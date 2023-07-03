The Supreme Court Should Have Allowed ALL Free Association

You have heard that SCOTUS struck down, in a weak way, Affirmative Action at universities, the systemic pandering to blacks and other people “of color”. (PDF of ruling.) This is conditional good news. But it would have been far, far better for the Court to allow discrimination—of all kinds.

The story is well known. Of-colors were systemically preferentially admitted to many colleges and universities because they were of-colors, while of-no-colors, and honorary of-no-colors (east Asians), were systemically squashed. Is this what they mean by “systemic racism”?

For instance, blacks were allowed much lower MCAT scores in order to matriculate to medical schools, and, once inside, they were allowed much lower Step scores. Even that was not enough, with the routine calls going out to eliminate all forms of testing. To concentrate entirely on political considerations instead. We have discussed incidents like these many times.

Before we get going it’s amusing that one of the three dissents came from a black woman who was loudly and publicly elevated to the Court because she was black and a woman. She would never had been able to make the grade on her merits alone. And now we must all suffer her inferior abilities. Luckily she was in the minority last week. But this will not always be the case.

Yet there is a bright spot. This justice asked the Court to defer to Experts—the very word she used—to decide on who universities should admit.

I agree with her.

Yes, really.

The Court’s ruling is conditional good news. It will slow down, but not stop, pandering to blacks and other Victims. But the Court could have gone further and allowed all discrimination.

I joked on Twitter:

The left, being evil, is already working to go around the loss of Affirmative Action. They will use techniques that they decried as “racist”, too [when used in “AI”]. Like looking at applicant zip codes or high schools and other strong correlates of race. Maybe even presence of a criminal record.

Several readers gave proof that UC schools are already doing this, as Harvard says it will, too. Justice Roberts gave his blessing for this.

What this means is that pandering survives, but the solution to it remains illegal. Of-no-colors and honorary of-no-colors will not have their situation improved.

Even better would be to restore Freedom. Allow people to consider race, or whatever, whenever they want. If Harvard wants all blacks, let them. If, say, Yale wants only trannsexuals and other members of the LGBTQWERTY++ “community”, let them.

If you want to put real fear into the left, tell them they can have complete freedom for Harvard to pursue whoever they want. Insist that all colleges can exclude every normal white and Asian man, with no fear of any Court or law to hinder them.

Tell the left they can have free association. Every group can pick their members based on whatever criteria they like. Tell them they can exclude whoever they like, for any reason they like.

Your leftist friend will have an initial sensation of glee, as he gets to openly and energetically ban normal white, and sometimes Asian, men. The paradise of having the their hated enemies banned! A bright and glorious future!

Let the law be Free Association for all!

Your leftist friend will smile and rub his hands in eager anticipation of total power. But then, if he has any intelligence, which is far from a given in a group of people that think some women have penises, his thoughts will turn black and he will despair.

Because Free Association for all means the excluded can in turn exclude.

Michigan, following Texas, last week passed an anti-discriminatin law based on…hair style. Which is madness. Unless there is Free Association. Let those with curly hair band together and bar the straights, if they wish. But then you must allow the straights to ban the bent.

The left knows they cannot survive without one-way discrimination. They can form whatever groups they wish, while forbidding their enemies any Free Association. This is prudent, because if Free Association is restored, the left wouldn’t last one year.

We mention in passing that that old document con-servatives are fond of calling on has as the law of the land Free Association. It’s right there. In print. But that was long ago forgotten in the mad rush to DIE.

Eliminate all “anti-discrimination” laws. Cut their throats and bury these laws. Free Association is what we want.

