The Regime Makes Its Move: Federal Power Pre-Fortified — Forever?

TRUMP INDICTED OVER STEALING WHITE HOUSE OFFICE SUPPLIES.

“He took a whole box of pens,” said Merrick Garland. “This is clearly illegal. It is theft, and I expect all news outlets to repeat that.”

That was the hilarious joke I made after the Regime arrested their favorite enemy. I should have added, like the Regime added to their joke, that the enemy was also “participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.”

Which is an even funnier.

Now I have no idea about the purported legal ins and outs of this nonsense, and don’t care. Whether with one mighty leap Trump frees himself from this latest of an endless number of attempts to take him down, or whether the Regime finally manages to, um, retire him permanently, I do not care.

Because the fix is in. The Regime will not relinquish federal power.

On 26 May, as De Santis was officially joining the so-called race, I tweeted, “Conspiracy theory: De Santis joins primary race knowing it would ordinarily be impossible to catch Trump, but here the party bosses assure him they have a plan to scupper Trump, disallowing his nomination on some obscure technicalities, like his upcoming trial.”

DeSantis may have still been in Israel at the time, signing some new anti-hate speech law, his second time, I think.

Whether the Regime’s plan succeeds I do not know, and, as said, I do not care. Because if they cannot remove Trump from the rolls through legal maneuvers, they’ll fortify the eventual vote. Again.

And even if by some miracle— like maybe the envelopes for mail-in ballots made in some faraway land have poisoned glue, and the ballots stuffers all seize up before they can fortify—if by some miracle, I say, that Trump wins, he won’t be allowed to govern.

And even if, by a further compound miracle, now a mathematical impossibility, that he is allowed to govern, he will surely govern as before. Indeed, our side always wished that Trump was what his hersterical enemies made him out to be. The celebrated Jan 6, for instance, could have been something quite important in history. But, like with most things, it fizzled out and pipped out of existence.

The inability to govern against the Regime’s wishes would apply for any anti-Regime President who somehow sneaks into office.

The oligarchs, bureaucracy, our Expertocracy, simply would not let them.

Maybe you think this is wrong. Maybe you think there is One More Chance in this, the Most Important Election Of Our Lifetimes. Vote Harder!

Or maybe you think that the move against Trump was One Step Too Far. When the people wake up the Regime will get what’s coming to it. Now it’s war! I saw many on Twitter and elsewhere saying these things.

Sigh. If people act, and not just bluster, on this, it will be like what happened to the Boxers at the end of the Opium Wars. I can see it now. Boomers will sew parchment copies of the Constitution to their breasts and charge the White House lawn, screaming “Remember Ashley Babbit!”, certain the magic in that paper will this time deflect Regime bullets.

That analogy is even more apt when you recall the Boxers hated, as we hate, the foreign invaders who were stuffing the Anti-Racist Rainbow Pride of the day (opium) down the throats of natives, foreigners keen on destroying the ancient culture of the Boxers, which they saw as backward and ugly.

I know I don’t have to remind you what happened to these martial-arts trained men.

It’s not all bad. The Regime is not in power over everything, everywhere. In small localities, there is still freedom, and indeed things appear more or less normal in most places. There are small victories, like with that piss-water beer. And where there is breath, there is hope. But recall motus in fine velocior, which in English is translated gradually, then suddently.

The scenes in Regime-led cities grow worse by the hour. Streets turning into open air zombie gatherings, shoplifting now a major sport. Weak men, strong women. Not to mention the HR-ificaton of all normal life everywhere.

Like all conquerors, the Regime is busy re-writing history. Wokepedia:

More than 160 monuments and memorials to the Confederate States of America (CSA; the Confederacy) and associated figures have been removed from public spaces in the United States, all but five since 2015. Some have been removed by state and local governments; others have been torn down by protestors.

Math: 2015 was only eight years ago. Motus in fine velocior.

Even the Revolutionary war is being erased.

How about Science, one of the shining jewels of the West? One headline: “Mayo Clinic medical college to doctor: Sit down and shut up“. The doc is told the press there are differences between men and women.

You know the rest. Get yourself ready.

