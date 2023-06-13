Briggs’s Best Broken Science Blast

Here’s my talk at the fourth Broken Science Initiative event in Aromas, California, from just over a week ago. (Direct link.)

The content in the speech is different than in the first three.

There is no direct evidence for it, though if you subject yourself to watching you will discover plenty of indirect evidence, but I suspect there is Italian blood in our family.

And, no. I am not trying to conceal a contraband ferret around my middle. That is where the microphone cord and transmitter wrapped around my belt.

As the comments to the video says:

“William Briggs discusses the importance of the BSI and the danger of broken scientific models.

“In an effort to maintain the integrity of open discussion, we are asking all viewers to direct their thoughts and comments to the forums and posts on our website: https://brokenscience.org/”

We covered Greg’s talk last week. But here it is now in living color.

It is your clear patriotic and scientific duty to pass these talks on. If you liked them, then you must show your friends and loved ones.

If you hated them, then send them to your enemies.

