How I Will Use Michigan’s New Law That Criminalizes Making Hersterical Women And Effeminate Men Feel Bad

The purpose of today’s column is to tell you one of the things that I will do, and the reasons for my action, when I and my friends seize power and I become Emperor William (“The Magnificent”), of the sovereign state of Michigan.

The Michigan House passed a bill (House Bill 4474) that will allow hersterical women and effeminate men to have whoever makes them feel bad or frightened arrested. And serve up to five years inside.

Quoting from the news source:

“We know that at this time in history, extremism is on the rise. But also, our hate speech has translated into hate actions that put our most vulnerable populations at risk,” said Rep. Emily Dievendorf, a Michigan State Democrat.

“Extremism” means making complaints against rulers.

“I’m sick of checking for hiding spots at the gay bar should a gunman open fire. I’m sick of my Chaldean constituents being murdered in their place of business. I’m sick of reading headlines about Mosques and Churches being desecrated … Michigan can be so much better, and it’s about time that we were,” said Michigan State Rep. Noah Arbit…

I’m guessing he’s checking for hiding spots in gay bars to welcome other kinds of fire, since nobody is shooting up gay bars in Michigan. It’s clear from this little speech that Arbit is a flaming effeminate.

Here’s the meat of the law:

The language about “feelings” is found in the legislation’s defining of “intimidation” as being the “willful course of conduct, involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

There you go. Give a woman bad feelz and you’re a criminal. Express disgust over men running around in public waving their pertinents at passersby and you are guilty of threatening the LGBTQWERTY++ “community.”

The self-styled “lesbian” Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, who recently was fortified to another term in office, said “Michigan will be a safer state for all our residents and visitors once these Hate Crimes bills are passed by the MI Senate and signed into law. ”

Arbit, whom we met above, believes the law will protect his people from abuse. Yet when the law is used to arrest his political enemies, it will backfire, and his people will be blamed.

WE DID IT!!! Both of my hate crime bills passed the House! Thank you to my colleagues, my legislative director Joanne Wisely, AG @DanaNessel, and most of all to the people of Greater West Bloomfield. I promised that I would get this done, and today we are one giant step closer!!! pic.twitter.com/EU0zUvUMIg — Rep. Noah Arbit (@NoahArbit) June 20, 2023

(See his bio, especially.)

He is worried about “anti-Semitism”, which there is none in West Bloomfield, a Jewish area he represents, but when this law is invoked to arrest somebody for making a West Bloomfield resident feel bad, there will be. Especially since the person arrested will most likely be of a different religion than Arbit and Nessel.

Yet this squeamish perverted boy will not see this. After the arrest, which the ADL and SPLC will charge in and try to fund raise over, Arbit will say to himself, “It was worse than I thought. That is why we needed this law.”

Self-fulfilling prophecy, which takes very little thought to figure out. You must have noticed by now that the Regime is not staffing itself with great brains.

There are many people in the comments to Arbit’s tweet expressing various forms of disgust over Nessel’s and Arbit’s actions, which is nice, but meaningless. They have the power and they’re likely to get away with this. Others say that the law is “unconstitutional”, which it might be, but which is also meaningless, because those in power get to decide what this means in practice.

My take is that they are doing this because they understand how power works. Which is like this: (1) Get it, and (2) Use it. The got it, and they’re using it to shut down their opposition.

So. To my point. I am a reasonable man, and will make a reasonable emperor. Therefore, any action which makes me feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, or harassed will be punished swiftly, certainly, and mercilessly.

I am not a hypocrite. I am not calling for unbridled free speech for everybody, and be damned the consequences. I am calling for restrictions of speech, as my enemies do now. Like my enemies do now, when I am in power I will use this very law to have my political opponents arrested. Not jailed. Jail is too expensive. It keeps the riffraff off the street for a time, yes, but they come back out often in worse shape and even more criminally minded.

So no jail. It’s slavery, of the classical kind, not chattel, or corporal or capital punishment, or some combination of the above. Yet let it not be said I am without pity. A priest will be provided to all criminals, free of charge.

