never been independently assessed.

We are supposed to instead take their word for it. As we had to take their word about masks.

Scientists cannot be allowed to be the judges of their own theories. Not theories which rulers leverage to increase their power and riches. This is not good business. It is not diligent. It is not wise. It asks for—no: it begs for—trouble.

It is having your own account audit your books, and you being shammed into allowing it because you do not have a degree in accountancy, or that you are an double-entry denier, or that you are bad person.

Do not bnlindly trust those who say Trust The Science. As the man once said, trust, but verify.

