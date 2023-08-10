Soy Boy vs Moi Boi & The Fate Of Russia — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Is it possible? Can it be true that behind the scenes of the Ukrainian War there is a deep-state complicity between the Western WEF-types and the Eastern ‘Sino-Soviet’ types? That they are actually in cahoots? And maybe they are actually One? That this ‘war’ is just a front to advance the same agenda items on each side? And those agenda items? They are cultural destruction, de-industrialization, health degradation, and ultimately, de-population, just for starters.

This is what many voices on the Net are saying. They say that neither side is really different from the other. That Putin/Xi is no different than Biden/Schwab/Soros, et al. After all, both sides embraced the Covid hysteria. Both sides bought The Vax panic. Surely both sides are equivalently corrupt authoritarians masquerading as democrats, no?

No!

They are different animals. Totally different species, in fact. But just because I call one a voracious Lion doesn’t mean I think that Bears are nice. Especially when it comes to their young. (And no, I don’t believe the Russian or Chinese vaxxes were the same as ours).

No, believing this line of reasoning requires someone to completely disregard over a thousand years of historical evidence that shows Russia to be culturally distinct from the West. To believe that Russia could easily co-operate today with those who have previously tormented her for a millennium betrays a total ignorance of actual history. Or else a deliberate misleading of the people who read them. I’m not sure which of these choices is worse.

And it’s quite possible that both motivations are true, in many ways. After all, if you are ignorant of actual history then you are easily misled, even by yourself. Many commentators are simply displaying the results of their own brainwashing over the past century. Which then begs us to ask, brainwashed by who? The list is long, but with the conglomeration of approved Oracles into the Big 5 we have today (AP, Reuters, AFP, NYT, WaPo), it’s pretty easy to see the common hand. It doesn’t take a genius to see that when two or more of these oracles speak in common, all others notice (and obey).

Why do they obey? Because all are heads of the same Hydra. We’ve all noticed this for years (if not decades), so no, I’m not going to search out the root-brain of the West. That’s for another day. But you’ll notice the rhyme when I take the time.

No, today my intent is to re-visit an issue I wrote of in my earliest of days on Perfesser Briggs site. It was an attempt to tell you of the essential difference between Russia and everyone else (East and West). And that this difference has been evident from the earliest Slavic days. From the time (even before) of Monk Nestor and the Russian Primary Chronicle. It is clear to any who read Russian primary sources there is a fundamental difference in self-awareness here. It shows up in odd ways, ways that most non-Rus don’t comprehend.

Here’s an example. Guess how many rebels were executed by Tsar Nicholas I in the Decembrist Revolution of 1825? Just five. And how many were executed in 1887 in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Tsar Alexander III (following his father’s assassination). Another five. Including Lenin’s older brother.

What’s my point? Simply this: the Western image of a brutal autocratic Russia we have been spoon-fed for the past few centuries is in reality the exact opposite of Russia’s own self-image. And this difference boils down to one word. https://thesobornost.org/about/”>Sobornost.

Sobornost is a word that is incomprehensible to the radical individualists that populate the West. Which is to say, almost all of us. This includes many Catholic traditionalists, if you can believe it. We cannot comprehend a society that sees the human value of an in-human criminal. We cannot see the purpose of it. Why? Because we cannot see the beam in our own eye.

The Wagner Group, made up of so many convicted criminals within the Russian world, has redeemed themselves in the eyes of fellow Russians because they have put their own lives at risk in service to the Russian nation. They are one with Russia. They are one ‘with Us’.

And who is Us? It’s a simple formula. First explicated by Sergei Uvarov, (b. 1786), the Minister of National Education under Tsar Nicholas I. He explained Russia as being essentially composed of ‘Orthodoxy, Autocracy, Nationality’. If you want to understand Russia, read about this concept. It is still in vogue on the Arbat of Moscow.

Therein lies the difference between East and West. In today’s West, there is no ‘Us’. There is only ‘Me’. Whereas in Russia, there is a ‘me’, but it rides on the back bench of the Troika, which is guided by the ‘Us’ riding up front. Where the adults ride.

The confrontation today (and for the last millennium) is simply ‘Us versus Them’. And to any real Russian, a Russian convict (or Muslim or Confucian or Tatar or Kalmyk or anyone not Slavic and/or Orthodox…) is infinitely more valuable than any individual Western pygmy. They are not just more valuable…they are worth defending, worth dying for. Why? Because they are Russian. They are (R)US!

In short, it is ‘Us versus Them’. To the end. If you are not one of Us, you are, de facto, one of Them. And that means you are against Us. Because for over a thousand years, the constant lesson has been this; They are trying to kill Us. It’s a very simple lesson. Repeated endlessly, it becomes part of the DNA. Why are you surprised that Laika learned the lesson the Western Pavlov’s taught her?

You don’t understand? Here, let my Shamanistic friend Yaroslav Dronov explain it to you. Listen to these lyrics: ‘I am Russian…I go to the end…and you can’t break me’. Notice the dedication of his fervor to the Russian sun and sky that evokes the ancient anthem of The Song of the Volga Boatmen. Shaman is not just some new rock phenom. His popularity come from his channeling of the past. The continuous millennial Russian past.

Notice him fingering the heads of wheat in the Elysian Fields of Russia? The image was not lost on me, nor on Maximus. (Look closely at the video. Look at him. And the audience too. See any tatts? Studs? Earrings? Any fat slobs? Nope, just skinny Slavs. Well-dressed Slavs. And what’s that around his neck?)

That is the real lesson here. Russia sees herself, not only as the persecuted Us, but also as the Imperial Us. And she senses her time has come. She is willing to fight to gain her rightful claim to the Throne of Caesar. She believes that she is not just the Caesar of Third Rome (Moscow), but also the true savior of Second Rome (Constantinople), to which she was inter-married for over 500 years. Finally, she sees herself as the rightful heir of First Rome.

But one step at a time, eh? First, Vlad the Current must liberate Kiev, where the northern Prince of Novgorod (Vladimir the Great) converted to Orthodoxy and married the Emperor’s sister, Anna, in 988 AD. To do this today, Vladimir the Greater must first cleanse the Kievan temple. He must restore Kiev to its (northern) Russian roots. That time is upon us. Woe unto any who resist this. Poles, beware. You may soon disappear, again. For good.

And all you Bandera Boys, remember what happened the last time you bought that line about Mein Kampf. My Struggle. There is renewed version of the Battle of Kursk awaiting you. It’s the Russian version of your Teutonic Kant. The renewed Russian response to My Struggle is called Moi Boi. My Fight. Here’s what it sounds like in Russian. The result will be the same as 1944.

And when the smoke of the latest Battle of Kursk clears, Russia will repeat the feat of Vlad’s lieutenants, Askold and Dir, when they sailed down the Dneiper River, into the Black Sea, to attack Constantinople (in 860 AD). Vladimir the Greater will sail this route again, soon.

But he won’t be going to marry Erdogan’s sister. Or to make nice with Klaus. Or anyone else from the West. He’ll be sailing to claim what Russia’s already paid for, Komrade.

