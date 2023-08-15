Climate Propaganda Doing A Magnificent Job, Pew Confirms

Remember that New Jersey school system that adds “climate change” propaganda to every class in each year of schooling, kindergarten through twelfth grade? They, and schools like them, are doing a magnificent job. I mean it.

The new Pew survey “views of climate change” proves it.

Now I don’t mean to be cruel when I say that the majority of Americans do not know anything about the thermodynamics of fluid flow over a rough, differentially heated rotating sphere. They do not know why there are, on average, temperature differences between latitudes. They, most of them, do not even know why the sky is blue, or why, when it is not blue, those fluffy white things obscure the view. And some don’t even know why it gets dark out. (In the majority’s favor, there is little reason they should know these things.)

Because of all this, the majority therefore cannot know that we have reached “global boiling” because of “carbon.”

Now this “global boiling” may be true (it isn’t), but if it is, given their ignorance, most can only know it is so because Experts insist the majority profess belief in it. And if it isn’t true, which it is not, they can only believe it is because of Expert propaganda and error.

There is no symmetry here, because the question of what to do about “global boiling” is separate from whether “global boiling” exists. Folks can suspect that the “solutions” to “global boiling”, even if “global boiling” is true, are flawed or harmful, because those “solutions” touch on areas of their lives on which they themselves know best. Like what they eat, where they live, who they are allowed to talk to and what they are allowed to say, and matters like that.

This doesn’t exhaust this line of thought, but that’s enough for us to grasp the survey results.

As with all surveys, there is always a plus-and-minus we have to keep in mind, so don’t fixate on any particular number.

Here’s the most important result, the percentage (+/-) of adults who say what particular groups are “doing too little to reduce climate change effects”:

And the most important item in this most important result is the confessional. Just under half of respondents say they themselves aren’t doing enough to save the planet from “global boiling.”

This is astonishing. It is absolute proof that decades of propaganda have had, as I say, magnificent effect. We have seen endless examples of weepy hand-wringing of ordinary people who think the world is coming to its Heat Death, and they believe that they themselves are responsible. This is why we see things like many young adults saying, at least to pollsters, that they won’t have children because they Fear The Worst.

Because, of course, they were taught this Fear. They were made to have it. Indeed, they were rewarded, at many steps of their career, for having and expressing it, as that New Jersey school system proves. They cannot understand it themselves; that is, they cannot fathom the reasons behind it. They only know that it is good to be afraid.

The majority have been given a simple formula: “carbon” bad. Experts and propagandists, tiring of the effort by repetition, cannot anymore bring themselves to say “carbon dioxide”. Too many syllables. Nor “photosynthesis”, which gives emphasis to the politically incorrect side of the equation. (That most won’t get that joke illustrates our predicament.)

Here’s a more curious result of the survey: “A majority of Americans (61%) say that global climate change is affecting their local community either a great deal or some.”

In order to hold this belief, one must not only accept the word of Experts that the weather grows worse and worse, but one must reject the evidence of one’s own eyes and ears. People must forget to look out the weather window, or, if they do, they must purge what they have seen from their minds. They must substitute what they see from propagandists, who exaggerate every bit of evidence they can, for what they themselves have seen for themselves. Because it hasn’t been growing worse outside, which objective statistics reveal.

That is the real danger of propaganda. Not in repeating some Expert shibboleth, because the majority are not equipped to question Experts on their own ground, so it is natural to take Experts at their word. At least for a time. But we must be under a powerful delusion to reject what we see because Experts have declared what we see cannot be so.

